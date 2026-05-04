One week after the assassination, we published the photo of “Machine Gun Charlie”, a Syrian ISIS terrorist imported to the US in the Summer of 2025. Here is a video of the key idea of the three-hour livestream today - Joe Kent was using Charlie Kirk as an Arctic Frost lure, and Charlie spat the bit, refusing to continue to be an informant.

Syrian ISIS Machine Gun Charlie, seemingly rolling right out of a Joe Kent Hi-Lux truck, was embedded in an armed group called Armed Queers, led by an Iranian named Ermiya Fanaeian, a person who had trained in insurgency in Cuba.

Not only is there the presence of two terrorists linked to the Armed Queers in Orem, Utah, at the time of the Charlie Kirk Assassination/Rendering, a dozen of these Armed Queers actively conversed on Discord a day before the assassination about the impending event.