The Magic Bullet at UVU: A Webb Report in Ten Parts

First, I want to say that the video below conclusively proves that Charlie Kirk is shot from the right and back, as we reported a week ago after spending almost a week in Utah on the ground speaking to witnesses. There is a second shooter, and therefore, there is a conspiracy.

Part 1 – The Straight Line Doesn’t Lie

Hello everyone, George Webb here. It’s four in the morning on the West Coast, and I couldn’t sleep. The image of UVU’s amphitheater kept me awake. Stone steps don’t bend. Bullets don’t curve. Physics is plain: entry wound behind the right ear, exit through the throat.

I stood on the same ground where students filmed on their iPhones. They showed me the angle. They pointed, matter-of-fact. It wasn’t a theory—it was geometry. But already the Bureau wants a “fishhook” bullet path story, a Hong Kong-landing trajectory no real bullet has ever made. Why? Because a straight line leads back to a close-in shooter they don’t want to name.

This isn’t conspiracy land. It’s what hunters know from deer blinds, what Marines know from the range. When the spine severs, the body freezes. Charlie tensed, dropped the mic. Evidence doesn’t lie.

Part 2 – The Mississippi Burning Standard

You measure seriousness by how many boots hit the ground. In 1964, three civil-rights workers disappeared in Mississippi and the FBI camps out forty-five days with 150 agents. They rented movie theaters, they ate at the same diners, and they didn’t leave until there was justice. That’s the gold standard. That’s how YouTube Birdie, and I have gone about our investigations, night and day, around the clock.

Now fast-forward to UVU. A national figure shot live on stage. By that standard, we should see floodlights, rented motels, war-room crime boards. Instead, we get fly-in, fly-out funerals and a “we’ll get back to you” press line. The FBI looks more like a theater than an investigative agency.

It’s why citizen journalists—me, you, anyone with a phone—are stepping into that Mississippi role. Somebody has to. My camping at the site led me again and again to the “Student Services” area of UVU where it seemed an endless train of foreign operatives streamed in and out.

Part 3 – The Patsy and the Noise

Tyler Robinson muddies the water. Not the triggerman in my book, but useful cover. Fire a loud blank or a mis-aimed shot from the front, send the audience’s eyes to the wrong quadrant, and your real shooter slips away. It’s classic Dallas—except the assassin was closer in this time.

Every witness I talked to remembered the confusion of sound. Two sharp reports, echoes ricocheting off concrete. Acoustics are the magician’s assistant here, pulling attention away from the simple straight shot.

The FBI fixates on Tyler because he’s safe to prosecute. But every sniper I interviewed, from Marines to hunters, said the same: the fatal path came from the right.

Part 4 – Open Door, Closed Door

When I returned to UVU, I filmed the closed door. Some students swore the shots came from the right, possibly from an open door. A week later, the door appears to be permanently closed. Landscaping crews have already poured concrete and installed pavers over the high-profile crime scene, a shooting scene, unless somebody wants the cover erased.

A blurry photo showed human skin tone, a rifle silhouette, crucifix-shaped, optic mounted. You don’t have to squint hard. That’s the crucifixion image: public killing, staged for maximum fear.

The FBI’s bullet arcs ignore the open door that is qucikly whut after the shots. Their crime boards look like modern art—red strings looping in Escher patterns. Meanwhile, citizen boards keep one line: right ear to throat. Straight as a carpenter’s nail.

Part 5 – Spinal Science

This isn’t mystical. When you sever the spinal cord or vagus nerve, the body seizes. Hunters know the “drop in tracks.” Soldiers know the instant freeze. That’s exactly what we saw—Charlie’s body locked, then collapsed.

People argue caliber. Was it 5.56? 7.62? Doesn’t matter. Tissue depth here is too short for expansion. What matters is angle and reaction. The footage shows entry right rear, exit left front. The skin itself stretches before it breaks—frame-by-frame proof.

That image alone should end the debate. But still the FBI sells a bullet curve fit for a stunt pilot’s nightmare.

Part 6 – The Informant Economy

I’ve been around enough Bureau cases to know their priorities. Protect informants, protect operations, protect the drug pipeline—then, maybe, solve a murder. Fast and Furious wasn’t about lost guns; it was about guns for drugs, Arizona Contra bleeding into Utah Contra.

When local sheriffs whisper off-record, you hear the same: “Don’t touch the federal angles.” That’s why the FBI’s narrative bends. Straight lines lead to protected assets.

Part 7 – The Foreign Student Connection

Step onto UVU’s campus and you hear accents. That’s normal for any university. But follow the paper trail—State Department programs, cultural exchange visas—and suddenly “armed queers” looks less like grassroots activism and more like imported cut-outs.

This is an old program. Allen Dulles brought in Cubans, Skorzeny, mafia shooters under Mongoose. You just rebrand it each decade. “Armed Queers” today is “Al Qaeda” yesterday. A make-crime team, designed to poke the right until someone reacts.

Recruiting happens in plain sight: on the steps, outside student services. I stood exactly there, camera rolling, where Tyler first met handlers on the State Capitol steps.

Part 8 – The Funeral Chorus

I watched every speech from the funeral. Senators, pastors, pundits—all repeating the same refrain like a choir: “Lone gunman.” It’s ritual, not evidence. A magic bullet incantation to keep the public docile.

Funerals become theater when investigation is absent. It’s easier to harmonize “lone gunman” than face messy evidence of multiple shooters or state-sponsored teams. Citizens ask “cui bono?” while officials sing hymns to closure.

Part 9 – Palantir Rising

What replaces fieldwork today? Software. Every FBI press line circles back to Palantir Gotham—predictive policing, pre-crime dossiers. Fear is the justification. If they can’t solve UVU, then they must surveil everyone.

But Palantir can’t substitute for interviewing students or collecting phones. That’s where evidence lives. Technology doesn’t solve crimes; it manages populations. The “magic bullet” is just the marketing deck for Gotham expansion.

Part 10 – The Real Crime Board

At the end of the week, I sat with students, locals, even ex-military. We built our own crime board: neat dowels, yellow strings, straight lines from bush to stage. Entry to exit. No acrobatics.

Meanwhile the Bureau’s board looked like spaghetti art—every loop protecting an informant, every curve shielding an operation. That’s the battle: straight lines versus loops, truth versus narrative.

Citizen journalism doesn’t need billion-dollar software. It needs presence. It needs notebooks, rulers, and the courage to stand where it’s dangerous.

That’s what we did in Mississippi. That’s what’s needed in Utah.