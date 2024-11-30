Although President-Elect Donald Trump has done a vastly superior job in picking his Cabinet for his Second Term, inevitably the Dick Cheney, RINO, CIA Allegiance, former US Army Generals inevitably get named to the proposed Cabinet - this time, it’s Keith Kellogg again.

https://www.livemint.com/news/us-news/who-is-keith-kellogg-general-who-seeks-to-cut-arms-supply-to-ukraine-and-offer-relief-to-russia-is-donald-trumps-envoy-11732761877885.html

Keith Kellogg was famously part of Joseph Schmitz’s “Five Eyes Guys” that undermined Trump in 2016 on the Foreign Policy team, including CIA infiltrates George Papadopoulos and Carter Page.

George Webb’s researchers slides from 2016 outed Keith Kellogg as a CIA infiltrate into the Trump Campaign with higher loyalty to Dick Cheney.

Keith Kellogg was famous for working with former Vice President Dick Cheney on “Continuity of Government” outlined in a book called “Raven Rock”, the COG process that made Vice President Dick Cheney the acting President for a day - on September 11th, 2001.

https://www.thriftbooks.com/w/raven-rock-the-story-of-the-us-governments-secret-plan-to-save-itself-while-the-rest-of-us-die_garrett-graff/11681855/item/33718985/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=pmax_high_vol_scarce_under_%2410&utm_adgroup=&utm_term=&utm_content=&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAjKu6BhAMEiwAx4UsAoQzRIflBZRrzyBiIIWNIr6dHGjXr56vwBDVg12tfBvu5apQ7u7NWxoCzOgQAvD_BwE#idiq=33718985&edition=20109627

Keith Kellogg isn’t the only 9/11 alumni that Trump has named in the proposed Cabinet. Howard Lutnick, the man responsible for kiting most of the Enron worthless bonds for Cantor Fitzgerald, the brokerage house destroyed by one of the World Trade Center planes, is Trump’s pick for Commerce Secretary and also in charge of Trump’s Transition Team.

Lutnick never really got over his kiting of unbacked assets from Enron, and Lutnick is currently embroiled in another kiting scheme with the cryptocurrency Tether.

Like Tether, like Enron.

https://coingeek.com/tether-celebrates-profits-but-market-manipulation-lawsuit-wont-go-away/

As I have stated in the past, you can feel reasonably certain that the 9/11 conspirators and facilitators of the past will be the same players in WaterGating Trump this time around in his Presidency.

https://fortune.com/crypto/2024/11/25/commerce-nominee-howard-lutnick-tether-booster-cantor-fitzgerald/

Lutnick was almost Trump’s pick for Secretary of the Treasury, but Lutnick engineered, along with spy and snake in the grass Boris Epshteyn, to bring in long time George Soros bagman, Scott Bessent.

https://fortune.com/crypto/2024/11/25/commerce-nominee-howard-lutnick-tether-booster-cantor-fitzgerald/

How could Trump have made the same mistakes he did the first time he was president? There are $100 Million reasons - the Adelson Donation.

Epshteyn, Lutnick, and Bessent all dangled a $100 Million donation from Miriam Adelson over Trump’s head most of the Campaign, and without these guarantees for their Cabinet positions, Trump would not have got the $100 Million dollar contribution from Adelson.

https://newrepublic.com/post/188826/eric-trump-boris-epshteyn-warning

Fortunately, Team Trump heeded our researchers’ Campaign Trail warning about Epshteyn, which was later backed up and verified by Elon Musk himself a month later in a dramatic speech at Mar-A-Lago.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/18/politics/video/elon-musk-boris-epshteyn-axios-cnc-digvid

Trump would be wise to appoint a Transparency Committee to oversee all communications around the $100 million Adelson donation that excluded Lutnick, Bessent, and Epshteyn.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miriam_Adelson

The $100 million dangle is similar to the Hillary emails dangle that Joseph Smitz and Keith Kellogg engineered in the first Trump campaign. This Adelson entrapment is much easier to see because the dollar amount is so large, and the conspirators were all identified in the 2016 Campaign.

Epshten will continue to lead Maggie Haberman of the New York Times and James VanderHei of Axios over the next five weeks, continually embarrassing Trump.

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/25/us/politics/trump-boris-epshteyn-investigation.html

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2024/11/25/vandehei_on_cabinet_trump_often_incites_conflict_so_he_can_watch_it_play_out_in_front_of_him_and_be_the_decider.html

Reporting from 2017 and 2018

General Michael Flynn also offered all kinds of entrapment dangles at the Trump Hotel in 2016 during the Transition Period. Some were even offered again by Boris Epshteyn in 2024, like a three-on-three basketball league in Qatar. Even more famously, Michael Flynn “offered” six Saudi Kingdoms thirty nuclear reactors during the Transition Period, even though the deal was completed in 2015.

It was hard to keep track of all the entrapment dangles Mike Flynn made to Trump in the Transition Period in 2017, including putting together a security package for the Iran Nuclear Deal with business partner Bijan Kian. Flynn appears to be on the outs with Trump in the 2024 Transition Period it appears.

Our researchers filled a rather sizable whiteboard of all the Flynn entrapment dangles to the Trump 2016 Campaign and in the 2016 Trump Transition Period.