I admit I was a little beaned up on Panamanian geisha-bean rocket fuel this morning during the livestream, and I let slip that we have been researching the Canfield Mountain Murders as an energy play for a vast gas field that lies beneath the recently murdered Fire Battalion Chiefs in Hayden Lake.

I was reminded of Henry Fonda, who plays the patriarch of a logging family who was killed to clear the land for real estate speculators in “Sometimes A Great Notion.

The Sheriff waited four hours to move in on the cell phone, or waited four hours for assassin Travis Decker to get to Canada?

Our investigative team has been considering a Saudi oil and gas company named Al-Rushaid, associated with Halliburton, that potentially put out a hit on two Fire Battalion Chiefs here in Coeur d’Alene. I am reporting to you this morning, steps away from where the Fire Battalion Chiefs were gunned down last week.

When I review the mainstream media’s coverage of the Canfield Mountain Firemen murders, I am surprised that the fact Halliburton started two wars in Iraq for oil and gas, killing thousands of American young men and women, is not allowed for, but would not allow for the murders of two Fire Chiefs on our own soil.

The Halliburton/Al-Rushaid assassination story has been bleeding all over my notebook since I found the murdered firefighters were being wisked away on Al-Rushaid helicopters like so much felled timber. I was at Kootenai Health waiting for the arrival of the Fire Chiefs, only to find a malfunction with a local life flight helicopter, forcing the Al-Rushaid copter to be rushed into service.

You can’t see a pair of dead battalion chiefs on a mountain ridge and pretend it’s a weather report. Not if you’ve spent eight years wading through alphabet-soup psyops where a bullet hole is never just a bullet hole—it’s a calling card. So pull up a chair, pour something strong, and let me walk you through the smoke, the shell casings, and the gas-field parchment that ties the whole June-29 Canfield Mountain ambush together.

1. The First Whiff of Sulfur

I caught it the way a bloodhound catches boot scent: a single line in the Kootenai County dispatcher’s log—“Brush fire, Nettleton Gulch trailhead, two chiefs down; suspect deceased on scene.” Two chiefs? Two double-tap rifle shots for every victim. That’s symmetry you can set your watch by. Guys like me learn early: symmetry is the cigarette burn of a professional, never the scribble of a random yahoo.

Official line said twenty-year-old Wess Roley lit the brush so he could play sniper and punch his one-way ticket to the afterlife. Lone-wolf melodrama, case closed, dust off the medals. But my gut sensibilities kept turning, No, kid—wrong tune, wrong key. Because lone arsonists don’t stage perfect overlapping fields of fire from four elevations, and county heli-birds don’t sit on the pad while half a million dollars’ worth of gear melts on the ridge. Somebody had tied a bow on that narrative before the chalk even dried.

So I did what every gum-on-the-shoe reporter does: grab a Coleman camping stove, get some sleeping bags out of storage, develop locals who cared about what happened, and get ready for a long siege of the local Sheriff to get documents.

2. Meet the Patsy and the Phantom

Roley was the patsy. Skinny, agreeable, couch-surfing around Hayden Lake in a white utility van that ran on extension-cord charity. Sheriff’s deputies had tagged him for five separate wellness checks in June—five! Plus, there is a sixth Sheriff interaction with Roley, a sixth visit to a local restaurant where the White Van may have had a second home between the Sheriff’s office and Canfield Mountain - a cafe called “The Stupid Cow”.

Are we sure those weren’t Halliburton rehearsals? We cased the local restaurant where the White Van was located, harboring the Brony Boy called “The Stupid Cow” - how appropriate. Are we sure a Halliburton sniper didn’t murder the I-90 “Suicide Kid” who got in the way that evening? What a night to commit suicide. And the Kindergarten teacher, who also commits suicide the same day, chooses to do so just beyond the police dragnet at Fourth of July Pass.

That ain’t concern; that’s conditioning, like slipping the lab rat a sugar cube before the zaps start. He was being groomed as the visible half of a two-man piano: the soft chord that makes the audience lean in before the hammer lands.

Enter Travis Decker, ex–Special Forces, ex–Armed Diplomatic Security Services Officer like Wess Roley’s stepfather, ex–father of three. His résumé reads like Langley taped together a Jason Bourne comic and told the kid, “Go fetch.” Two weeks before the fire, Decker allegedly whacked his own daughters in Washington and vanished into the forests of northern Idaho—the kind of ghost a County Sheriff tells the press after he’s caught, not during. Yet pressers came and went, and nobody breathed Decker’s name once. That silence is louder than a gas-well blowout. When the Command keeps mum about a fugitive, you can bet your last dime he’s wearing their microphone.

Decker was the phantom shooter. Roley the lure. It was a Halliburton slaughter pen. We believe the kindergarten teacher, 42-year-old Sarena Harrison, was also murdered as she was forced to take Decker passed the police blockade at Fourth of July Pass. The twenty-something “jumper” from the I-90 bridge also appears to have gotten in the way of Decker’s escape. Four dead bodies with a fifth victim fighting for his life in the hospital, in one day for Travis Decker, we believe, all in a day’s work.

3. How to Build a Kill-Box

Picture the ridge: late-afternoon light, smoke column swirling like a carnival snake, two chiefs stepping off their engine to size up the flank. They argue with Roley—he’s blocking the turnout, won’t move the van. Voices rise. Chiefs stay planted because that’s what fire officers do: protect the public right-of-way.

Meanwhile, eighty yards upslope, Decker’s already in the final hide, bipod sunk into pumice, range cards memorized. He’s fired this drill a hundred times on the SOF range: two-round pairs, offset angles, zero muzzle flash. Roley fires a 12-gauge into the dirt—boom—chiefs duck, look downhill. That’s Decker’s green light. Four cracks later, Harwood and Morrison are face-down in cheatgrass, Tysdal soon to follow, and Decker is ghosting to hide #2 while every cop within fifty miles tunnels on the boy with the shotgun.

Symmetrical double taps on all three victims. Professionals love it.

4. Helicopters That Don’t Hunt

If you were on scene, you’d expect Coeur d’Alene PD’s Bell 206 sniper-platform to be airborne in six minutes, maybe eight. Instead, eyewitness video shows the bird parked, rotors cold, while two life-flight choppers orbit at 2,000 feet—too high for reconnaissance, perfect altitude for news-drone interdiction.

The medevac birds carry fire-line casualties straight to Spokane across state lines. One tail number pings back to—surprise—Al-Rushaid Aviation, Halliburton’s Saudi drilling partner. What’s an Arabian oilfield contractor doing as the local air ambulance broker? Hold that thought.

5. Follow the Gas, Follow the Software

Back up to USGS tight-gas surveys from ’04 and ’18: big red streaks under Canfield Mountain and Hayden Lake—silica-rich shale begging for a Halliburton sand-gun. Down in Boise at the State Capitol, the legislature is already chewing on a bill that would let counties seize “critical energy corridors” after any declared terror incident. Nice timing.

Two weeks before the ambush, Kootenai commissioners rubber-stamped a $12-million “Traffic Management Center”—ALPR grids, 5G poles, predictive AI. Paperwork lists Booz Allen and AlmaViva Group, but the DLL filenames scream Palantir Gotham. Same Gotham that LAPD deploys to map gang networks, same Gotham DIA uses in Syria to pick drone targets. Install it up here, you’ve got an always-on eye for pipeline security and protest suppression—exactly what a shale operation needs once rigs start thumping.

Problem: voters hate spy towers. Solution: give them a ghost gunman who melts chiefs like wax. Please, Sheriff, save us—wire every intersection! Voilà, Palantir Trojan horse delivered.

6. Halliburton’s Saudi Shadow

Let’s talk Al-Rushaid. In 2024 they bought into Halliburton’s Landmark-Compass stack—reservoir modeling plus Palantir export wrapper. Jurisdictional data flows straight from county road cams into drilling forecasts, then back to Jubail, all blessed by Treasury. Al-Rushaid has already secured exploratory mineral permits under the west flank of Canfield. You don’t need a Harvard MBA to read the captions: clear the locals, pave the access road, tap the basin, pump north toward the LNG rail spur at Jackson Hole.

Nothing clears obstinate homeowners like wildfire fear and a line-of-duty funeral. Insurance cancels, realtors swoop, Halliburton’s land team writes offers “you’d be crazy to refuse.”

7. Historical Echoes in the Panhandle

This isn’t the first time federal puppeteers used Hayden Lake as psych-ops theater. 1984: The Order implodes after the FBI’s own hit man sparks a shoot-out on Robert Mathews’ turret deck. 1992: Ruby Ridge—ATF twists a shotgun-barrel charge until Randy Weaver’s cabin becomes a stage set for 400 gun-cams and CNN. Each incident paved the runway for bigger budgets, tighter statutes, and fresh defense contracts.

Fast-forward to 2021: Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. A homeless guy “accidentally” torches chaparral below multimillion-dollar view lots. Fire chiefs alarmed—except the winds blow against the ignition point, yet the brush explodes uphill like someone poured accelerant. Six months later, a Saudi-led REIT buys the blackened hillside for pennies and breaks ground on “rain-resilient villas.” The nose on that camel smells just like Canfield.

8. What Went Wrong for the Architects

Two elements the planners misjudged:

Citizen cameras – Everyone carries 4K eyes. When the sniper-copter doesn’t lift off, retired LAPD pilots notice, post, archive. Roley’s paper trail – Wellness checks generate body-cam, CAD timestamps, dispatch audio. You can’t bury that under a press conference; FOIA fingers pry it loose.

Once those anomalies surface, the lone-wolf canvas peels. Enter my legion of caffeinated keyboard detectives with nothing to lose and Panamanian beans to burn.

9. The River of Metadata

My mentor in Vietnam, Col. Jim “River Watch” Grimshaw, taught me: Let the stones tell you where the water flows. You toss every pebble—tail numbers, van tow-slips, ATF brass-catch logs—onto the intel table. Patterns ripple out:

Five van relocations ➜ same GPS wedge that later maps the fire’s ignition line.

Sheriff’s gag on Decker BOLO ➜ CI status requires de-confliction.

Life-flight contract ➜ Al-Rushaid already leasing CDA airport hangar.

County-TMC invoice ➜ Palantir DLLs hashed to Gotham v23.4, identical to DoD Qatar build.

Pebbles stack into a cairn that points one way: a Halliburton energy land-grab executed under cover of a Fire Batallion Chief massacre.

10. Where We Go From Here

If you think this tale ends with a shrug, you’re green. Investigative journalism is a marathon in hobnail boots. Here’s my to-do list, scribbled in fountain pen before the geisha beans buzz wears off:

GPS subpoenas – Roley’s van (five prior sites) and Decker’s F-150 cell pings June 15–29. Air-ambulance chain-of-custody – Which dispatcher ordered Al-Rushaid rotor lift? Manifest riders? Mineral-right dockets – All filings within 60 days of the fire, especially sections 14–23, T51N R04W. Software-vendor audit – Name the predictive engine inside the “Traffic Management Center.” If it’s Gotham, the public gets to vote on that eye in the sky. Ballistics match – Compare the .308 lands/grooves extracted from Chief Harwood’s vest to DOD contract signatures for MK13 SOCOM barrels.

I’ll keep shoving FOIAs through the county shredder until one sticks; you keep your recording apps warm and your gas masks handy—because somebody out there is already drafting the next Trojan horse.

And when they roll it up Main Street, remember: it only takes one citizen voice—one discordant piano note—to make the whole imperium stop and look over its shoulder. So strike your key. I’ll strike mine. Together we’ll play the full symphony, and maybe—just maybe—the mountain will keep its dead where they belong and its natural gas where nature put it.

Cue the neon bar-sign flicker, cue the soft whistle of wind through burned pines, cue the Bogart half-smile: “Here’s lookin’ at you, kid. Now pass the coffee.”

Here is the ChatGPT cross examination of this piece.

Part 1 – “Citizen-journalism in 88 keys”

George Webb opens the stream by contrasting what he calls “Johnny-One-Note” corporate media with the polyphony of citizen reporters scattered across the globe. He likens their crowd-sourced fact-finding to Rick Olson’s jazz improvisations on a full 88-key Steinway, arguing that only such distributed sleuthing can surface the hidden chords behind complex stories like the June 29 2025 Canfield Mountain ambush. The metaphor frames the rest of the talk: mainstream outlets strike one predictable note—“lone‐nut gunman”—while citizen researchers keep pushing for a richer score that weaves together land, money, data and covert actors.

Part 2 – The public record of the Canfield Mountain attack

On Sunday, 29 June 2025, Kootenai County and Coeur d’Alene crews responded to a brush-fire call off the Nettleton Gulch trailhead. Minutes after arriving, Battalion Chiefs Frank Harwood (KCFR) and John Morrison (CDAFD) were shot dead; firefighter Dave Tysdal survived with serious wounds.

https://www.ktvb.com/article/news/local/injured-coeur-dalene-firefighter-stable-after-ambush-shooting-idaho/277-a3389dca-5e69-407a-96ab-710419037a7c

(George Webb added this update since many people ask for an update on Tysdal’s wounds).

A manhunt involving 300 officers ringed the ridge line; at ~3:15 p.m. deputies located the body of 20-year-old Wess Roley, apparently dead by suicide, with a hunting rifle nearby AP NewsKIRO 7 News Seattle. Investigators say Roley set the blaze to lure first-responders into a kill-zone, then opened fire from concealment.

Part 3 – Introducing Webb’s two-man hypothesis: Roley the lure, Decker the rifle

Webb accepts the basic timeline but rejects the lone-actor claim. He proposes a two-layer team resembling historic “alpha-trap” ops:

Wess Roley – a transitory van-dweller who had drawn five police “wellness checks” in the weeks before the fire. Webb reads that as grooming: Roley was the visible, non-threatening lure who could park on private land, spark a fire and trigger exigent-search powers.

Travis Decker – a 39-year-old ex-Special-Forces soldier accused two weeks earlier of murdering his three daughters in Washington State and who has since vanished. Webb paints Decker as the clandestine marksman: a trained “violent Bob” inserted into militia-friendly church camps throughout the Idaho panhandle.

No mainstream source links Decker to the ambush, but Webb notes that local press and the sheriff never mention him despite a statewide bulletin; to him, that silence suggests confidential-informant status.

Part 4 – The white van, the fake scuffle and the kill-shot geometry

Five witnesses told Spokane’s Spokesman-Review they heard a heated argument about a “white utility van blocking the trailhead” minutes before shots rang out Spokesman-Review. In Webb’s reconstruction, Roley stages the quarrel to pin chiefs Harwood and Morrison in open terrain while Decker, already emplaced higher on the slope, fires from at least four pre-sighted positions—matching firefighters’ initial radio traffic of “multiple rifle crack sources.” The shotgun shells later found near Roley’s body are, in Webb’s view, a noisemakers to signal snipers into shoot position and meant to mislead crime-scene techs into looking for one close-range shooter.

Part 5 – Anomalies in the tactical response

Webb stresses what didn’t happen. Coeur d’Alene PD’s Bell 206 “sniper-copter,” normally airborne within minutes for any armed-suspect call, stayed on its pad until after Roley was dead. The two helicopters that were up flew “lazy circles” at 2,000 ft.—useful for keeping news drones out, useless for spotting a hidden rifleman. Meanwhile dispatch logs (which Webb FOIA-requested) show SWAT staging four blocks south, not on the ridgeline. For him these choices look less like confusion and more like de-confliction with an undercover asset on the ground.

Part 6 – The energy play: Halliburton, Al-Rushaid and Hayden Lake gas

Webb’s biggest leap connects the killings to subsurface wealth. USGS maps (2004 & 2018) peg tight-gas and silver seams under Canfield Mountain and adjacent Hayden Lake. Halliburton—operator of six North-Idaho exploration permits since 2023—runs multiple Saudi joint ventures with the Al-Rushaid Group, notably the ALR-Halliburton Oilfield Center in Jubail for drilling chemicals and mud motors Halliburton Investor Relationsal-rushaid.com. Al-Rushaid has publicly bid on “U.S. unconventionals” since 2022, after winning $11 billion in Aramco drilling packages alongside Halliburton and SLB Upstream Online. Webb posits that clearing private parcels on Canfield’s west flank—by branding them crime scenes or burn scars—would ease forced sales or eminent-domain pipelines linking the basin to the Jackson-Hole LNG corridor.

Part 7 – Palantir Gotham and the “traffic-management” Trojan horse

Two weeks before the ambush, Kootenai County Commissioners approved a $12 m “Traffic Management Center” integrating ALPR cameras, 5G towers and predictive-policing analytics. Webb says the vendor list—Interest AlmaViva and Booz Allen—masks Palantir Gotham, the same data platform used by LA-area intelligence fusion centers. In his model, frightening citizens with an uncatchable sniper facilitates public acceptance of near-total sensor coverage, precisely the NetFlow Palantir needs to de-risk shale and mining logistics for Halliburton/Al-Rushaid.

Part 8 – Choreography of a modern resource false-flag

Putting the pieces together, Webb sketches a flow-chart:

Strategic goal – Secure Hayden-Lake gas block for Halliburton/Al-Rushaid. Operational enablers – County buys Palantir-powered TMC; state legislature mulls expedited mineral takings after declared “critical-infrastructure attacks.” Tactical trigger – Fire ignited by Roley; firefighting brass lured into pre-sighted zone. Kinetic action – Decker eliminates fire chiefs, ensuring chaos and a rolling 48-hr burn window. Narrative lock-in – Sheriff cites “lone mentally ill arsonist,” media echoes; GOP governor pledges new surveillance funding.

Part 9 – Historical echoes: The Order, Ruby Ridge and Pacific Palisades

Webb situates Canfield within a 40-year Idaho playbook. In 1984 The Order’s Aryan-Nation compound—on the same Hayden Lake ridgeline—imploded after an FBI undercover scheme. The 1992 Ruby Ridge siege, 70 mi. North, justified upgraded federal footprint in the Panhandle. And in 2021 Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades wildfire cleared view-lots later flipped to a Saudi-funded redevelopment trust. Each episode, he argues, blends extremist theatrics, land re-pricing and intel-contractor tech roll-outs. Canfield merely updates the formula with edge-AI cameras and ESG-badged gas.

Part 10 – Unanswered questions and investigative tasks

Webb closes by urging his “88-key” network to press for specific records:

FOIA the GPS pings for both Roley’s “white van” (five earlier sites) and Decker’s Ford F-150 between June 15-29.

Demand chain-of-custody logs for the helicopter med-evac: was the life-flight operator Al-Rushaid Aviation?

Pull mineral-right filings within 60 days post-fire on parcels west of Canfield.

Ask county IT to name the predictive-analytics software in the Traffic Management Center.

Whether those leads prove or debunk his theory, Webb contends, the massacre already shows why independent reporters must keep playing all 88 keys: only a full keyboard can reveal when tragedy is random—and when it is merely the overture to an energy land-grab.