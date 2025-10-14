1) Coffee’s on. What we know, not what we want to be true

It’s 2:44 a.m., I’m on cup one, and I’m starting where the facts are thickest: Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah, on September 10, 2025, and Parkland High School kids are all over the lot, just like David Hogg riding his bicycle by the mass shooting.

Like Diogenes, I am scouring the Earth just trying to find someone at the Charlie Kirk shooting who was not also at the Parkland Shooting. I am exaggerating only slightly. And I am asking myself, will Kia Schwemmer or Nick Fuentes replace Charlie Kirk as the new leader of American Conservative Youth?

2) The Parkland thread people keep bringing up

Two Parkland “interviewee” names float through Charlie Kirk DMs: Kai Schwemmer and Ermiya Fanaeian.

On Schwemmer: he’s a real person with a Cozy presence and a Utah backstory (Highland High student paper; streams; Out of Touch branding).

That doesn’t, by itself, prove radicalization or control; it proves proximity and audience. (KaiClips on Cozy; Kai’s YouTube; school profile.) Cozy.tv+2YouTube+2

On Ermiya Fanaeian: she’s been covered by mainstream outlets for years—first as a March For Our Lives youth organizer, then controversially as a founder of a Pink Pistols-style LGBTQ gun group in Salt Lake City.

After Kirk’s killing, her name popped up again in local LGBTQ press and national explainers as right-wing media tried to draw connective tissue. That’s not me endorsing any line; it’s me showing you what’s printed and when. (KUER profile; FOX13 2018 student-walkout coverage; recent Newsweek explainer; QSaltLake recap of the media frenzy.) Q Salt Lake+3KUER+3FOX 13 News Utah (KSTU)+3. I went to where Ermiya’s Armed Queers called in a bomb plot on the Mormon Convention Center meeting steps in Salt Lake City my first night there, more than a month ago.

You just get the feeling in this case that Kai and Ermiya were supposed to be the immediate interviewees after Charlie Kirk was shot, but they weren’t. But we have a researcher in England who maintains that Tyler Robinson communicated with Schwemmer, and we know about Tyler’s long history with Ermiya, making them both important witnesses in the Charlie Kirk murder trial. With Kai and Ermiya both at Parkland and Orem, it reminds me of the Kurt Cobain song, “Smells Like Teen Snipers,” and that “Pumped Up Kicks” school shooting song.

Prosecutors in the Charlie Kirk murder case named Tyler James Robinson as the suspect, laid out charges, and described evidence recovered on campus and along a probable escape route. Whatever else people are saying, that procedural spine—date, place, charges—exists in the record. Utah News Dispatch+2Fox News+2. What prosecutors haven’t done, nor the Defense, is lay out the complete set of witnesses in the case, like Schwemmer or Ermiya.

You can read straight reporting on the case, including unanswered questions a month later, and timelines for hearing dates. If you prefer a day-by-day, there are mainstream roundups and local Utah outlets summarizing the public filings and security-assessment fallout. None of that requires embracing anyone’s grand theory; it’s the scaffolding any hypothesis has to hang on. Fox News+1

3) Tyler was radicalized from the Right. “This isn’t my theory”— I think this is Tyler’s Team to develop School Shooters

Now, the connective tissue to Tyler to the new Conservative Ultra Right people keep asking me about is not George Webb’s theory. It’s Laissez-Faire Lounge’s thesis: that Tyler Robinson’s online influences tie less to the “trans” angle that ricocheted through early coverage and more to Groypers/Cozy-sphere touch points.

Groypers are the new Ultra Right Conservatives led by Nick Fuentes, and streamer circles like Kai Schwemmer (aka KaiClips, host of Out of Touch on Cozy.tv). If you want to audit the source, start with her handle and channel. I’m putting her links here so you can test her receipts, not mine. (Laissez-Faire Lounge on X and YouTube.) X (formerly Twitter)

https://x.com/TheLFLounge/status/1977745041977213034

Cozy.tv is Fuentes’s livestream home base (built with Alex Jones’s collaboration, per reporting), and Kai Schwemmer has his own page there. If this lane is new to you, look at platform pages first, then jump to longer reads about its role inside the online far-right influencer economy. (Nick on Cozy; Kai on Cozy; background via WIRED; additional background via Wikipedia.) Wikipedia+3Cozy.tv+3Cozy.tv+3

4) What mainstream reporting says about the shooting and suspect

There’s no shortage of straight news on the UVU murder and the suspect’s movements, texts, and alleged confession. Multiple outlets say law enforcement stitched together a timeline using fuzzy, distant campus cameras and physical traces—impressions on a rooftop gravel bed, footwear tracks, and a rifle recovered nearby. That’s not “internet sleuthing”; it’s what local/federal investigators described and what prosecutors put into charging documents. Fox News+2The Guardian+2. The prosecution has not even produced a Tyler at the wheel of his Grey Dodge Challenger yet.

Coverage also records the political fever that followed with national commentators wrangling over motive and blame. Even if you hate the takes, the chronology is useful: the assassination (Sept. 10), the arrest, the charging docs, the spin cycle. Pin the dates, then evaluate anyone’s thread-pulling against those dates. TIME+1

5) The Laissez-Faire Lounge argument, in plain English

Laissez-Faire Lounge’s claim runs like this: Tyler Robinson wasn’t radicalized in the vector most of the early headlines implied. Instead, she says, his online footprint shows engagement with Groypers/Cozy-adjacent streams: slang, emotes, in-chat salute (“o7”), and content orbiting Nick Fuentes (America First) and Kai Schwemmer (Out of Touch). Again—that’s her claim; I’m giving you the context to vet it: Cozy’s “Nick” hub and “KaiClips” page are live; you can scan their programming lanes. Cozy.tv+1

She further argues this isn’t random drift: it overlaps with a Utah ecology—schools, clubs, campus scenes—where online far-right aesthetics meet real-world college conservative stages, with Kirk as the mainstream face who ends up dead. That “weird overlap” is the hook: the Parkland-era youth politics generation cross-pollinating with Cozy-era edgelord streamers, all within Utah’s college-town corridors. (Background on how youth movements grow online; Utah youth activism context.) Vanderbilt University+1

6) “Isn’t this just a fed-planted narrative?”—the USU CAI detour

Another Laissez Faire Lounge hot rumor says USU’s Center for Anticipatory Intelligence (CAI) is a front for pre-crime psy-ops and that Robinson was part of it. USU flatly denies that—saying Robinson attended USU briefly in 2021 in pre-engineering, had no connection to CAI, and that CAI is an academic program (minor/cert/master’s) in “anticipatory intelligence.”

If you’re going to cite CAI as a driver, you have to clear that on-the-record denial hurdle. Check the official CAI page and catalog entries yourself. Center for Anticipatory Intelligence+2USU Catalog+2

Could the concept of anticipatory intelligence be abused elsewhere, for false flags at UVU perhaps? Sure, any risk-mapping framework can be abused. But on the record, at this school, they’ve issued the kind of institutional denial that carries reputational stakes. Before you run with a shadow-state plot, stack it against their explicit language. LinkedIn+1

7) The YouTube forensics lane (Gray Hughes & gait talk)

A separate lane: independent forensics channels. Gray Hughes Investigates (YouTube) does painstaking 3D reconstructions in high-profile cases; he’s covered this one too. I don’t treat YouTube as evidence, but I do treat good recon work as a way to pressure-test claims—like “roof prints,” escape vectors, and sight-line feasibility. If you like that nerdy-nuts-and-bolts, start with his channel and search inside it for UVU/Kirk segments; then compare to what Fox and charging docs actually describe. (Gray Hughes channel; sample crime-scene animation work; Fox write-ups on rooftop impressions and weapon recovery.) YouTube+2YouTube+2

There’s also chatter about gait analysis—hip flexion, arm swing—used on videos labeled as Robinson. Gait has been admitted in some courts and laughed out of others; it’s a tool with a long controversy tail. The point isn’t to crown gait as gospel; it’s to ask whether civilians are over-reading choppy clips. If you want a primer (not about this case), see forensics talks and literature surveys on where gait stands. YouTube+1

8) Candace, Nick, and the incentive to make “monster babies”

If you want to understand why Fuentes is central in Laissez-Faire’s theory, don’t start with rumor—start with where he speaks and who amplifies him. He’s been a Cozy anchor for years and bounces into Rumble and other alt-platforms. The mainstream only glances up when he intersects a big-name host (Candace Owens) or slings a headline-grade insult and the fight becomes “content.”

That incentive structure—not a particular ideology—explains how fringe rhetoric tumbles into the center of the feed. (Platform/home base; Rumble/alt-media context; Candace/Nick coverage.) Cozy.tv+2WIRED+2

Do I think anyone “made” Fuentes? I think algorithms and outrage made him profitable enough to keep booking him—even among rivals who denounce him. In the post-Kirk moment, that incentive gets supercharged: every bloc wants a villain whose face “justifies” its preferred policy—whether that’s surveillance bloat or speech clampdowns. You can already see officials invoking the assassination to push law-and-order moves that long pre-date the crime. TIME

9) “Parkland people again?”—why that resonance keeps showing up

I keep hearing, “Why do Parkland-era actors keep showing up around this story?” Here’s the sober answer: social-media cohorts from 2018 never left; they matured into niche media micro-brands—on the left, the right, and the lulz layer in between.

So it’s not mystical when Parkland-era youth organizers (like Ermiya) and Groyper-adjacent twenty-somethings (like Kai) appear in the same Utah info-sphere as Turning Point events. It’s the same pipeline, five years older and far more online. (Ermiya’s evolution via mainstream NPR affiliate; Kai’s streaming presence; general research on youth movements and platforms.) KUER+2Cozy.tv+2

If you want to call that “an op,” be my guest—but first, map platform mechanics and college-town ecosystems before invoking a grand chessboard. When people say “it’s all a school play,” I say: it’s an attention economy with campus routing hubs, and the casting director is the feed. Cozy.tv

10) Where I land at 4:45 a.m.—caveats, questions, next steps

By the second cup, here’s where I net out: Laissez-Faire Lounge has a provocation worth auditing—that Robinson’s radicalization trail looks more Cozy/Groyper than trans-identity; that Parkland-era online actors reverberate in this story; and that those overlaps are odd enough to merit daylight. That is her story; I’m amplifying the questions, not stamping the conclusion. (Her handles again for your own audit.) X (formerly Twitter)

The floor for any of this is still the public record: charging docs, rooftop/gravel/footwear impressions, weapon recovery, camera-assisted pathing. If your favorite narrative can’t sit on that floor, throw it out.

If it can, then test any claimed online footprints against primary platform artifacts (actual Cozy pages/streams, not screenshots of screenshots) and ask courts—not comment sections—to arbitrate chain-of-custody and admissibility. That’s how you keep from getting played by your own confirmation bias. Cozy.tv+3Utah County Attorney’s Office+3Fox News+3