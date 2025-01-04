I presented my findings last night in Silicon Valley in the AI Whistleblower case to a knowledgeable group of Silicon Valley-concerned citizens at Chez Nous Cafe in Redwood City, California. The story has a great interest in India but has faded from the national consciousness after the shocking events of the New Orleans car ramming here in the United States.

I believe the real story that should be the focus of the national attention are the reasons why to Suchir Balaji was killed - for his all important training material on his storage back up device that can literally determine who wins and loses in the AI war in Silicon Valley. The information on his backup drive also might be critically important to national defense and the international war for AI markets and military applications.

SThe AI Wars in Silicon Valley can be simplified down to three words, “feed the machine”.

I believe the real story to cover is the AI wars currently happening right now in Silicon Valley, which are going to be much more important every man, woman and child in their future. When these stories intersect with an unexplained murder news and information mixed together in a valuable combination.

The name of the game here in Silicon Valley in the air wars is feeding the machine, not necessarily algorithms or proprietary software, but intelligent articles from scientific journals and well written article articles from major publications, like the New York Times and Chicago Tribune.

I also covered how this incredibly important training information is in creating clones of open AI ChatGPT like the recent clone Deep Seek in China.

We had an attendee last night with a long history in venture capital in Silicon Valley and his information was thatChatGPT clone, Deep Seek was completely funded by the Chinese communist party much like the joint venture for coronavirus was with the Chinese Academy of sciences and various US universities.

What Suchir Balaji killed by a foreign actor for his all important ChatGPT training drive? A state actor like China could easily get in an electronic locking system at his apartment? Perhaps he acquired some critical training data on his hiking trip in Catalina over a four day trip with colleagues?

I understand how other news stories are gaining everyone's attention because of their Shock Value, but the long-term implications the Suchir Balaji story and the AI Wars are much more important to the lives of every man, woman and child in the world for the rest of their lives. Consider the recent story about the car rammer in New York Orleans.

Currently, the New Orleans car ramming perpetrator has been tied to Ft. Bragg in North Carolina along with the CyberTruck bomber in Las Vegas along with Ryan Routh, who visited and stayed at Ft. Bragg over 100 times.

Shocking news can hit us like witnessing a horrible accident on a cross-town drive. We can’t look away, and these stories grab our attention. But our investigators have always sought to do something about the news, not just be a victim of the news.

If MSM is going to spin false narratives about “Russia, Russia,” the military Live Exercise called CoronaVirus, J6, or the Trump Raid, our researchers have always sought to punch through the false narratives to get to the truth.

What I have always enjoyed about knocking down false narratives is that our researchers have always provided a high-resolution background to stories that repeatedly serve as a filter and fake news detector for the next news story that hits our windshield. When our followers and researchers see a story on Ft. Bragg, they don’t think of Ryan Routh, bringing over 100 sniper recruits to Ukraine for recruiting trips.

They remember the many times we have gone there to expose Ft. Bragg as the “psy op factory” or “mass formation psychosis factory” for false flags in America. They remember our trips there before January 6th, predicting a false flag before it happened.

This is my favorite type of investigative journalism, where we can head off a Deep State false flag before it happens. In the case of the AI Whistleblower Suchir Balaji’s untimely death after being named as the key witness in the New York Times lawsuit against Open AI was being written off as a suicide.

The key to cracking that false narrative was getting the video of Suchir’s struggle in his bathroom and blood spatter evidence out to the world. But some news stories, like the AI Whistleblower story, allow our researchers to tell a bigger story about the current battle in the AI Wars in Silicon Valley and San Francisco.

This is not only AI news you can use but AI news that will significantly affect your life and the lives of everyone you know and meet for the rest of your life. At my talk last night in Silicon Valley, I met a former Stanford University custodian of their health records. He described his “negotiations” with Google as they gangstered the university's health records.

That’s what really is going on with the United Health Group hack of 100 million records by “Black Cat” and the feeding of AI engines at Open AI with copyrighted material. That’s what really going on with United Health Care CEO assassinations in the streets of New York, not Luigi Mangione’s back pain.

Our researchers will continue to bypass the MSM fake narratives to get to the truth. Sometimes, we crack a few eggs while making the omelet. But getting you the truth is my sole objective, and personal considerations sometimes have to take a back seat to stories like AI Wars that affect the futures of every man, woman, and child in the world.

The “Why” of news is the most complex “W” of the Who, What, When, Where, and Why backbone of news, but it is also the most valuable thing to know. We will keep bringing you the real “Why” of news, even though there seems to be an endless supply of well-funded trolls who make a living harassing our researchers.

Understanding why AI companies are stealing data everywhere to feed their AI engines to make them more intelligent is the “Why” of the Suchir Balaji Murder, but it is also the “Why” of healthcare hacks and healthcare murders.

Now you know that, and it puts you in a very exclusive group that understands the “Why” of the current AI Wars.