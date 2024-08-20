A new video showing Thomas Crooks walking among Trump Vendors hours before Trump took the stage has created waves today. Crooks was not carrying a backpack, drone, weapons, ammunition, or anything else. This means Crooks must have collected these items from a confederate or stashed them before he walked to the Butler Farm Show.

By connecting the dots to where Crooks's car was thought to have been abandoned, Crooks’s last Green Mile walk to the Butler Farm Show can be reconstructed. Apparently, Crooks abandoned his car near a greenhouse called Brenkle’s at 543 Evans City Road near the White Van location at Lawrence and Meridian.

https://x.com/RealGeorgeWebb1/status/1825763814354334045

The fact that Brenckle’s Greenhouse that Crooks left his Hyundai Sonata is near the location of the alleged Maxwell Yearick White Van opens up the possibility that Yearick may have been the confederate. The close proximity of the two vehicles adds further intrigue that Maxwell Yearick may have helped Crooks obtain a weapon, explosives, a drone, a radio transmitter, and ammunition at the American Glass Research Building.

A simple K-9 search of the American Glass Research site would turn up any gunpowder smells if weapons were stored too long beforehand. Here is the video I made on the topic.

We will follow up on this exciting break in the case tomorrow. It is late here, and I have to get some sleep!