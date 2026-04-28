Part One: Why Compton Matters

Would be assassin on Cole Allen is from Torrance, California, adjacent to George Bush’s Compton, California. Cole Allen is the latest in a string of outstanding students seemingly groomed into being assassins or at least making Remdesivir the international standard of care for acute COVID.

Maybe it is an MK-ULTRA grooming progam, tracing its way back to the earliest days of George H. W. Bush to his time in Compton, California, looking for oil.

We see the CIA pattern overseas better than we see it in our own backyard - the CIA arms both sides of a conflict when they have a contested region only they want to control.

We think of CIA Operative Joe Kent giving Toyota Hi-Lux trucks to both sides in the Syria conflict in Operation Timber Sycamore, for instance, to clear a pipeline corridor there.

But long before Joe Kent’s generosity with Toyota trucks in Syria to open pipeline corridors, George H. W. Bush was creating two gangs known as the Bloods and Crips to secure an energy corridor to the Port of Long Beach.

As you can see from the map, the only part of Compton and Cole Allen’s Torrance is the sliver of the oil pipeline from Compton to the Port of Long Beach. And that’s why you need local operatives there if you want to control the oil and now natural gas.

Compton sits in a strategic corridor of Southern California—between the industrial engine of Los Angeles, the refineries and freight routes of Long Beach, and the aerospace belt stretching through Torrance and the South Bay.

For decades, that geography made the area important for shipping, logistics, labor politics, policing, and organized crime. Whenever a place controls movement, money, or labor, intelligence historians tend to pay attention. That does not mean the CIA “ran Compton,” but it does mean Compton existed near systems intelligence agencies historically monitored. Reuters