George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
1h

I believe Charlie is still alive, the thick "blood" coming out of him looked fake from the start, there should have been splatter, there was none. They tore the entire crime scene down instantly and he was autopsied, set for burial all in 48 hours or less, the memorial was more like a fund raiser. When he was put in the SUV he lifted his head. I believe we've been lied to and I don't know entirely why yet but his wife is creepy and everything screams FAKE.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roberta Brown Holmes's avatar
Roberta Brown Holmes
1h

George, your lack of sleep has brought the utter clarity that this crime/tragedy needs. I can't sleep either - have had much experience with hunting & weapons myself & CANNOT get around the BASIS of the truth here: that bullet came from the right BACK & opened a wound on Charlie's left front neck - plain & simple 🫤 Any disregard of that fact IS the government covering up & engaging in CONSPIRACY. Lee Oswald, Thomas Crooks & Tyler Robinson are, imo "informed patsies" - they THOUGHT they were hired to do a 'job" but they were merely hired to be present & take the blame ❌️ So...WHO is doing the hiring for these assassinations ❓️I think we were on the trail of the answer when we went down the Maxwell Yearick rabbit hole & stumbled on a "certain relationshp" 🫡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture