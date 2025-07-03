Here is the summary of my livestream this morning. As surprising and shocking as this information may be, it is indeed true.

The only reason Wess Roley was in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, was his role as a sexual lure in a US Government-run sting operation of law enforcement and fire leadership in the area. We believe that Wess Roley could have been made aware of FBI Informant roles as a sexual lure through his stepfather, Tony Cuchiara, who was involved in the US State Department's Armed Diplomatic Security Services. Also, Billionaire Greg Carr’s Mossad-linked spy ring has known ties to Sheriff Bob Norris.

Part I – Setting the Stage

George Webb opens by warning viewers that the “bombshell” about Wes Roley will sound outlandish without first seeing the notorious videos of Roley in full makeup performing explicit stunts with a fish. Those clips, Webb argues, prove Roley is not merely an eccentric twenty-year-old but a purpose-built sexual lure—a living honey-trap engineered to compromise the teenage CHILDREN of senior firefighter leadership and sheriff-level law enforcement in Kootenai County, Idaho.

In Webb’s telling, Roley’s function echoes the post-9/11 “Israeli art-student” networks that flooded U.S. police departments, fusion centers, and emergency-services dispatch offices. Then as now, he claims, a shadowy billionaire benefactor Greg Carr, supplies patented wire-tapping kits—derived from Israeli telecom contractor Comverse and its spin-offs Verint and Amdocs—so that compromising calls, texts, and radio traffic can be recorded, catalogued, and ultimately weaponised for blackmail.

Greg Carr’s AmDocs recorded every call in the US before 9/11.

https://www.wanttoknow.info/9-11timeline60pg?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Webb alleges that Israel's spying on Greg Carr started by providing ComVerse backdoors into voice mail systems developed by Boston Technology, Carr’s company.