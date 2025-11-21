Part 1 – Why Candace Wasn’t “Punked” at 920 King

I remember the first time I rolled past 920 N. King Street in Wilmington, Delaware. It sits across from the courthouse where the credit-card giants get sued and settled, the same legal ecosystem that handled the long-running battles around MBNA, the Biden family’s favorite bank back when Joe was still the senator from Delaware.

Mainstream write-ups of the old MBNA/credit-card nexus in Delaware have been around for years, even if they never quite spell out how much power is concentrated on just a few blocks of King Street. Justia Law+1

So when Candace Owens read out that now-viral whistleblower note pointing at 920 N. King as an FBI/DHS fusion node, people jumped up to scream she’d been “punked” because the brass FBI plaque isn’t on the wall anymore. Instead, we see the fingerprints of elite law firms and oligarch-linked money all over that address, including Skadden and others that use One Rodney Square, 920 N. King Street as their Wilmington base of operations in high-stakes litigation. Skadden+1

To me, that doesn’t debunk the fusion-center story. It confirms it. You don’t move an intelligence hub out of a building like that; you change the name on the door and bring in lawyers who know how to make discovery motions disappear. Look at the legal battles over Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, who has now been hit with major fraud and money-laundering cases in both U.S. and European venues, including a U.S. Department of Justice civil-forfeiture campaign and a big UK-linked judgment over PrivatBank. U.S. Department of Justice+2Financial Times+2

The Kolomoisky network is still being unwound by courts: recent rulings have ordered him and his partner to repay billions siphoned from PrivatBank through sham loans and offshore laundromats. That tells you something about the scale of money and influence at play in the Delaware–London corridor, where complex structures are used to hide who really benefits from which building, which trust, and which lawsuit. Essex Court Chambers+2The Kyiv Independent+2

If you then add Marc Kasowitz and his firm into the picture—described by mainstream legal directories and financial press as one of Wall Street’s toughest, most feared litigators, known for handling sensitive, high-risk disputes—you don’t get “nothing going on at 920 King.” You get a picture of a building that graduated from being a simple FBI front door to being a legal and data fortress with top-shelf litigators on one side and invisible data pipes on the other. Kasowitz LLP+2Kasowitz LLP+2

Part 2 – Fusion Centers, Phoenix DNA, and Blackjack on Main Street

If you’ve followed my work, you know I’ve been talking about fusion centers and “Phoenix for America” for nearly two decades now. DHS itself openly describes how it seeds analysts and FBI personnel into state and local fusion centers to blend federal intelligence with local policing in shared facilities. Calhoun+1

Civil-liberties groups have been warning for years that these fusion centers often over-collect, under-supervise, and drift into spying on lawful political activity—Occupy, anti-war groups, local protests—under a domestic-terror branding. The Brennan Center’s work on “Ending Fusion Center Abuses” documents how these hubs have repeatedly produced flawed analysis, monitored First-Amendment-protected activity, and leaked sensitive data. Brennan Center for Justice+1

If you zoom out and look at the historical template, the analogy pretty much writes itself. The original Phoenix Program in Vietnam—declassified and chronicled in U.S. government histories—was a CIA-led campaign to identify and neutralize Viet Cong political infrastructure using interlocking files, informants, and targeted arrests or assassinations. Vietnam War 50th+1

Academic work since then has tracked how Phoenix-style thinking migrated from Southeast Asia into later covert programs and black sites—target lists, informant networks, integrated databases—and how the logic of “identify the political infrastructure and neutralize it” keeps resurfacing whenever Washington gets nervous about internal dissent. ShareOK+1

So when I say Operation Blackjack is a Phoenix-style program run at home—with data fusion, face recognition, device capture, and behavioral dossiers on Americans—it isn’t coming out of thin air. It’s reading today’s fusion-center architecture against yesterday’s Phoenix and looking at how domestic terrorism reports and DHS intel hubs are being stitched into a permanent, quasi-military surveillance fabric. Department of Homeland Security+2WIRED+2

Part 3 – Azov, NABU, and the Ukrainian “Crime Unit” Angle

Now let’s bring in Ukraine and the Azov / NABU threads that people keep saying are “too far-fetched.” The Azov formation itself is no longer obscure—mainstream outlets have spent years debating its far-right origins, Nazi-style symbols, and later attempts at depoliticization once it was folded into the National Guard. Wikipedia+2Mapping Militants+2

U.S. policy has already wrestled with the optics. Washington used to bar weapons and training for Azov, but in 2024 the U.S. lifted that ban after a review found no current human-rights violations, clearing the way for direct support to the unit despite lingering concerns about its earlier ideological baggage. AP and The Guardian have both covered that shift, putting Azov squarely on the mainstream radar. AP News+2The Guardian+2

In parallel, Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies like NABU have been digging through the financial empires of oligarchs such as Kolomoisky, leading to fraud charges, nationalization of PrivatBank, and detention orders for money laundering. International coverage—from DOJ press releases to UK and Ukrainian press—has framed him as a key test case of Ukraine’s willingness to go after its own power brokers. U.S. Department of Justice+2www.hoganlovells.com+2

When I talk about a “NABU crime unit,” a Kolomoisky–Azov axis, and Ukrainian networks buying up old FBI or federal buildings in the U.S., I’m drawing a line between oligarch money already proven to move through Delaware-style structures and the kind of foreign intelligence/lobbying operations we’ve seen around Ukrainian politics and the 2016/2020 Trump-Russia narratives. Even mainstream investigations into the FinCEN Files and related sanctions told you Kolomoisky was under U.S. sanctions and in pretrial detention on fraud and laundering claims. ICIJ+2The Guardian+2

You don’t have to buy every dot I’m connecting to see the big, bright pattern: Ukraine’s most controversial power networks are deeply entangled with Western financial and legal hubs, and Wilmington–Delaware is one of those hubs. That’s the context in which I read Kasowitz + Kolomoisky + 920 King—not as a debunking of Candace, but as a massive “you’re over the target” flare going off. Kasowitz LLP+2Essex Court Chambers+2

Part 4 – Egyptian Jets, Golden Dome, and the Arkansas Factory

Now let’s get back to those Egyptian-flagged Dassault tri-jets that Candace Owens says followed Erika Kirk around 73 times. People laugh until they look at the weapons pipeline these flights plug into. We’re not talking about sightseeing runs; we’re talking about ISR-capable birds that can carry sensors for device-suck, license-plate harvesting, and high-resolution facial capture. Mainstream aviation and defense reporting already documents how business jets retrofit into ISR platforms for militaries and contractors worldwide. RTX+2Army Technology+2

Follow the money, and you land in East Camden, Arkansas, where Raytheon (now RTX) and Israel’s Rafael have stood up a joint facility to produce Tamir missiles for the Iron Dome system and its U.S. variant, SkyHunter. Defense industry press and RTX’s own releases make clear this facility is a key node in the missile-interceptor supply chain, backed by a multi-billion-dollar contract and expanding demand. RTX+2Army Technology+2

Recent reporting notes that this Camden plant has already been capitalized as part of a new $1.25 billion contract—missiles, kits, test gear—for Iron Dome and SkyHunter, the exact kind of hardware you’d want ready to go if you were marketing a “Golden Dome” counter-drone and counter-sniper package to domestic stadiums, campuses, and megachurches after a spectacular false flag. Reuters+2Investing.com Australia+2

That’s why I keep hammering this: 73 flights plus a brand-new U.S. production line is not random. You’ve got ISR jets hoovering up data at Turning Point USA events and church-political rallies, and, at the same time, you’ve got an Arkansas factory tooling up to mass-produce interceptors for short-range air defense. Reuters and other outlets are already describing how Iron Dome has thousands of successful intercepts and a success rate above 90–95%, making it the gold-standard pitch for protective domes. RTX+2Reuters+2

In the mainstream stories, it’s “defending Israel from rockets.” In my notebook, it’s the same hardware being pre-sold as a domestic anti-drone, anti-sniper umbrella—especially if you “prove” its necessity by letting one high-profile target get killed where Golden Dome could have “saved” him. That’s the classic pre-contract false flag pattern we’ve seen around other big systems historically, even when official histories sanitize the narrative. Wikipedia+2Brennan Center for Justice+2

Part 5 – 920 King as Data Warehouse, Not Just Law Office

So what is 920 N. King Street in this picture? On paper, it’s a high-end office tower: Skadden and other top firms list One Rodney Square, 920 N. King as a Wilmington contact address, with phone numbers and partner names in glossy PDF brochures. Skadden+1

But if you’ve ever watched how sensitive litigation really works—especially cross-border fraud, oligarch sanctions, and heavy white-collar cases—you know these buildings often double as informal nodes in a larger intelligence and compliance network. Lawyers handling something like the multi-billion-dollar PrivatBank litigation against Kolomoisky are not just drafting pleadings; they’re coordinating with regulators, banks, and sometimes quiet government observers to track assets and prevent re-laundering. Essex Court Chambers+2Financial Times+2

When Candace read that whistleblower letter describing Fusion Center-type operations inside 920 King, critics thought they’d scored a dunk by pointing out that Kasowitz’s firm and Macron-connected attorneys are in the building, not the FBI. To me, that’s not exculpatory; it’s exactly what you’d expect after the FBI realized its old office had been compromised—especially if you’ve read mainstream pieces about DHS intel hubs misconfiguring access and exposing sensitive data to unauthorized users. WIRED+2Brennan Center for Justice+2

You don’t shut down the data warehouse; you shuffle tenants, re-paper the leases, and hide your downstairs racks behind upstairs litigation. The Supreme Court and Delaware court dockets list 920 N. King as a contact for multiple high-stakes civil cases and appeals, which is precisely the kind of cover you’d want if you’re moving servers in and out at night under color of “legal support infrastructure.” CourtConnect+2Supreme Court+2

So when I say Kasowitz + Kolomoisky at 920 King doesn’t weaken Candace’s claim—it weaponizes it, I’m not being poetic. I’m reading the public records like any other reporter: we already know Kolomoisky is fighting (and losing) major fraud cases, that he’s under U.S. sanctions, and that Delaware corporations and courts keep showing up in those stories. Mix that with a building long associated with federal law enforcement, and you’ve got the perfect place to run a blackjack-style fusion node behind a wall of attorney–client privilege. The Guardian+2The Kyiv Independent+2

Part 6 – How Blackjack Mirrors Phoenix on American Soil

Let’s talk mechanics, because this is where Operation Blackjack stops being metaphor and starts looking like an out-of-the-box Phoenix-style targeting suite. In Vietnam, Phoenix built dossiers on suspected Viet Cong cadre by merging intel from CIA, military units, provincial police, and informants, and then used that to “neutralize” targets via arrest, coercion, or killing. That’s not my spin; that’s the official and scholarly description. Wikipedia+2Vietnam War 50th+2

Now fast-forward to the Egyptian ISR jets buzzing over Provo, Orem, and other T PUSA-linked sites. They’re not just pinging phones. They can coordinate with ground assets—tripod “cameras” that are really LPR (license-plate recognition) and vehicle-signature scanners, plus wide-angle face capture rigs—to build a multi-layer mosaic of each attendee. Mainstream reporting on DHS and fusion centers confirms that similar sensor arrays are already being used around protests and critical infrastructure. Brennan Center for Justice+2WIRED+2

Once that data’s scooped, you have a logistics problem: where do you send terabytes of high-res video, device IDs, and behavioral cues? You can’t just upload it all over public backbone links without NSA and friendly adversaries seeing most of the pattern. But if you have a known intel hub—a place like 920 King that’s tied into federal courts, big-law tenants, and quietly-wired fiber rings—you can literally fly the data there, offload it to local racks, and ingest it into a protected environment that looks, on paper, like “e-discovery support” or “document hosting for litigation.” WIRED+2Skadden+2

From there, you can build Phoenix-style target matrices—who was at which Charlie Kirk event, which church rally, which student conference—then map those IDs to credit-card histories, mortgage records, and cell-site data using the same “domestic terrorism” framework DHS and FBI already say they use for extremist investigations. If you’ve read their open-source domestic-terror assessments, you know the infrastructure is already there; the question is how far they stretch the definition of “extremist.” Department of Homeland Security+2Brennan Center for Justice+2

You don’t have to imagine any super-secret law here. The Phoenix template + Fusion Center model + Camden Iron Dome factory + Kolomoisky/Kasowitz at 920 King makes a coherent picture without leaving the realm of what’s been publicly documented in pieces. My job is just to tape those clippings onto the crime board so you can see the shape of the thing. Brennan Center for Justice+3RTX+3Army Technology+3

Part 7 – Why Candace Owens Is Over the Target, Not Off It

Now, let’s talk about Candace Owens and this media effort to say she was “punked” on 920 King. The basic narrative is: she cited a whistleblower, people dug up the building, noticed that it now houses Kasowitz and Macron-linked lawyers rather than a clearly labeled FBI office, and declared the whole thing a misunderstanding. Reddit+1

But look at what those same mainstream sources are telling you, if you strip out the spin. They’re confirming that 920 N. King is still a federal-adjacent power address—a place where credit-card disputes, corporate battles, and high-risk political litigation funnel through Wilmington’s courts, with big firms like Skadden and others using that building as one of their core Delaware outposts. Skadden+2CourtConnect+2

Meanwhile, the Kolomoisky story keeps heating up in mainstream outlets: UK courts order him to repay nearly $2 billion in misappropriated funds, Ukrainian courts hold him on fraud and money-laundering charges, and DOJ pursues forfeiture of U.S. real-estate assets allegedly bought with stolen bank money. None of that is conspiracy talk; that’s straight Financial Times, Guardian, DOJ, and major-firm case-studies. www.hoganlovells.com+3U.S. Department of Justice+3Financial Times+3

So when Candace connects Egyptian ISR flights, Erika Kirk’s family’s missile business, Golden Dome, and 920 King, she’s not wrong in the way her detractors think. The building’s ownership and tenancy do look different than the old FBI plaque days—but in a way that lines up with how you’d hide a fusion center once the original cover got burned. The Wired story on DHS intel leaks shows you just how messy those systems are, and how tempting it would be to park sensitive data in a supposedly safer, lawyer-wrapped box next to a courthouse. WIRED+2Brennan Center for Justice+2

In other words, Candace didn’t get punked; she touched the live wire. The fact that Kolomoisky-adjacent entities and Kasowitz-level lawyers show up in the same real-estate footprint is exactly the kind of circumstantial alignment that tells an old shoe-leather reporter: don’t back off—bring more coffee. Essex Court Chambers+2Legal 500+2

Part 8 – From Memphis and Nashville to Michigan and Back

Now, why do I keep looping back through Memphis, Nashville, and Michigan in this story? Because the spatial pattern matters. The new Raytheon–Rafael plant in Camden, Arkansas sits just across the river from Memphis, not far from West Memphis and the regional medical and research hubs around St. Jude’s. Defense reporting spells out that the factory is designed to serve both Israeli and U.S. interceptor needs, tying Southern logistics directly into overseas conflict zones. RTX+2Army Technology+2

At the same time, Nashville has quietly become a media and influence hub—Daily Wire, a cluster of podcasters, and a growing roster of right-leaning pundits and citizen journalists. Mainstream coverage of conservative media has noted this shift away from New York and D.C. toward more culturally aligned cities like Nashville, even if they don’t always name every player. AP News+2Brennan Center for Justice+2

Our idea for “The Investigators” series is to park some of these younger voices—Candace, Ian Carroll, Brett Cooper–type characters—in a narrative that actually grapples with Gaza, Israel, Azov, and the bioweapons/ISR complex without turning it into a shout-fest. The big media stories about Azov, Iron Dome, and Ukraine already exist; what we don’t have is a show that lays out how those threads intersect in places like Wilmington, Camden, Provo, and Nashville on a single crime board. AP News+3The Guardian+3RTX+3

Meanwhile, my Michigan base—small studio, hospice-writing projects, citizen-journalism charettes—gives me a place to process the long history: World War I and II, the Holocaust, the birth of Israel, the wars of 1967 and 1973, all the way through to today’s Azov controversy and Iron Dome boom. Mainstream histories and war-briefings remind us those wars and attacks were real; the question now is how that trauma is being operationalized into 21st-century domestic control systems. Reuters+3Al Jazeera+3Wikipedia+3

So when I say we want a Mod-Squad-meets-X-Files for news, that’s not just branding. It’s a way of taking all the scattered mainstream coverage—Phoenix Program histories, Azov profiles, Kolomoisky judgments, DHS fusion-center leaks, Arkansas missile plants—and threading them into a single narrative that helps people see why 73 Egyptian flights + 920 King + Golden Dome contracts might not be an accident. Reuters+3Wikipedia+3The Guardian+3

Part 9 – What Blackjack Really Buys: Contracts, Not Just Control

Let’s talk motive, because that’s the part even good reporters sometimes skip. What does Operation Blackjack actually buy for the people running it? First, it buys contracts: multi-billion-dollar runs of Tamir/SkyHunter missiles, laser systems, radar, and command-and-control software, all justified by dramatic narratives of drone and sniper threats on U.S. soil. The latest RTX–Rafael deals reported by Reuters and industry press show just how lucrative that pipeline already is. Reuters+2RTX+2

Second, it buys political leverage. A Phoenix-style database of everyone who attends certain rallies, church conferences, or “extremist”-coded events gives the fusion-center world a potent tool to nudge investigations, chill dissent, and selectively leak or prosecute. The Brennan Center and other watchdogs have repeatedly warned that fusion centers’ lack of accountability makes them ripe for mission creep into political policing. Brennan Center for Justice+2WIRED+2

Third, it buys narrative control. When mainstream US outlets report that the Azov Brigade is once again a fully fundable, fully trainable unit, and that Kolomoisky and other oligarchs are being brought to heel, that sends a useful message: “We’ve got the far-right under control; we’re cleaning up corruption; trust the system.” The FT, AP, and others have played their part in telling that story, even as the underlying security architecture grows more complex. Financial Times+2AP News+2

Finally, Blackjack buys deniability. If something goes wrong—an Arkansas plant leak, a DHS intel hub misconfiguration, a data warehousing scandal at a place like 920 King—officials can point to “coding errors,” “contractor mistakes,” or “normal legal operations” and gesture at a patch or policy tweak. The recent DHS intel-sharing leak, where a misconfigured platform exposed sensitive data to thousands of unauthorized users, is a perfect example of how sprawling and fragile this system already is. WIRED+2Calhoun+2

In that sense, the Kolomoisky–Kasowitz footprint at 920 King doesn’t clear the building; it describes the business model. You want elite litigators, sanctioned oligarch networks, and a stone’s-throw walk to a courthouse that handles credit-card and corporate cases. That’s the kind of ecosystem where you can hide a Phoenix-style hub in plain sight and call it “just another law office.” Skadden+2Legal 500+2

Part 10 – Where We Go From Here: Shoe Leather, Not Hashtags

So where does this leave Candace Owens, Harsh Reality, the 20-something investigators, and the rest of us beautiful people? It leaves us in that uncomfortable zone where mainstream media has actually given us plenty of puzzle pieces—on Azov, Kolomoisky, Iron Dome, DHS fusion centers, Phoenix, Camden, Wilmington—and we’re the ones who have to tape them onto the board and admit what the pattern looks like. WIRED+3The Guardian+3Financial Times+3

It also leaves us in a fight over narrative triage. Are we going to waste cycles watching Mark Levin scream “Nazi” at Megyn Kelly and vice versa, or are we going to quietly track the next Egyptian ISR rotation into Provo and the next tranche of Iron Dome contracts out of Arkansas? The DHS and FBI domestic-terror documents won’t stop updating themselves; they will happily expand their target lists while we argue over haircuts on cable news. Department of Homeland Security+2Brennan Center for Justice+2

For my part, I’m going to keep doing what I’ve always done: show up at the addresses—Fort Detrick, Huntsville, Wilmington, Camden, Sparks, Provo, Nashville, Michigan—and film the outside of the buildings everyone else only mentions in footnotes. The official histories of Phoenix, the court records of Kolomoisky, the press releases from RTX and Rafael, the civil-liberties reports on fusion centers—those are all there to be cited. But somebody has to stand on the sidewalk and say, “It’s this door. Right here.” Brennan Center for Justice+3Wikipedia+3U.S. Department of Justice+3

And that’s why I keep telling you: Candace Owens did not diminish the 920 King story by stumbling into Kolomoisky and Kasowitz—she proved the building belongs on the Blackjack map. The oligarch and the uber-litigator are not the debunking; they’re the annotation. They show you how Phoenix became domestic, how Azov went from “controversial” to “approved for weapons,” how Iron Dome went from Gaza to Camden, and how a nondescript address in Wilmington can sit at the center of all that. Legal 500+3AP News+3Financial Times+3

So we’ll keep burning the shoe leather, keep drawing the lines, keep inviting the next generation of investigators into the story. Because if the Kolomoisky–Kasowitz–920 King triangle really is one of the hubs of Operation Blackjack, then shining light on it isn’t just about defending one podcaster from being “punked.” It’s about forcing a reckoning with a Phoenix-style program that has quietly moved from the jungles of Vietnam to the data racks of Wilmington—and deciding, as citizens, whether we’re okay with that. Brennan Center for Justice+3Wikipedia+3Skadden+3