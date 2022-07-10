For about six years, I have been saying a Ukrainian Billionaire criminal named Kolomoisky is going to cause a war in Ukraine with a mercenary army called the Azov Battalion to get a huge payout from Adam Schiff to “reconstruct” Ukraine with a special focus on Donbas mining and oil/gas drilling in particular.

I have written about six books about Igor Kolomoisky, saying he was going to be this century’s “Marshall Plan”, marshaling resources to gangster mining and oil/gas companies rather than anyone affected by the Ukraine war. Well, wait no longer. That day has arrived where Kolomoisky asks for $750 Billion through his puppet Zelensky from mostly tge US Congress.

I was in Switzerland at the Bank of International Settlements when the deal went down. The live feed in Lugano with Zelensky was just for the BIS bankers on holiday at Lago di Como, but all the action was at BIS in Basel.

Journalist George Webb at the Bank Of International Settlements in Basel Switzerland during the “reconstruction conference” for Ukraine to ask for $750 Billion from the US.

And I compared the Ukraine deal to the BIS deal made at the end of World War II to use Marshall Plan money to hide Nazi industrialists money in Swiss banks in a plan called the Maison Rouge Plan.

I added that anyone who got in the way of this $750 Billion, Bank of International Settlements plan would become familiar with the Bank of International Assassinations. That didn’t take long to come to pass either.

The BIS didn’t want any former Foreign Ministers talking peace and messing up the new Maison Rouge Plan for $750B in Ukraine. I believe the “reconstruction plan” was actually floated at G7 with carve outs for the participating nations working up to the total $750 Billion price tag to be confirmed at G20 happening now in Bali.

I sharply criticized the empty agenda of G7 as an obvious cover for the “reconstruction plan”. A whopping $750 Bullion and Billion dollar plan.

Much like the original Maison Rouge plan, the member central banks of participating countries might move Bullion to the BIS to prevent devaluation of their contribution to the $750 Billion dollar Prize Bullion.

