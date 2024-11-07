During and after Donald Trump’s historic election in 2016, Russian OCONUS LURES (Out of Continental United States Sexual Lures) were presented to Trump at campaign events, presumably to compromise Trump’s candidacy.

In the past, US Army General Mike Flynn and former MI6 Intelligence Chief Richard Dearlove, conducted the beauty contest of Russian OCONUS LURES to be inserted in the Trump Campaign and other Presidential Campaigns at Cambridge University with Stephan Halper in 2016.

Maria Butina was the most famous Russian OCONUS LURE. She was introduced at seemingly every high-roller GOP fundraiser with a backstage VIP pass.

Half-billionaire Patrick Byrne, a protege of Warren Buffet, was seen everywhere with Maria Butina at black-tie campaign events, introducing Butina to Presidential hopefuls during the campaign. As the title of Patrick Byrne’s new book makes clear, you have to get Close to the Presidential Candidate and even closer to the President-Elect if you want to put the President in Danger.

The FBI’s Peter Strzok used Russian temptress, Anna Chapman, as his main OCONUS LURE for over a decade, but lower-level operatives like the DNC’s Paul Whelan would bring in a dozen new OCONUS LURES from Russia every election cycle.

The metadata of this year’s OCONUS LURE fashion show potentially points to a woman introduced to a mega audience on Election Eve.

The only switch this year seems to be that the supermodels seem to be American made. It looks like the hallowed halls of Cambridge won’t be used in this year’s OCONUS LURE catwalk.

This year’s OCONUS LURES appear to be freckled-face girls next door, reminiscent of January 6th 4th Psychological Operations Captain, Emily Rainey.

Alex Jones introduced the new supermodel during the most highly rated InfoWars show in their history.

Jones’s new supermodel may have had something to do with the ratings.

Introduced as new Citizen Journalist “from the film industry”, Jones’s new supermodel never left Alex Jones’s side all evening.

We at Neighborhood News Studio had never seen this stunning Citizen Journalist before, so we wondered how we missed her on the campaign trail.

We went back through all of our archival footage from the campaign, and we couldn’t place Jones’s Citizen Journalist companion.

But the mystery citizen journalist seemed to have that “girl next door” appeal that might be a tempting lure.

The timing of the introduction of this new American supermodel on Election Eve certainly has the metadata of OCONUS LURE, however.

Some cynics even suggested that Alex Jones had introduced the film actress, Eva Lovia, on to the election scene for his election night megaratings, but this rumor cannot be confirmed at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.