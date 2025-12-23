Part One — How Erika Two Could Be Mixed Up With Erika One

I learned early that compromise operations don’t arrive neatly labeled. They don’t announce themselves as blackmail, espionage, or manipulation. The most recent case design to undermine Candace Owens is a whistleblower named “Mitch, who claims he saw Erika Kirk two days before her husband, Charlie Kirk, ’s murder at a military base. Mitch didn’t seem like Special Forces in an interview he did earlier this year.

In this most recent case, the whistleblower is named Michael Harrison Snow, nicknamed “Mitch, who presented himself to Candace Owens, saying he saw Erika Kirk at a military base in Arizona on September 8th.

I tweeted out to Candace Owens before the show on Friday, and I warned her that Erika Kirk had an alibi of watching her very ill mother two days before her husband, Charlie Kirk’s, death. Candace messaged me at 2:10PM, just before she went on air Friday.

I warned Candace that Erika Kirk was probably not at the Candlewood Suites at Ft. Huachuca. Candace said she might have time to call me on break, but the Egyptian plane story intervened. Subsequently, a great deal of information has been gathered about the dubious stories of woe by Michael Snow.

We believe Michael Snow was there at Ft. Huachuca, but he mistook a body double used by Erika Kirk named Annamarie Vogedes, for Erika Kirk. We believe Erika Kirk was with her mother the night of September 8th in Phoenix.

They show up as favors, introductions, urgency, flattery, or moral appeals. And the first mistake most people make — journalists included — is assuming these operations run independently. They don’t. They braid together. That is the design.

”Mitch, whose real name is Michael Snow, had a GiveSendGo established by Candace Owens, which now has more than $137K in contributions. But YouTubers like “Valhalla VFT, " an ex-Green Beret, question the authenticity of “Mitch’s” claims.

In my previous Substack, we did not question “Mitch”; Michael Snow was on base at Ft. Huachuca.

But we do think he saw an employee of the Congressman who strongly resembles Erika Kirk there, but not Erika Kirk. We believe Anniemarie Bogedes may have served as a body model for TPUSA in various photo shoots for Erika Kirk.

Hence, we believe “Mitch” saw Erika Two, the Rodeo Queen doppleganger, not Erika One, the CEO of Turning Point USA.

Here is the location in question of the clandestine meeting, which Michael Snow said he happened upon with the head of Charlie Kirk’s security team, Brian Harpole, and Congressman Amodei from Nevada. Congressman Amodei appears to be in Congress at 8am Arizona time when the meeting took place.

Here is the location of the morning meeting, which was supposed to end at 7:30 AM on September 9th, 2025 which appeared to be closed that day.

Intelligence historians have long documented how influence campaigns deliberately layer social, sexual, financial, and ideological pressure so that no single act appears decisive on its own (New York Times, The Mechanics of Influence Operations, https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/01/opinion/media-disinformation.html).

What looks like a coincidence to an outsider is often choreography to the people running it. A social invitation overlaps with a career opportunity. A research contact overlaps with a political favor. A moral crusade overlaps with a personal vulnerability.

The target never sees “the operation” — only a series of reasonable steps. That pattern has been documented repeatedly in Cold War and post-Cold War counterintelligence cases, where successful compromises depended less on force than on incremental normalization (Reuters, How Intelligence Services Recruit and Compromise, https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/intelligence-recruitment/).

I’ve watched this play out over years, not days. And that distinction matters. Short timelines favor emotional narratives. Long timelines reveal structure. When you track the same institutions, the same social hubs, and the same intermediaries year after year, the overlaps become unmistakable.

Universities intersect defense research. Defense research intersects political funding. Political funding intersects media exposure. Media exposure intersects personal access. None of these intersections are accidental (ProPublica, The Revolving Door Between Academia, Defense, and Politics, https://www.propublica.org/article/revolving-door-defense-academia).

Compromise operations thrive where people believe they are immune — because they are patriotic, moral, religious, progressive, conservative, or “on the right side.” That belief is itself a vulnerability. Intelligence services have always understood that idealism is easier to weaponize than cynicism. The most effective lures don’t appeal to greed; they appeal to purpose (The Guardian, How Idealism Becomes a Target, https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jul/15/intelligence-agency-recruitment-methods).

The reason these operations are hard to unwind after the fact is that participants often never realize when consent turned into leverage. By the time pressure appears, the groundwork has already been laid across multiple domains — social, professional, emotional. At that point, disentangling any single thread threatens to expose all the others. That fear, not loyalty, is what sustains control (Wall Street Journal, The Psychology of Compromise, https://www.wsj.com/articles/psychology-of-blackmail-and-influence-operations).

This is why I emphasize duration over drama. Anyone can manufacture a scandal in nine days. It takes years to map how the pieces fit together. And once you see the interlocking structure, you stop asking who made a single bad decision — and start asking who designed the environment that made bad decisions inevitable.

Part Two — Lures Are Not Isolated, They Are Layered Creations

One of the most persistent myths about compromise is that it relies on a single lure — sex, money, ideology, or access. In reality, effective operations almost never depend on just one. They layer lures so that rejecting any single one feels unnecessary, even rude. You don’t say no because nothing appears dangerous yet. Each offer seems modest. Together, they form a trap (New York Times, The Subtle Art of Coercion, https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/24/opinion/coercion-power.html).

Sexual compromise is often misunderstood as crude or impulsive. It is neither. In documented intelligence cases, sexual lures are typically introduced after professional trust has already been established. By the time intimacy appears, the target has already shared information, accepted favors, or benefited from access. Walking away would mean explaining far more than staying quiet (Reuters, Sex and Espionage: A Longstanding Tool, https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/intelligence-sex/).

What makes layered compromise so effective is that each lure reinforces the others. A professional opportunity legitimizes the social relationship. The social relationship normalizes intimacy. Intimacy increases emotional investment. Emotional investment creates silence. None of this requires threats. By the time leverage exists, it rarely needs to be exercised explicitly (The Guardian, How Espionage Really Works, https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/aug/09/espionage-recruitment-methods).

I’ve seen cases where ideology was the primary entry point — a shared cause, a moral mission, a sense of being on the right side of history. But ideology alone rarely holds people long-term. That’s where secondary lures come in: travel, recognition, inside information, or protection from consequences. These incentives blur ethical boundaries gradually, not suddenly (ProPublica, The Weaponization of Moral Causes, https://www.propublica.org/article/nonprofits-national-security-influence).

Urgency is another critical layer. Targets are pushed to act before they can verify, reflect, or consult. “This window won’t stay open.” “If you don’t act now, someone else will.” Intelligence professionals openly acknowledge that time pressure short-circuits judgment more reliably than deception alone (Wall Street Journal, Why Urgency Overrides Judgment, https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-pressure-undermines-decision-making).

The danger is not that any single lure succeeds. The danger is that each lure makes the next one easier to accept. By the time someone realizes they are compromised, they are no longer choosing between right and wrong — they are choosing between embarrassment now or exposure later. That is the quiet power of layered compromise.

Part Three — Compromise Thrives In Institutions, Not Just Individuals

Another mistake people make is assuming compromise targets individuals in isolation. In practice, institutions are the real objective. Individuals are simply the access points. Universities, media organizations, government agencies, and nonprofits all offer leverage far beyond any single person’s role (New York Times, Institutions as Targets of Influence, https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/18/us/politics/foreign-influence-campaigns.html).

Universities are particularly attractive because they combine prestige, research funding, young populations, and weak counterintelligence awareness. A compromised professor doesn’t just risk personal scandal — they risk grants, patents, students, and partnerships. That institutional pressure discourages disclosure even when individuals recognize manipulation (Reuters, Foreign Influence in Academic Research, https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/china-academia/).

Media institutions face a different but equally potent vulnerability: access. Sources who provide exclusives gain leverage over coverage. Journalists who rely on continued access become cautious about alienating the very people they are supposed to scrutinize. This dynamic has been acknowledged repeatedly in post-mortems on intelligence failures (Columbia Journalism Review, Access Journalism and Its Risks, https://www.cjr.org/special_report/access-journalism.php).

Political organizations are perhaps the most fragile of all. Campaign timelines are short, funding pressures are constant, and reputational damage can be fatal. That environment makes operatives more willing to accept help without fully vetting its origin. Intelligence agencies understand this and exploit it accordingly (The Guardian, Political Campaigns and Foreign Influence, https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/jan/08/political-campaigns-foreign-interference).

Once an institution is compromised, individuals inside it often enforce silence themselves — not because they are malicious, but because exposure would harm colleagues, students, donors, or causes they care about. Compromise becomes self-policing. That is the most durable form of control (Brookings Institution, Institutional Capture Explained, https://www.brookings.edu/articles/institutional-capture-and-democracy/).

This is why focusing on personal scandal alone misses the point. The real story is structural. Compromise works best when it embeds itself into organizational incentives, not just human weakness. Remove one compromised individual, and the system often replaces them seamlessly.

Bottom line - Erika Two replaced Erika One at Ft. Huachuca.

Part Four — Wedge Issues - Dividing Allies

One of the most reliable tools in any compromise operation isn’t seduction, money, or even ideology — it’s division. Once an operation has identified a network of people who might otherwise reinforce each other, the next move is to introduce a wedge issue. A wedge doesn’t have to be big. In fact, the smaller and more emotionally charged, the better.

Loyalty tests, credibility disputes, moral purity arguments — these are the pressure points that fracture alliances fastest (New York Times, How Political and Social Wedges Are Manufactured, https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/14/opinion/political-polarization.html).

The brilliance of a wedge issue is that it doesn’t require lies. It only requires asymmetry of knowledge. One group knows something the other doesn’t. One person moves faster than another. One side is placed “out of their element.” That imbalance creates suspicion, and suspicion does the rest of the work. Intelligence services have long understood that distrust spreads faster than any piece of information (Reuters, Disinformation and Division as Strategy, https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/disinformation-campaigns/).

Military versus civilian is a classic wedge. So is expert versus outsider. So is urgency versus caution. When one party believes action must be taken immediately and another insists on verification, the disagreement quickly becomes moralized. One side is accused of recklessness; the other of cowardice.

That framing isn’t accidental — it’s engineered to make reconciliation feel like surrender (The Guardian, Why Groups Fracture Under Pressure, https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/01/how-disinformation-divides-groups).

What makes wedge issues especially effective is that they often involve real values. Honor. Integrity. Protection of victims. Defense of truth. These are not fake concerns. But when they’re deployed selectively and under time pressure, they become weapons. Targets are forced to choose between violating their instincts or alienating allies. Either outcome benefits the operator (Brookings Institution, Weaponizing Moral Conflict, https://www.brookings.edu/articles/moral-conflict-and-political-fracture/).

I’ve watched wedges introduced at the exact moment when collaboration would have been most dangerous to an operation. Just as information is converging, just as verification is possible, a dispute erupts. Someone is accused. Someone is rushed. Someone is framed as disloyal for asking questions. The effect is immediate: energy shifts from investigation to infighting (ProPublica, How Internal Conflict Undermines Accountability, https://www.propublica.org/article/internal-conflict-accountability).

The most damaging wedges are those that make both sides feel justified. Each side can point to evidence. Each side can cite principle. That’s why compromise operators don’t need to pick winners. They only need to prevent unity. Once trust collapses, the system polices itself. Former allies become watchdogs of each other instead of the truth.

This is why seasoned investigators learn to slow down when wedges appear. Urgency is the accelerant. Distance is the antidote. When an issue demands immediate moral alignment without time for verification, that’s when I know someone, somewhere, is trying to break the formation — not because the truth is fragile, but because unity is.