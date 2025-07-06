Part 1 – A Strange Beginning For Art Students Who Will Become The Sheriffs

What happens when the 9/11 Israeli Art Students become the Sheriffs?

George Webb paints a picture of Israeli art students spying on 85 key Sheriffs’ offices during the tumultuous year of 2001, leading up to 9/11 and after. Some of the same Israeli “art students” are now becoming software executives for police and fire integrated solutions, such as Palantir Gotham, Webb claims.

Israeli Art Students seem to be especially good at predicting crime with Palantir Gotham.

Webb’s research group includes credits for the documentary, “Israel - Birth of a Nation,” so Webb claims his research group is “beyond reproach” for any Anti-Semitism charges reporting the Israeli Art Student To Sheriff story. Webb frequently mentions he is a partner in a journalism school near Detroit, Michigan, with “SuperJew” Aaron Adler.

Webb also defends his weekly show with Peter Duke, who ran the media program for the Shoah Foundation for Holocaust Survivors.

Webb frequently seems to forget that his partnership with “SuperJew” Aaron Adler also includes a co-host with a Catholic upbringing, Mark Buckley, who cites Christian scholarship more frequently than the Pope.

According to researcher–journalist Webb, the story of the Israeli Art Student Turned Sheriff started two decades ago in Los Angeles, inside what is now called the Joint Regional Intelligence Center (JRIC), formed in 2006.

In the months before and after 9/11, Webb says a loose network of young Israelis—nicknamed “the art students” because many had art school visas—rented cheap apartments near aerospace plants, telecom hubs, and sheriff substations.

Officially they sold paintings; unofficially, Webb argues, they mapped physical security and communications back-doors for a future, privatized counter-terror supply chain.

The LAPD–Sheriff fusion node became their West Coast campus. When the FBI’s 2002 memo on the “Israeli art-student ring” leaked, most public interest faded after the Iraq invasion—but Webb insists that the network merely re-flagged itself as contractors, trading canvases for code.

Part 2 – The Phoenix Program Comes Home

Webb’s core thesis is that the art-student cadre imported the logic of the Vietnam-era Phoenix Program—neutralize insurgents by marrying intel, police and psychological ops—and relaunch­ed it inside U.S. county law-enforcement.

Fusion centers, he says, were the bureaucratic front end; a string of software start-ups supplied the digital muscle. Webb, along with Idaho-based reporter, Casey Whalen, have been predicting a false flag event in Idaho near the Fourth of July that will eventually result in more restricted freedoms and false narratives. Webb believes the recent Wess Roley shooting has all the earmarks of a classic “School Play,” as he calls FBI false flags.

Webb crisscrossed the country highlighting Ukrainian Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky renting property to the FBI in an updated version “Art Student Eavesdropping” program.

The mission: pre-empt “domestic extremists,” but also steer narratives, weaponize “false-flag” fear events and, when needed, cleanse inconvenient witnesses. County sheriffs—locally elected, lightly audited, and constitutionally powerful—made the perfect launch vector.

Part 3 – Enter Palantir Gotham

By 2004, ex-PayPal billionaire Peter Thiel was bankrolling Palantir. Webb claims several former art-student fixers surfaced in early Palantir user-groups, translating sheriff legacy data (spreadsheets, CAD logs, jail bar-codes) into Gotham’s “Object Graph.”

Webb says Palantir’s object model didn’t actually work in predicting real crime, only the FBI’s “Make Crime,” and he contends that Palantir is now madly trying to transition to AI algorithms that do actually work.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) signed on as a lighthouse customer; soon, Gotham dashboards were demoing “Rural Sheriff Data-Loaders” that could ingest everything from mug-shot barcodes to probation PDFs. In Webb’s telling, the art-student alumni used Gotham’s rollout to embed themselves—legitimately—inside record rooms that they once cased in secret.

Part 4 – From LA to Coeur d’Alene to Everywhere

The Palantir playbook proved portable. Webb tracks alumni spinning into AWS GovCloud consultancies, wildfire-imagery AI shops, even Cal-Poly “public-safety” incubators. Wherever sheriffs debated tech budgets, a familiar trio appeared: a Gotham diagram, a terror anecdote…and a pre-configured “shove-button” ingest script. Webb contends the “shove-button” ingest script is nothing more than retooled Mossad spy scraping software.

Now, fifty fusion centers have some Gotham module, with dozens of rural counties licensed a stripped-down cousin marketed as “SheriffMap.” Each install, Webb argues, widened the same quiet back channel originally templated in LA.

Webb appears to enjoy peppering Sheriffs with his FOIA requests, knowing the detailed information they have in their Palantir “SheriffMap”.

Part 5 – Why Sheriffs?

Sheriffs run county jails, civil process, evictions and disaster scenes—yet face nothing like the audits a city PD endures. Webb calls them “America’s soft under-belly”: crucial data, low oversight. A Gotham tenant account gives outside engineers perpetual admin rights to live feeds—911 trunks, license-plate cameras, jail wristband readers—sometimes under generic service accounts.

Most sheriffs lack in-house forensics to notice if that pipe forks to a private S-3 bucket. “Compromise the County badges, inherit the county,” Webb says.

Part 6 – The False-Flag Factory

Webb links the network to eerily similar “lone-gunman” flare-ups: the 2015 San Bernardino shooters, the 2017 Las Vegas hotel sniper, 2020’s Saugus High incident, and—most recently—the 2024 Kootenai County/Idaho wildfire-shooting in which two veteran fire chiefs died. Common motifs: a sheriff’s office already piloting Gotham; real-time rumor of “multiple coordinated shooters,” later collapsed to a single disturbed perp; rapid evidence sequester under fusion-center gag orders; an accelerated Palantir or drone-analytics contract within months. Webb concedes correlation is not proof, but says the pattern reveals a “narrative supply chain.”

Part 7 – The Role of “Rural Sheriff Data-Loaders”

Internal Palantir brochures obtained by The Intercept list pre-built ETL jobs: Spillman CAD normalizer, County-Jail Wristband OCR, PDF Triage Watch-Folder. Those scripts appear mundane; Webb calls them “the crown-jewels.” Once a county signs Gotham’s ingest EULA, external contractors can trigger jobs and preview the graph. Webb believes former art-students staff many such ‘Tier-2 support’ desks, letting them mine warrants, opioid overdoses, even sealed grand-jury attachments in near-real time—priceless texture for planning (or faking) future crises.

Part 8 – Financing the Machine

Webb sketches a looping business model: stage or amplify a spectacular incident → loan personnel/software to “solve” it → win an emergency sole-source upgrade → carve margin for friendly venture funds. The network’s boosters, he says, include Tel-Aviv cyber-park angels and a Beltway boutique that once repped Israeli telecom giant Amdocs (itself named in early art-student scraped files - American Documents ). County boards, spooked by headlines, rubber-stamp renewals. Critics branded the cycle “security-as-extortion,” but granting agencies, dazzled by dashboard heat-maps, keep paying.

Part 9 – Resistance and Whistleblowers

Not everyone salutes. A handful of Idaho, Oregon and Michigan fire officers pushed Battalion 3—a cheaper, open-schema alternative that keeps data on-prem. Webb alleges those advocates became targets of smear campaigns, surprise audits, even lethal setups. He cites the July 2024 Kootenai tragedy: two Battalion 3 co-founders ambushed after a 30-minute standoff with a “Brony-boy” van-dweller; evidence of rifle cracks, yet only a shotgun entered the record. The sole survivor, still intubated, cannot speak to investigators. Lawsuits to compel release of radio logs and body-cam vid now crawl through Idaho courts.

Part 10 – What to Watch Next - Fusion Centers For The County Sheriffs

Webb’s narrative remains controversial, heavy on mosaic inference, light on courtroom exhibits. Webb counters that covert programs don’t come with accompanying ad campaigns and radio jingles. Yet three testable markers loom: