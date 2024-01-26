When You Come To A Fork In The Road, Take Michigan
South Carolina 9 Electoral Votes Vs Michigan 16 Electoral Votes Three Days Apart
Where should Donald Trump spend the next thirty days - in a Swing State with 16 Electoral votes or a Sure Win State with 9 Electoral votes? Michigan offers photo ops of Trump on the factory floor of America’s Big Three auto makers who have suffered under Joe Biden’s Presidency.
South Carolina, a sure 30+ point win for Trump over Nikki Haley right now in her own home state, is being prepared right now for every DNC psych op we have seen in the past like Charlottesville and Jan 6th.
The DNC is already planning i filtration of Trump campaign events in South Carolina with Confederate flags.
We know the FBI is tightly coupled with the DNC in these psychological operations, going all the way back to Crossfire Hurricane in 2016 and”Trump Russia”. The question for Trump now is what to do - go to South Carolina or make a left turn to Michigan?
South Carolina has Mercedes, Volvo, and BMW plants, and we definitely think Trump should go to these locations in the next month, but we feel the big, public rallies are an invitation for DNC ops. The DNC already places disgraced Congressman George Santos at Trump New Hampshire Headquarters, and many liberal media servitors lead with this angle in their New Hampshire recaps.
We prefer to see Trump on the factory floor, talking to workers on the assembly lines where the Stars and Bars are not allowed, whether Trump is in SouthCarolina or Michigan. We admit our bias at Neighborhood News Network, based in Michigan with many of our contributors having worked for the Big Three or Big Three suppliers.
We also had Jeep in Toledo, Ohio very close to our studio in Temperance, Michigan. I even did a little delivery service work going back to the days of International Harvester in my hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana, the home of the world’s first SUV.
I watched vulture capitalists like Mitt Romney’s Bain Capital come to Fort Wayne to part out the business to Japan and China, and I witnesses the economic impact firsthand. IfI trusted the DNC to not fund Nikki Haley and not do psyops when the opportunities are so plentiful in South Carolina, I wouldn't be writing this piece. I just know how easy itis to stick a Stars and Bars on the back of a Trump pickup.
So we at Neighborhood News Network are going to make it easy for the Trump Campaign to come to Michigan. And we going to exonerate him at the same time for a pending trial date on March 4thin Washington, DC for his “Insurrection Trial”. We have arranged for a screening of a film that completely exonerates Donald Trump of any Insurrection charges, to be hosted by America’s Real Frontline Doctor.
I am a poor stand-in for (X/Twitter handle - ERKarmaDoc), America’s Real Frontline Doctor, but she has chosen to keep a low profile, preferring to support local Veterans and farmers from her farm near Albion, Michigan.
ERKarmaDoc also underwrote part of our Cancer Symposium last year in New Orleans, Louisiana.
This ArmyVeteran of the famed 101st Airborne served as a medical doctor under combat conditions in Kosovo, and honorably protected troops while toting an M4 machine gun in combat areas. Neighborhood News Network only recently engage ERKarmaDoc at her Michigan farm after the tragic suicide of her fiancé.
ERKarmaDoc has generously underwritten the Trump exculpatory documentary film, “January 6th - A True Timeline” to be screened February 24th, 2024 at the beautiful Bohm Auditorium in Albion, Michigan from 2:30 to 5:30 PM, the day of the South Carolina Primary and three days before the Michigan Primary.
The Bohm Theater we recently renovated in Albion, and it is now a true jewel showcase of Central Michigan.
I am at my limit for Substack email, but return here for additional Veterans program speaker we plan for Veterans at risk to obtain the help they need and also a program to help them not lose their home.
I wrote story last July about the challenges ERKarmaDoc faced returning to her family farm after the suicide of her fiancé, right after Fourth of July. You can find that story here.
Nice comment from a long time follower who wishes to remain anonymous.
Hi, George!
Your show with Peter yesterday was really amazing! Peter seemed to be so excited about the publishing of his new book, and you were there to support him every step of the way.
Looking back, George, as the days and years have gone by, you have always “been there” to help the people with whom you have been connecting. Your national and international audience members have been inspired as they have enjoyed seeing your very generous spirit in action, George. For just a few highlights:
You helped Jason to reach many more viewers on his channel as you invited your audience members to join you both on your very exciting adventures together.
You generously donated to Lee’s citizen journalism scholarship program, as you were spotlighting his academy.
You made a generous donation to help Robert David Steele.
You collaborated with Taskforce in your mutual investigations.
You helped John to establish his channel
You helped Mark to establish his channel
You helped the Neighborhood News Team to establish their organization.
You helped Addy to further his career and you helped him to increase his earnings.
You collaborated with Paul, you helped him to reach more viewers on his channel, and you helped him to navigate through his academic twists and turns.
You helped Tommy to reach more viewers on his channel.
You have made more appearances than any other guest on Jesse’s Missing Link show, and you have helped Jesse to reach more viewers on his channel.
You helped your friend to receive her transplant.
You have been helping
the Breggins and Dr. Ruby as they have had to endure the injustices of tactical lawfare.
You helped Karma Doc through a horrifically devastating time in her life, and you helped her to restore her family farm.
You are helping Veterans with therapy horses—including “Sterne the anthrax horse.”
You have been helping Peter to reach more viewers on his channel with your awesome 3 X per week show.
And yesterday you helped Peter to introduce his first book. It was really great fun for your audience members to watch yesterday’s show, George, and to share in all of the excitement going on there!
Rock on, George!
You’re The Greatest!
God bless you!
Hello - where can I find the book I just read but cannot find now - something about Sunlight?
I would love to read everything you have written but my aging eyes are easily befuddled and I find the layout confusing - what to click on when and then back again!!
Not on Amazon, though some are.
How about a LIST of the books which are real books and those which may be online (and maybe those which aren't real books at all but photographs?)
Anyway - love your stuff and especially the story about KosovoDoc - a real hero.