Already, Trump aides are sawing away at the former President’s feet in anticipation of an Election win, laying a precedent for a legal challenge should he win next Tuesday.

Trump lawyer Boris Epshteyn is already laying down the predicate and foundation of yet another Mueller-type inquiry with a Special Prosecutor, this time on the subject of quid pro quo arrangements for Presidential appointments.

Ever since the 1972 Presidential Election, the Deep Staters in Washington at the US State Department have ensured that Presidential candidates from both parties go to the polls with a legal albatross around their necks. This year’s Watergate will be Boris Epshteyn and Presidential appointments.

We predicted this year’s Epshteyn “October Surprise” forty-eight hours before Maggie Haberman of the New York Times dropped her planned “bombshell,” which landed more like a dud.

Still, if Trump wins, the case will be made that there were quid pro quo agreements for Presidential appointments, which will be parlayed to try to force a Trump Presidency in exactly the same manner as Richard Nixon and Watergate. The Presidential AppointmentGate will be the new timebomb under Trump’s Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

I knew Boris Epshteyen from my years of reporting in Washington, DC, and I warned the Trump insiders about him during Trump’s first term in office. Epshteyen has a simple role - commit crimes in the name of Trump without his knowledge, then offer to be a State Witness for immunity to implicate Trump.

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/06/18/us/boris-epshteyn-arizona-trump.html

Michael Cohen had exactly the same role before Epshteyn, and we all see how Cohen's falsification of 72 checks and vouchers without Trump’s knowledge ended up in seventy-five felony counts for Trump in Trump’s Hush Money Trial.

Cohen was supposed to make one payment to Stormy Daniels to execute a Confidentiality Agreement, a very standard task of any competent lawyer requiring one signature and the simple writing of one check.

Of course, it helps to have FBI Informant Immunity when creating fake invoices to be presented as real evidence. The same fakery will be used in Boris Epshteyn's framing of Trump.

Instead, Michael Cohen created a flurry of fake vouchers and invoices projected twelve months into the future, creating the false impression Trump was making monthly hush money payments.

Epshteyn is already filling the skies with fake job promises and Presidential Appointments with no authorization from the Trump Campaign. These will be presented by Maggie Haberman of the New York Times as Trump-authored documents in the event Trump wins the Election.

Epshteyn is kiting fake Presidential job offers now so fast he would make a one-armed piano player blush. All the fake Trump “Presidential Appointments” will be revealed in the case of a Trump win, and Epshteyn will be able to give his kiting arm a rest.