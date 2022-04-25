When armies are out of ammunition, they usually flee or surrender. When they have a monstrous amount of ammunition, and they still flee, that means things aren’t going well.

If you recall, I said Igor Kolomoisky’s Kramatorsk steel plant was the most likely forward operating base for the ethnic cleansing of the Dombas in the last eight years of war. Recently, I was a guest on Canadian television Justice TV where I stated the strategic capture point would be the forward base at Kramatorsk. I turned out to be exactly correct a week ago when the fight did indeed pivot to Kramtorsk.

The gigantic ammunition depot was recently captured by the Russians near Kramatorsk soon after this strategic objective was taken. With no place to hide, there is no way to resupply without giving away the ammo dump.

Apparently, the Russian have suspected Balakliya as a weapons depot for a long time, hitting the same location in 2017. The key question now will be will the Russians find evidence of bioagents in the weapons cache. Barbara Cloutier of DTRA and General Cloutier of NATO were suspected of storing bioagents in Azovstal, the Ukrainian Billionaire Ahkmetov’s steel plan to the south. So far, no evidence of bioagents at Balakliya, but we will keep you posted on the Russian findings.

We believe there are bioagents secrets still to be revealed in Ukraine with the Cloutiers and NATO.

One thing we know for sure, is that top Azov Battalion leaders have fled the country, and they are going somewhere to regroup.

For now, I am on the Croatian border of Serbia, trying to predict where Azov will regroup. I am putting my bets on Kosovo because that country is accepting weapons now from the UK when there is no war. It seems like an obvious pass-through to Ukraine, but I will get more information on that.

George Soros has been a long time supporter of the KLA in addition to NATO Generals like Wesley Clark, and Soros says he is even more proud of his “accomplishments” in Ukraine. As I get into Serbia and Kosovo, I will get more into the Biden brothers that join Beau Biden’s Kosov to Hunter Biden’s Ukraine. Yes, the Biden brothers join Ukraine and Kosovo with the same encrypted Blackberrys give to the KLA.

The Kosovo Liberation Army with the massive US base at Camp Bondsteel is the most logical place for Azov to regroup.