Was Charlie Kirk’s murder intended to start a Civil War? The Federal Government’s ATF has done it before with PATCON Exercises with Ruby Ridge, Waco, and the OKC Bombing.

✅ Part 1 of 2 – “PATCON and the Feedback Loop: Surveillance, Simulation, and Speculation”

PATCON: The Original Blueprint

I’ve spent years following the breadcrumbs left by a program the FBI once called PATCON, short for “Patriot Conspiracy.” (I believe the real name is Patriot Conflict).PATcon began quietly in the early 1990s, a domestic counter-terrorism initiative designed to infiltrate right-wing militia groups in the aftermath of Ruby Ridge (1992) and Waco (1993). The public record is thin but real. The New York Times covered the first major disclosure here:

https://www.nytimes.com/2011/11/27/us/patcon-fbi-infiltrated-right-wing-militia.html

Freedom-of-Information releases gathered by BuzzFeed News reveal agent reports, informant notes, and field memos that described undercover work among the “Patriot” network in Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas. See:

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/kenbensinger/fbi-undercover-patcon-documents

The Department of Justice Inspector General later summarized PATCON’s aims—collect intelligence, identify weapons traffickers, and prevent attacks. The 2005 OIG report confirmed the program’s existence, though not its full scope:

https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2005/i0508

Civil-rights analysts at the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) reviewed portions of the file and argued that PATCON blurred the line between surveillance and provocation:

https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/intelligence-report/2012/patcon-what-fbi-learned-undercover-militia-movement

PATCON’s methods weren’t unique. They echoed earlier domestic-intelligence efforts such as COINTELPRO—the Counter-Intelligence Program that targeted anti-war and civil-rights movements from the 1950s through the 1970s. The FBI’s own vault has thousands of declassified pages:

https://vault.fbi.gov/cointel-pro