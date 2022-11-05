Tucker Carlson asked why True The Vote Founder Catherine Engelbrecht is in jail on Friday, November 4th, 2022.

Konnech Corporation, a voting poll automation software company, has US, Australian, and China CCP connections running elections, and right now the Konnech vs True the Vote Defamation cast is the most interesting story in news right now.

Clockwise - Judge Kenneth Hoyt, Eugene Yu, CEO of Konnech, Catherine Engelbrecht of True the Vote, and Gregg Phillips of CoverMe, OpSec, and Americans For Prosperity.

The current controversy between Konnech and True the Vote, an election integrity poll-watching volunteer organization, has to do with 1.8 million poll workers’ records going to Konnech servers in China.

Konnech Poll Chief software automated the job of a polling workplace location during elections.

This poll worker information includes social security numbers and bank records, most surprisingly including addresses and phone numbers.

Konneck Corporation has multiple servers in China, confirming the allegations of True the Vote.

Right now, I am in Houston, Texas, and I have been all this week at a Defamation case between Konnech and True the Vote. Both Plaintiff Konnech and Defendant True the Vote are very interesting companies for their high profile in the news during this election season.

Tucker Carlson made the Konnech v True the Vote case from page news on November 4th, 2022, right before the Mid-term elections in the United States.

Many times in the US, there are show trials conveniently scheduled around elections to elicit the maximum amount of donations from both political parties here in the United States.

Journalist George Webb conducted a week-long vigil outside the Houston Federal Courthouse, where the founder of True the Vote, Catherine Engelbrecht, was taken into custody.

Our Mid-Term elections will be held Tuesday, and this Konnech vs. True the Vote case is the hottest topic as far as legal cases go right now in this election season.Konnech does Polling Place automation software called Poll Chief to make the task of a Poll Chief checking all the credentials of the poll workers that are going to show up at the respective polling locations.

Journalist George Webb conducted multiple interviews and live streams with ex-Fox reporter Ivory Hecker, who also attended the Courtroom sessions.

The Konnech Corporation started in the United States around the year 2000, and both of the founders have a history of automating elections also for the Chinese Communist Party. In addition to the Poll Chief software, Konnech also handles all the voting for US servicemen and servicewomen overseas for the Department of Defense.

Journalist George Webb holds bail documents for Eugene Yu, CEO of Konnech, outside the Los Angeles County Court.

In addition, they also purchased a mobile polling application called VOTEM, and Konnech is moving into the mobile voting markers for events as well. What makes the Konnech case sensational is the CEO of Konnech was arrested a few weeks ago in Michigan, trying to flee the country with luggage in hand, without his cell phone. He was charged with the theft of 1.8 million poll workers' data which included bank account information and social security numbers.

Journalist George Webb outside of the Federal Courthouse in Houston on his daily vigil checking the Court docket and reading trail transcripts.

Even more sensationally, he was then moved to Los Angeles in a highly publicized shift of the case from Michigan to California, where he was released from jail, and now he is only required to wear an ankle bracelet with bail being reduced from $500,000 to no bail.

Konnech CEO, Eugene Yu, is closely associated with the Chinese Communist Party elections.

Meanwhile, at the trial here in Houston, Judge Kenneth Hoyt has put the two founders of the most famous election integrity poll watcher organization, True the Vote, in jail here for contempt of Court. The Contempt charges arise from True the Vote personnel and contractors accessing the Konnech information in China to prove their case that poll worker data was going to the CCP.

The Dallas Anatole Hotel is the supposed January 2021 meeting place of three FBI Informants accessing Konnech poll worker data, Greg Phillips, Michael Hasson, and potentially Seamus Hasson.

The case boils down to three men in a hotel room in Dallas accessing and reviewing the Konnech data in China in January 2021. Both the founder of True the Vote, Catherine Engelbrecht and her main contractor and long-time research partner, Gregg Phillips, refused to name the "third man" in the meeting.

Gregg Phillips refused to produce evidence in the Arizona State election inquiries of 2020.

Gregg Phillips testified he was the "first man" in the January 2021 meeting and an with an FBI informant named Mike Hasson being the "second man".

Gregg Phillips will not give details of his operation or data to reporters, but he frequently promotes his allegations on YouTube live streams.

Here is the testimony of Gregg Phillips about the Dallas hotel room four-hour, late-night meeting with two other FBI Confidential Informants.

Gregg Phillips testified that a total of three FBI Confidential Informants met in January 2021 to review Konnech poll worker data going to Konnech servers located in China.

The Konnech lawyers seem to think the “Third Man” is one Seamus Hasson, the father of Michael Hasson.

The Konnech lawyers seem to think the “Third Man” is Kevin Seamus Hasson of the Becket Law Firm.

True the Vote also has its share of controversy being tied to Big Oil here in Houston and Dallas. But before we get to the connections of Charles Koch, one of the richest men in America, and Fred Eshelman, Mr. Gain of Function for viruses and vaccines at PPD Pharma and the University of North Carolina, let’s explore who the “third man” might be.

The Konnech v True the Vote case has come down to who is the “Third Man”.

Gregg Phillips, the key contractor for True the Vote, has claimed he is an FBI Informant in addition to testifying the “second man” is Michael Hasson. Konnech’s attorneys believe that Michael Hasson’s father, Seamus Hasson, in the “third man” in the Dallas Hotel Meeting. Gregg Phillips also claims the “third man” is an FBI Informant.

True the Vote is also the organization behind the blockbuster election rigging film here in the US called "2000 Mules," which captured the interest of the American conservation community in 2021.

2000 Mules was a documentary movie produced by True the Vote in 2021 that alleged ballot stuffing at after-hour ballot boxes.

Gregg Phillips has refused to produce the data for his allegation that three million illegal aliens voted in the 2020 election.

Lastly, the "second man" and "third man" looking at Konnech data in the Dallas hotel room in January 2021 tie back to a Political Action Committee called Americans for Prosperity, founded by the richest oil billionaires in the United States, the Koch Brothers.

Charles Kock is one of the richest men in America, and his SuperPAC, Americans For Prosperity, employed Gregg Phillips, Michael Hasson, and possibly Seamus Hasson.

The Super Billionaire Koch Brothers started Americans For Prosperity in 2004. Michael Hasson works in their offices and lives in Sterling, Virginia.

The web of Billionaires connected to Charles Koch includes Fred Eshelman who gave True the Vote $2.5 M on November 3rd, 2020.

Fred Eshelman gave True the Vote $2.5 M in November of 2020, right before the election.

Fred Eshelman’s pharma company is PP Pharma.

PPD Pharma specializes in Infectious Diseases like COVID. In 2016, Journalist George Webb accused PPD Pharma of developing a Universal Flu Vaccine using prisoners in Haiti.

Since 2016. Journalist George Webb has been tracking Fred Eshelman and PPD Pharma’s vaccine development shortcuts in Haiti.

The Fred Eshelman Pharmacy School at the University of North Carolina does vaccine development including the “gain of function” work of the Ralph Baric Lab of CoronaVirus fame.

George Webb spoofed the number of FBI Confidential Informants in the Dallas 2021 hotel meeting, using the music from Frank Sinatra’s “Three Coins In A Fountain” hit.

The "second man," Michael Hasson, also appears to be the son of the "third man" mentioned in Court, Kevin Seamus Hasson, winner of the Pope John Paul II Award for "Evangelism" for the Catholic Faith. His wife, Mary Rice Hasson, runs the largest women's organization in the world for the Catholic faith.

Tucker Carlson conveniently leaves out the connection to Konnech Corporation in his reporting in addition to the connections to Charles Koch and Fred Eshelman. He also does not disclose that Peter Hasson of Fox News is the brother to the “second man”, Michael Hasson, and son of the “third man”, Seamus Hasson.

