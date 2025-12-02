George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

FrauHodl
2h

We also have to keep in mind that UK MI6's Blaise Metreweli has Georgian-German roots.

On Friday, November 28, 2025, an Ukraine ANTONOV plane (ADB3037) flew from Ben-Gurion Tel-Aviv, Israel (TLV) airport to Tbilisi, Georgia (TBS).

On November 28, 2025 the Wall Street Journal exposed Germany’s 1,200 page plan for War with Russia. It is a classified German plan outlining the logistical movement of up to 800,000 NATO troops across Europe in the event of a Russian attack, known as Operation Plan Germany (OPLAN DEU), completed by a team of senior military officers in Berlin, Germany.

RST
3h

With all due respect, it seems unlikely that CK "leaked" any nuclear development secrets. His opposition to the UKR conflict was publicly expressed however. This may have been deemed interference with those war efforts particularly as influencing the youth that followed him.

