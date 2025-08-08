PART 1 – The Sniper’s Vending-Machine Moment

Good morning from the trench line, friends. Picture the battlefield as a Walmart parking lot at dawn. You spot Greg Nichol—the retired SWAT-trainer turned Beaver-County spotter—ambling toward the vending machines for his ritual salty chips.

That’s your tell. Three rifles are about to triangulate on a high-value target, and if you don’t interdict right there, the first crack echoes before you can say “crossfire.”

Reactivated cancers are the very same ambush. CAECAM5, CALCA and DLK1 flare, the three key predictive proteins for pancreatic cancer in the Dr. Leroy Hood Triad, months before the metastasis bullet screams past your ear.

The Deplorable community, bred on tactical patience, must learn to read these vending-machine signals, because the next “live-exercise” from the Military-Industrial-Complex (MIC) won’t advertise itself with sirens. It will creep in like Greg’s potato-chip salt stain—the pre-shot indicator you only catch if you’re looking.

PART 2 – From Trump-Russia to Triads of Death

Seven long years after the Russia-gate decoy op, the mainstream finally strolls onto the field we mapped in 2017. They’re busy doing belated victory laps, while the real game—bio-ops—slides to the back page. I call it a lapse, not a lap: L-A-P-S-E.

Because the deeper plotline leaps from Podesta and Fusion GPS to Leroy Hood’s cancer-triad, and from Robin Gritz’s sidelining to Cash Patel’s partial house-cleaning.

Dwell on Driscoll’s firing all you want; the next trench is genomic. Miss that pivot and you’re re-enacting Watergate while a stealth biologic slips through the service entrance.

PART 3 – The Shotgun-Sequencing Fetish

The same three-letter agencies that adore shotgun military raids adore shotgun gene trials. Craig Venter’s old “shotgun sequencing” taught them the tempo: shred the genome into fragments, throw GPUs at the reassembly, and brag you cracked the code while the seams still show.

Translate that to public-health psyops and you get Operation Live Exercise—an aerosolized mRNA roll-out on 200 million unwilling test subjects. It failed, of course, but the fetish survives.

Today the brain-trust is eyeing adenovirus vectors, nanoparticle patches, even quantum-tagged olfactory aerosols. If you think re-activated tumors are the whole play, you’ve mistaken the decoy flare for the cruise-missile that follows.

Journalist George Webb at Peter Strzok’s Cruz and Associates, a Small Business set aside vendor for the Department of Defense. Cruz And Associates sells missiles to the US Navy in Norfolk from their Yorktown, Virginia location.

PART 4 – Pacific Bio’s Hi-Fi & the Data-Center Arms Race

Flash to Menlo Park: the new PacBio Revio machine thrums like a corvette engine, spitting out long-read “Hi-Fi” strings so accurate they’d make the first Human-Genome draft blush.

Jensen Huang’s GPUs clean the read errors; Mark Zuckerberg’s dark-fiber backbone slings the files; small-modular nukes or hydrogen stacks feed the megawatt appetite.

NuScale small modular reactors (SMRs) in Oregon may power the next generation of AI data centers.

Why bury these rigs in Kansas salt mines? Stability. Zero vibration, perfect temperature, and handy subterranean blast shielding if the biowarfare vault next door pops a seal.

The MIC wants its thousand-genome PRECEDE study done yesterday, because each readout is a targeting map—who is predisposed, who’s disposable, who’s a lucrative chronic customer.

PART 5 – Cedar-Sinai’s Precede Study: Hope or Hurdle?

On paper, the Precede consortium is humanitarian: 1,000 whole genomes, diving into that maddening 35 percent of “missing heritability” in pancreatic cancer. In reality, it is also a weapons-lab for Big Data.

Suppose the same agencies that staged Wuhan travel drills now hold your raw sequence. In that case, they can run “what-if” scenarios no Pentagon war-gamer ever dreamed—dialing gene vulnerabilities up or down like radio knobs. Early detection saves lives; early detection data in the wrong hands scripts kill-switches.

Deplorables must push for community labs and open-source validation, or we’ll wake up as QR-coded livestock in somebody’s genomic feedlot.

PART 6 – SES Loyalists, Tribunals & Gotham’s Algorithmic Guillotine

Strip away the white coats and you find the same crib-sheet bureaucracy: Senior Executive Service placeholders, Watergate-era bag-men, Driscolls and Dalys, passing Torquemada’s baton to Palantir Gotham.

The moment you legalize military tribunals “for the bad guys,” Alex Karp’s techno-gnostics inherit that gavel when the pendulum swings. Code becomes judge, jury, and executioner: a cancer risk score quietly zeroes your insurance; a red-flag sneeze at the airport triggers an aerosol “booster” delivered by HVAC.

Victory laps won’t save you then. Constitutional guardrails—and community watchdogs—might.

PART 7 – The Plutonium Pit & the Loose-Nuke Diversion

Remember the drones loitering over Bedminster and Fort Stewart? They’re not only hunting suitcase nukes; they’re rehearsing sensor-fusion tactics for biologic payloads.

A dirty-bomb headline grants cover to deploy mass chemosurveillance, just like a lone-gunman narrative distracts from a coordinated three-shooter hit team. While reporters chase isotope traces, a parallel op can beta-test an inhalable adenovirus “cancer vaccine” on evacuees funneled through screening tents.

Think 9/11 anthrax, scaled to county-fair breadth. You don’t roll out that apparatus overnight; you scaffold it with drills, contracting vehicles, and fear. The plutonium pit is the magician’s flourish—watch the other hand.

PART 8 – Citizen-Sniffers vs. Quantum Dogs

Here’s the hopeful flank. Dogs beat million-dollar mass-specs at scenting early-stage tumors. Our “McTough” beagles in church basements are training an open-model AI that, in turn, refines the dogs’ hit rate—a virtuous feedback loop outside the pharma patent corral.

Imagine 10,000 grassroots clinics reading exhaled VOCs for pennies, while the MIC’s gold-plated checkpoint-inhibitor racket stalls. That’s why Palantir eyes olfactory datasets harder than fentanyl ledgers.

If we don’t control the dog-nose algorithms, they will: flipping an early-warn system into a predictive sub-population culling tool. The antidote is decentralization—many dogs, many labs, transparent code.

PART 9 – Lessons from Steve Jobs’ Final Ledger

Jobs would have swapped every last Apple stock split for a few more Christmas mornings. His Tennessee liver bought five extra years, but the genomic triad that gutted him sat undiscovered until 2023.

Money alone couldn’t accelerate the science because the science was locked behind proprietary sequencers, NIH gatekeepers, and venture burn-rates. That ghost haunts every Deplorable family: you might crowd-fund a trial, but the MIC’s risk-adjusted timeline still decides.

Leverage comes from collective leverage: demand whole-genome coverage like we demanded broadband; insist that raw reads return to patients, not server farms. Force the business model to pivot from “renting cures” to “selling immune fortresses.”

PART 10 – Forward Operations Order

So here’s your operations order in plain rifle-case English:

Map the Vending Machines. Track which preclinical markers—genetic, metabolic, or environmental—flag a coming assault, and publish them openly. Guard the Sequencers. Any community hospital buying a Revio must bind it to a public-interest data trust, with dual-control keys that lock out MIC repo hacks. Field the Dog Corps. Pair olfactory canines with Raspberry-Pi chromatographs; livestream the hits so no bureaucrat buries negative data. News Source-Audit Live Exercises. When DARPA, BARDA, or BARIC file a “prototype” field test, swarm-FOIA the contracts, site maps, and waste-stream manifests. Neutralize the SES Flak. Document every careerist who turns public-health drills into private-equity term sheets. Sunshine scorches faster than subpoenas. Back Constitutional Baselines. Reject tribunals and algorithmic emergency powers, even when aimed at your enemy du jour. The exception you bless today throttles you tomorrow. Cross-Train the Citizen Intel Corps. Teach ballot-counters to run ELISA rigs, ham-radio preppers to parse FASTQ files, soccer moms to de-identify drone telemetry. Honor the Fallen with Action. Every neighbor lost to late-stage diagnosis fuels a new layer of early-warning infrastructure—scholarships, maker labs, front-porch sample drives. Follow the Money—and the Disposal Manifests. Track where Pharma writes billion-dollar losses off—those dumpsters hide failed vectors destined for black-site “salvage.” Stay Mobile, Stay Human. A single salt-mine data center can be shut down; a million neighborhood freezers of patient-owned RNA can’t. Build redundancy like your children’s birthdays depend on it—because they do.

That’s the sitrep, patriots. Reactivated cancers are only the muzzle flash. The full magazine is a suite of live-fire biotechnical gambits aimed at population-scale compliance.

But the same open-science ethos that let us call Trump-Russia six months early can outflank this, too—if we hustle before the next vending-machine snack run becomes a ballistic obituary. Eyes up, charts out, and keep moving.