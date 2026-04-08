Joe Kent is now acting like a whistleblower, but he didn’t lift a finger in his year at NCTC to look into my reporting from Butler about Asif Merchant trying to hire assassins there, and using encrypted communications with Thomas Crooks.

Through the metaphor of a "Seditious Cafe," the livestream today describes a "whisper campaign" designed to manipulate public perception, specifically regarding the idea that Iran is winning geopolitical conflicts.

PART One - Calling Out Joe Kent, NCTC Psy Ops

I further allege that high-profile events, such as the disappearance of nuclear-grade uranium and the targeting of political figures like Pete Hegseth, are linked to deep-state efforts to prevent financial audits. Those psy ops have NCTC operative Joe Kent’s signature.

Ultimately, the livestream presents a world where whistleblowers are silenced while a permanent clandestine structure maintains control over international affairs behind a "curtain" of misinformation.