In October 2019, I stood on the banks of the Potomac in the shadow of Ft. McNair and the National Defense University with renowned 9/11 author Len Bracken, and I asked, “Could They Dark Winter Trump?”. Operation Dark Winter was a “tabletop” exercise, that was run at the US Army Fort behind the bricks 100 yards to my left. Operation Dark Winter sought to take a table top, operational plan to overthrow a country and work out all the kinks beforehand.

I had gone to Washington, DC’s Nationals Stadium during the World Series in 2019 to announce that Ukrainian Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky could create a coup in the United States as he had done in Ukraine in 2014 if the “Dark Winter” operational plan was ever executed in real life.

I was not new to researching bioagents in Washington D.C. In 2017, I had accused John Brennan and the CIA of having an Anthrax testing Operations Center in Afghanistan through the father of Imran Awan, the ringleader of a spy ring in the US Congress.

The Operations Center ran five different bioagent research programs including Anthrax, CoronaVirus (aerosolizing Anthrax). Imran Awan had many cutout businesses in the Port of Baltimore, and we produced evidence of shipping manifests for the Port of Qasim in Pakistan where he shipped to his father’s company in the Pakistan Ordinance Factory.

I had a research partner telling me that biological agents were used in Ukraine in the CIA Coup of 2014, and she felt the biological labs there were a vestige of the 2014 overthrow. Interestingly, Bob Malone retweeted a conspiracy theorist named Marcus Conte who accused me of murdering my research partner, Jenny Moore. This screenshot is from the Defamation and False Light case I filed against Robert Malone (

My research partner, who I called Task Force, strongly felt the Clinton Foundation was rinsing payments to Ukraine for testing biological weapons. After my research partner’s untimely death in 2018, I followed up on her research into DNC President Eric Braverman’s connections with Igor Kolomoisky.

In this hypothetical case, Kolomoisky operatives, mostly likely Azov Brigade from Ukraine, would drone the World Series crowd with a biological agent to cause a pandemic. A combination of anthrax and a pandemic virus could be used to create immediate panic from people getting sick from the event (and even death if the victims were elderly or had compromised immune systems), and then there would be an ensuing panic created from fears of “virus” transmission. This was the classic “SuperSpreader” event described in the June 22nd, 2001, James Woolsey, Dark Winter tabletop exercise.

In our March 2020 meeting of Citizen Journalists on the Potomac River, we had originally planned to discuss if Ukrainian Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky could be used to create a “Dark Winter” event to subvert the US Presidential election.

In March 2020, we convened a group of Citizen Journalists to discuss the possibility of Kolomoisky being used to run a Dark Winter type of exercise in the United States with the newly emerging CoronaVirus threat. We even planned to have renowned 9/11 author Len Bracken speak at the event before we were locked down at the beach house on the Potomac. Bracken had written extensively on US Government “false flag” operations, and we feared “Corona 9/11” may be yet another false flag operation.

We had planned to have other whistleblowers from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency speak to assure the group that this “Dark Winter” actuation was not idle speculation, and was in fact being actuated as we met on the Potomac. Unfortunately, the World Health Organization declared a worldwide pandemic a few days before the beginning of our “charrette” on the Potomac, preventing Len or our DTRA whistleblowers from attending the event.

This “Corona 9/11” however was missing the dramatic “Anthrax 9/11” moment, with fans doused by Kolomoisky’s drones, running into the streets, eyes burning from irritants, people throwing up and dying in the street, swarms of crowds running hysterically, spreading the contagion like wildfire. The CNN crowd photos didn’t have the crowds running hysterically, missing an essential piece of the “false flag” in order to create a “mass formation psychosis”.

For a month, we had seen a disturbing video from Wuhan where people were dropping like flies in the streets. But we still had very few cases and even fewer deaths in the United States. We prepared our “Kolomoisky Whiteboards” for the Potomac Group’s Citizen Journalists anyway, but we hadn’t seen our “Anthrax 9/11” mass formation psychosis event yet.

Journalist George Webb has charged Dr. Robert Malone with creating a “mass formation psychosis” event at the February 2020 Biogen Conference.

Robert Malone Curriculum Vitae File In Florida Middle District Court On November 10th, 2021

Our group on the Potomac in March 2020 had heard about a “superspreader” event at a Boston Biogen Conference a few weeks earlier, but quite frankly, it didn’t really register on our radar as a 9/11 type of event. It wasn’t until the lockdowns had fully played themselves out with the rush to mRNA vaccines and Remdesivir was over, that the “Anthrax 9/11” nature of the February 2020 Biogen Conference would become apparent.

But soon, the true picture of the mass psychosis formation from the Feb 2020 Biogen Conference began to emerge. It became increasingly obvious in June 2021, a series of self-congratulatory “Dark Horse” podcasts were being created by DNC megadonor Steve Kirsch and Brett Weinstein, longtime DNC answer man for all things science.

Unbelievably, Fox News was suckered in by DNC Megadonor, Steve Kirsch’s “fed up” explanation of switching parties while launching the “Dark Winter” podcasts.

And the star of their “Dark Horse” podcasts was Dr. Robert Malone, who had just put the phrase “mRNA” on his CV for the first time in his life, jumping straight to claiming to be the “inventor of mRNA”. I may have partially been responsible for inventing “citizen journalism” in 2016 and 2017, but I have never claimed myself as the “inventor” of citizen journalism. That took a lot of chutzpah for Malone to make that claim as clearly one of the hundreds of contributors to mRNA.

DNC Megadonor Steve Kirsch sponsored a series of “Dark Horse” podcasts to establish Dr. Robert Malone as the hero of CoronaVirus as a Roman a clef, a Bildungsroman about the courage and bravery of Malone as a “whistleblower" for mRNA. Journalist George Webb cynically referred to them as the “Dark Winter” podcasts, describing them as a “journey into the depths of self-congratulation”.

With each passing day now here in the Spring of 2023, I am realizing that Malone was the pivotal figure in creating the “mass formation psychosis” of the February 2020 Biogen Conference for medical experts attending the event.

Was the February 2020 Biogen Conference the “Anthrax 9/11” event of “Corona 9/11”?

But more importantly, all the people surrounding Dr. Robert Malone were the key actors in the original “Anthrax 9/11” event in the year 2001, only a few months after CIA Director James Woolsey’s Dark Winter tabletop exercise.

For instance, Malone was at Ft. Detrick after 9/11 with Dr. Steven Hatfill, the suspected Anthrax Bomber.

Suspected 9/11 Anthrax Bomber Steven Hatfill, was the key man at the White House in February 2020 on the “DOMANE” team, directing investigations into repurposed drugs to stop the CoronaVirus pandemic. Dr. Malone ran the DOMANE program to look for repurposed drugs at this critical time.

I now believe the 175 scientists at the Biogen event were attacked by an attenuated form of Anthrax at this event to create a “sudden” reaction at the event.

I believe this is why famotidine was prescribed by Dr. Robert Malone in his February 12th book “CoronaVirus - A Practical Guide” that he had ready for the event.

I believe this is why Famotidine was prescribed by Dr. Michael Callahan in his trials of Remdesivir in Wuhan from September to December 2019. With each fallback position Bob Malone retreats to, he names yet another scientist with a two-decade-long track record of working with weaponized Anthrax. I am at the email limit for this post. Return to this post to see all the Anthrax 9/11 players in Corona 9/11. (meme credit - Kate_Hampstead).

Robert Malone’s ex-CIA business partner, Darrell Galloway, was also the key person in charge of the detection system for Anthrax for the Anthrax 9/11 attacks.

Robert Malone’s ex-CIA business partner, Darrell Galloway, was at Ft. Detrick after 9/11 like Steven Hatfill, and they were used to detect the presence of Anthrax after the attacks.

The Navy Anthrax test was remarkably similar to the COVID testing with swabs, then PCR, and then lab blood testing.

It is remarkable how the articles about the Navy Anthrax testing system are already being repurposed for testing in buildings like hospitals.

Malone now appears to be saying he invented both RNA and DNA vaccine technologies in a profile reputed to be his.

Author George Webb wrote the original Anthrax 9/11 and Corona 9/11 in 2020. Here is a short summary of the findings of those two books.

As a member of the Uniformed Health Services, a branch of the US Military, in Windber, Pennsylvania, Bob Malone certainly would have been dispatched to the 9/11 crash site of Flight 93 in Shanksville, just 16 miles away, or at least processed the suspected Anthrax samples from the site.

Bob Malone would certainly be involved in either the collection of samples or the testing of anthrax samples from the crash site of Flight 93 in Shanksville, PA as the head of the Winber Research Institute lab at the Henry M. Jackson for the study of Advanced Military Medicine.

Robert Malone certainly believes he worked at Henry M. Jackson Foundation for Advanced Military Medicine in the Uniformed Health Services. He filed an affidavit to that effect on November 11th, 2021 (Bob’s favorite day of the month), in Federal Court.

Robert Malone certainly believes he worked at the Windber Medical Center, PA during the September 11th, attacks. He filed an affidavit to that effect on November 11th, 2021.

You may recall Robert Malone’s boss, Nick Jacobs, was meeting with a Mossad agent and a US Special Force Army Rangers after a possible anthrax attack, and the Winder Lab’s need to beef up its capabilities in this area. You may also recall, this Mossad agent meeting took place at 8 AM, before Flight 93 that crashed a few miles from the Windber Lab. Here’s Nick Jacobs talking about the Windber Lab Robert Malone worked at on 9/11.

So Nick Jacobs began assembling a crack team of Ph Ds at this Windber Lab, 80 miles Southeast of Pittsburgh in a fairly remote part of coal mining Pennsylvania.

So the Windber Lab, even though it was in a remote part of Pennsylvania, had the architect of the Stars Wars defense program put in a super fast dark fiber information highway straight to Washington, DC, and Walter Reed Hospital, the home of the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for Advancement of Military Medicine.

Of course, the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine is sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a common front for CIA-related health endeavors.

Yesterday, in Federal Court, I filed an Amended Complaint that will present whistleblowers that will testify that the Henry M. Jackson was a CIA lab to prepare for the invasion of Iraq and the anticipated use of Anthrax against our troops in Iraq and possibly against civilians in the United States. Again, here in Nick Jacobs saying the Windber Lab had 38 Ph. Ds in 1992, but no breast cancer or any cancer program yet. The anthrax countermeasure work at Windber started soon after the 1991 Occupation in Iraq after the 1990-1991 Invasion of Iraq.

We will keep you apprised of that lawsuit as it develops. But for now, back to Robert Malone’s boss, meeting with the Mossad agent the morning of 9/11 before Flight 93 took off.

The following words are from Nick Jacob’s own accounts of the events of September 11th, 2001 at the Winber Lab.

This Mossad agent meeting occurred before Flight 93 took off from Newark, New Jersey at 8:42 AM. Nick Jacobs, Bob Malone’s boss, says Winder paramedics were deployed to the crash site, and he says they feared Anthrax.

Robert Malone, not yet a medical doctor because he had not finished his medical degree yet from Northwestern, would have been dispatched to the site as a Uniform Health Services Officer to collect the suspected Anthrax collection, or at least would have been dispatched to the lab for the processing of the suspected Anthrax samples.

Again, I am reprinting Bob Malone’s own testimony here in Federal Court.

Remember, Nick Jacobs, Robert Malone’s boss, testified the lab had 38 Ph. Ds with no cancer program in 1992, and he was in the process of making the ready for processing Anthrax the morning of 9/11. In actual fact, the Henry M. Jackson Foundation lab had already been outfitted to process tissue samples for the Occupation of Iraq and the anticipated use of Anthrax by Saddam Hussein.

Flight 93 landing so close to the Windber Lab in a remote area of Pennsylvania ensured only the Windber Lab would process the samples. The Windber Lab, in actual fact, was prepared in 2000 and 2001 for just this type of emergency, a terrorist Anthrax attack.

I will present evidence in my Federal lawsuit against Robert Malone that Windber Lab was a contrived, terrorist anthrax attack location, chosen by Donald Rumsfeld and Dov Zackheim, to provide Congressional Intelligence Committees with a casus belli for the Second Invasion of Iraq.

Of course, Robert Malone could easily refute my whole lawsuit by telling the story of where he was on 9/11 at the Windber Lab and Shanksville, PA that day. But he won’t, because he knows I’m right.

Former Mossad’s Ehud Barak was one of the first commenters on 9/11 from the BBC in London, associating the attacks with Osama Bin Laden, saying “We should know in 12 hours” regarding who carried out the attacks. Where was his good friend, Danny Rothschild?

Was Danny Rothschild effecting the Continuity of Government protocols with Dov Zakheim in the US?