Right now, Elon Musk’s autist auditors story seems to have pivoted to weird and inconsequential expenditures by USAID, with Mike Benz’s latest USAID expose on expenditures on transgender rap bands in the overthrow of Bangladesh a few months ago.

While I love Mike Benz, I think we have to get back on track to USAID expenditures to overthrow the United States, using partners like Ukraine and China.

We appear to have a news fork in the road now. Pursue USAID bioagent tracks that attempted to force vaccinations on every man, woman, and child in the world, or pursue another path.

My ex-cop research partner, Jenny Moore, began calling our USAID’s top contractor for bioagents in Libya, Syria, and Ukraine in 2017. She did not want to appear on camera, but you can see in the Day 180 panel above that we just went into the Chemonics lobby for the tenth try to talk with the Managing Director.

These were the Hillary Clinton “hard choices” by the US State Department and USAID, a run of seven overthrows engineered by the Clinton Foundation on behalf of the CIA.

We covered these State Department and USAID exploits daily for years, largely being a tree falling in the forest when only a few heard the real news in 2017.

We outed Ukraine as the key USAID laundering point for Libya, Syria, and Ukraine since 2017. In 2019, we exposed the key Ukrainian Billionaire money launderer, Igor Kolomoisky. Kolomoisky later installed the son of his oil and mining business partner, a young comedian named Zelensky, as the President of Ukraine in preparation to launder USAID en masse from the United States.

We predicted half of the Ukraine War aid would go missing, and we were off by eight percent. Kolomoisky skimmed an additional eight percent. Kolomoisky may even have received a final 6.2 Billion dollar kicker on a last “clerical error” of the Biden Administration.

I am not trying to minimize any other journalists’ efforts like Mike Benz in their efforts to expose USAID. I think our purpose right now is to get back to the Golden Thread of the $11 Billion to Kolomoisky before the Ukraine War and the $16 Billion in the Ukraine War USAID to focus Elon Musk autist auditors.

How about our calling our USAID and their top CIA cutout Chemonics for bankrolling the first Trump Impeachment in November 2019 with Fiona Hill and Alexander Vindman? Almost six years later now, we have validation from Mike Shellenberger (see below).

That has to be more critical that the most vitriolic transgender rap band in Bangladesh right now.

Those “conspiracy theories” about USAID turned out to be true, didn’t they? Or how about our many visits to USAID to knock on their doors to ask questions in Washington, DC, from 2017 to 2022?

Or how about telling CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan the USAID was running a military Live Exercise in a joint venture with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in March of 2020 on national television?

Don’t get me wrong. I see the clear and present danger of transgender rap bands in Bangladesh. But, we have bigger fish to fry right now in Washington, DC.

We still have “collect it all” programs going on with Chinese AI labs right now with Deep Seek AI that is a direct derivative of the CoronaVirus Live Exercise with the Chinese Wuhan Lab.

We just experienced a Deep Seek Labs Live Exercise that burned down a good part of conservative Los Angeles. I have followed the Palisade Fire Exercise victims Peter Duke and his wife Jessica for the last month in their odyssey to find a stable place to live. These are the CIA and USAID machinations that must take priority now.

And I am here in San Diego, staring ex-CIA Director John Brennan and his cabal right in the eye for these machinations. I just need one or two of Elon Musk’s autists, and we will get this indictment done.

We have focused on the Scripps Institute here in San Diego with two, one-week news-gathering events called charrettes in 2021, mostly concentrated on USAID.

USAID has long been associated with covert action, such as the overthrow of foreign governments. The largest USAID contractor, Chemonics, has been a focus of our research group since 2017.