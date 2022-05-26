Journalist George Webb leaves Milan train station for Geneva and the WHO with bags and a broken foot while the “cool kids” fly to Davos.

Journalist George Webb Protesting The Sweeping Pandemic Treaty In Geneva. No Media Came To The WHO, And Some Of The Constitution Undermining Provisions Passed.

After five days of reporting in Geneva, Switzerland on the World Health Organization’s covert subterfuge to gut the protections of the US Constitution’s guaranteed fundamental rights, I am now joined here in Geneva by Jack Posobiec and Steve Bannon’s War Room.

For some odd reason, Steve Bannon’s War Room decided not to go to the Palais Des Nations where the World Health Assembly is meeting to subvert the US Constitution is being held, choosing instead to go to the site of the first League of Nations 100 years ago. Curiously, they did not speak about the inside virus vaccine game the World Health Organization is playing with the United Nations and NATO, choosing instead to speak about Woodrow Wilson and globalism.

Better late than never I say, and I am glad to have the company of journalists interested in the truth here for the biggest story in the world right now. From the very beginning, I have “brought the receipts”, the proof, to this story since March of 2020.

I have said the insider virus vaccine game vaccine bids have gone to Virginia Benassi here at WHO, and her email is benassiv@who.int for two years. That’s not a Wilsonian globalism lecture, that’s the stuff discovery and indictments are made of. I have also shown the money is going to Igor Kolomoisky, the Ukrainian Billionaire funding the Azov Battalion neo-nazis in Ukraine.

Journalist George Webb has been saying the benassiv@who.int dropbox is a front in order to channel money for an illegal bioagent program in Donbas, Ukraine for over two years, channeled through Ukrainian Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky.

Not that I didn’t have to do a little arm twisting to get Jack Posobiec to come to Geneva. I was forced to show Davos was just a big party, and the real action was here at WHO in Geneva. I started out very respectful, but then I had a little fun.

Rebel Media sent five journos to Davos, and as of this writing on Thursday, May 26th, 2022, they still haven’t sent a journo down here from the partying in Davos. Not that I have been in any way protective of the “juice” of the story - the receipts of Virginia Benassi at WHO. Quite the contrary, our researchers have already done all the digging for them.

We openly shared that Virginia Benassi not only got the CoronaVirus, Ebola, Zika, Marburg for WHO and Wellcome Trust, but that same dropbox will also probably be used for the MonkeyPox vaccine bids that broke out internationally the day I arrived at the WHO Conference.

I had a chance to visit one of the main beneficiaries of the MonkeyPox outbreak in Michigan and in Maryland a year before the outbreak, predicting the next WHO outbreak would be an Emergent Biosolutions in stock vaccine.

I also had written extensively about Bavarian Nordic, a drug company that had the smoky connections with Ft. Detrick bio lab, Sina Bavari 9/11 anthrax scare fame, and Jens Kuhn, the manager of the old Soviet Union stockpile of Project Vector viruses,

Bavarian Nordic, like Emergent Biosolutions, also conveniently has a MonkeyPox/Smallpox vaccine as well.

It turns out Steve Bannon’s War Room and Rebel Media missed out on a lot here in Geneva as well. Tedros was named to another five years as head of the WHO, meaning another five years for vaccine bids to Virginia Benassi. They also missed the “Emergency Declaration” provisions proposal that were added yesterday to give Tedros complete dictatorial powers to declare a “health emergence” in any country he chooses, at any time. No excuses. I had to hobble there off the trains with a broken foot.

In any case, I am glad for the company. I was beginning to worry my victory speech was going to have to be adapted from Shakespeare’s Henry V Agincourt speech - “We Happy, Happy Me”. I am glad to have Jack Posobiec join me here with Noor Bin Laden. We now are a happy, happy few. But we could use a few more!