Candace Owens recently reported the “bombshell” that Under Secretary of Defense Hansell was on the famous Special Access Mission plane on Sept 9th before the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Oops, we had featured Under Secretary Hansell in a music video with pictures from Ft Huachuca of him on September 9th six months prior. So much for that Candace bombshell.

You may remember that Secretary Hansel started my video called “Doing the Wuka” six months ago, complete with pictures of him there that day at Fort Huachuca.

Candace Owens also reported on Project Aurora by the Boston Consulting Group for Gaza relocation of Palestinian, a topic I have continually written about since 2017 with the “Braverman Prophecy”.

You may remember my reporting on Project Neom, which I dubbed “New Home” in 2024.

Our citizen journalist group has been able to do these news scoops again and again over a 10 year. Not just a day or two in advance of a story breaking generally, but six weeks in advance, for instance, for the recent Tulsi Gabbard ousting.

And Iran and Venezuela, and the list goes on. So I was asked about my background, and I present it here again.

For thirty five years I analyzed networks in Silicon Valley, and there was no journalism or intel work involved.

When I protested it against the FBI and it's make crime program called JTTF in 2010, I'm sure I made their blacklist. I was hired for several jobs and even given a written offer for one, and then the offers were rescinded the next day with no explanation.

My only crime was saying that we should not use criminals convicted for marijuana possession Sales agent informants hard drugs. I predicted this tremendous rise in the number of federal inform would lead to massive overdose deaths, which did indeed occur.

I took my story to YouTube in 2016 when I saw a key individual who I worked with, writing back doors to Spy on everyday Americans was put in charge of the investigation of the DNC hacking hoax. I knew it was a hoax and not a hack from the instant I heard who was running the investigation. After a short time on YouTube, a viewer arranged for me to have a conversation with Seymour Hersh, the Nobel Price winning journalist. He told me to go to Washington where the stories were and to write a book about it. Well, I ended up writing 50, one for every false flag false narrative psy op that I came across.

I spent five years in Washington and lost two really Great Research partners to suspicious death, but I persevered through those dark times.

In the five years since I've left Washington, I have pursued the 90 investigations that wereall over the country in Europe and even to South Africa.

I lost all income and all media outlets at the height of the coronavirus after we outed it asexercise, including my Patreon, my YouTube channel in six years of investigative videos, my Twitter channel which was hacked, and my parlor channel as well as numerous other video channels.I also lost all 50 books and their associated Revenue on Amazon.

I reconstituted everything from the ashes and moved my investigative work here to GeorgeWebb.Substack.com, and paid subscribers here are the sole source of my income.

And now I will say the secret of our being out front by years many times in news, many times just months, and that is doing the work by developing sources and interviewing people closest to the stories.

The other "secret” is constantly validating and verifying your work with your peers which we have done face-to-face in two weekshours in over 65 cities across the United States, Europe, and Africa