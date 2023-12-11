Journalist George Webb at the White House, December 8th, 2023.

Over seven years ago, I began reporting about US State Department Blackberrys that were hiding covert actions around the world including something I called the Virus Vaccine Game being run by CIA cutouts DynCorp and DynPort.

As deadly serious as our investigation is, that doesn’t mean Peter Duke and I haven’t had fun on the Duke Report making fun of James Biden, Joe Biden, and Hunter Biden, trying to destroy their encrypted communications devices before the House Impeachment Inquiry subpoenas.

I had accused General Grange of bringing the bioweapons of the battlefield of Arab Spring to the Department of Homeland Security where his son, also a General in the Army, ran something called SOLIC, Special Operations - Low-Intensity Conflict to DHS, In other words, Hillary’s US State Department was bringing attenuated bioagents like MERS used in Arab Spring to Main Street USA for Deplorable here in the US. I don’t think I was far off.

From the very outset of my video series in 2016, the focus was on the Virus Vaccine Game as a way of locking down populations to subdue the population and cause economic chaos for CIA overthrows.

Dr. Robert Malone worked for DynPort, a joint venture between US Ft. Detrick and the UK’s Porton Down bioagents development labs.

I had no idea in 2016 that the same DynCorp and DynPort insiders like Robert Malone would be the “white knight heroes” of the CoronaVirus in December 2023 with some of them being megadonors to the DNC like Steve Kirsch. But I knew finding and following these encrypted Blackberrys would answer the mystery of Hillary Clinton’s “33,000 missing emails’ and the supposed DNC hack.

Journalist George Webb’s web research network not only found Hillary’s State Department Blackberrys - they found the Senate servers, the five Pakistani spies, the Ukrainian spy, the House of Representative dropbox to Pakistan, the Terabytes going from the Library of Congress to a drug lab in Faisalabad, Pakistan, and much more.

Needless to say, after six years of ridicule saying I made up the story of finding those Blackberrys in the US Senate and these encrypted Blackberrys being carried by then Vice President Joe Biden, his brother James Biden, and his son Hunter Biden, now I am completely validated and verified in my reporting.

A long-time Biden adviser nicknamed Deep Blackberry confirmed Biden Blackberrys from the Senate Sergeant of Arms were used for Ukraine and China energy deals with the DNC brokering all nukes and bioagents from the former Soviet Union.

I equate being shown this US Senate Blackberry with being shown the Rosetta Stone for navigating covert deals in Washington, DC.

Fortunately, six years later, the window of opportunity has not yet closed on some justice to prevail in the investigation of the Bidens and the covert actions resulting from these Biden Blackberrys.

On Thursday, Hunter Biden was indicted on tax charges in California, opening up reasonable suspicion grounds for Representative James Comer to subpoena these Biden Blackberrys in the House Intelligence Committee. I immediately flew to Washington, DC the next morning to reiterate the Biden Blackberry evidence to Representative Comer, urging him to subpoena these encryption communication devices used by the Bidens.

I was fortunately able to talk with Representative Comer’s staff on this topic personally. We shall see if the Biden Blackberrys are subpoenaed now.

The evidence is extensive that Hillary Clinton used the same encryption technology to test DARPA bioagents and vaccines for a program called Operation Blackjack, bringing bioagents from the battlefield to Main Street USA for Deplorables.

Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin, Anthony Weiner, Imran Awan, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, James Biden, Hunter Biden, John Kerry, Tony Blinken, Victoria Nuland, and many other State Department and DHS insiders carried encrypted Blackberry technology.

Journalist George Webb wrote the notes for “Blackberrys Matter” in 2017 and then published his video work as a book by the same title in 2020.