We have done a series on Candace Owens's association with Marissa Strait, a self-confessed Mossad agent. Is the Charlie Kirk death and the sudden illness of key citizen journalists an attempt to protect Mossad’s illegal “faces and phones” collection operation in the US?

The “Torpedo Citizen Journalism” theory holds that Mossad has built a $750 million dollar “faces and phones” collection operation in the US, and anyone who threatens that program will be neutralized, including Charlie Kirk, Ian Carroll, and yours truly.

The “Torpedo Citizen Journalism” theory holds that Marissa Strait, acting on behalf of Mossad, promoted Candace Owens to lead the Charlie Kirk investigation to lure super-talented, real citizen journalists, like Ian Carroll, into a libel trap to ruin them for life.

The timing of Ian Carroll’s sudden return from a high school illness of two decades ago is extremely coincidental with his being attacked by TPUSA, causing Ian to go into a full-time health regimen to recover from his severe weight loss. I was immediately reminded of my near-death experience with extremely rare Legionnaire’s Disease last year in San Diego as I was picketing National Resilience, the actual maker, not the relabeler, of the CoronaVirus vaccine.

These sudden near-death illnesses, just as citizen journalists are breaking huge stories, are extremely suspect. If the world really knew where the mRNA vaccines were made, they would stop blame media whipping boy like Jordan Walker for “Directed Evolution” and Remdesivir’s reintroduction after disastrous drug trials.

All these psy ops and “health alterations” smacked of Freddy Praeger, the man who literally wrote the book on psy ops and using low-intensity warfare in an American Phoenix program, going all the way back to the Manson psy op in the 1960s.

We took you to the old Prager U HQ that Candace worked at in Sherman Oaks, and we wondered out loud if the “E” wasn’t just dropped from Psych Op warfare specialist Freddy Praeger, who worked there.

We also took you to Andrew Kolvet’s PragerU studios in Santa Barbara, noting that TPUSA and Candace Owens share the same patron, Marissa Strait, and that PragerU. Strange that every “fighting each other” in the Charlie Kirk story, like Andrew Kolvet, Erika Kirk, and Candace Owens, are all Prager U and Marissa Strait groomees.

We already saw Andrew Kolvet almost singlehandedly destroy country music with the disastrous Kid Rock “Nightmare On Elm Street” Super Bowl counterprogramming on opposite Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl. Is Marissa Strait now trying to ruin citizen journalism after destroying country music with Andrew Kolvet?

We now know Mossad’s collection model with the public FARA files by Show Faith By Works, data fence church gatherings, and get high-resolution pictures of all the attendees.

This what I call the “Faces and Phones” model, and this “Faces and Phone” collection is exactly what Turning Point USA became with the infiltration of military surveillance collection specialists from Ft Huachuca at the Army Intelligence Center of Excellence.

Ft Huachuca is prominent in our news not because of an attempted assassination there by bombing Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on September 9th, but rather as a recruitment point for Army ISR specialists by TPUSA Faith to collect faces and phones of attendees of Charlie Kirk rallies and campus appearances.

All the key operators in the current Candace Owens defamation lawsuit drama have a history of collecting faces and phones for DHS, including Erika Kirk’s mother, Lori Frantzve, CEO of AZTech.

The Mossad “Faces and Phones” collection scheme is not a $4 million dollar Show Faith By Works operation. The Israeli Ministry of Defense (the actual employer of Marissa Strait) has committed $750 million dollars to the collection of “faces and phones” in America.

The Turning Point Faith “Faces and Phones” collection operation was threatened by Charlie Kirk’s threat of a DOGE audit, much like the impending audit of the Pentagon on September 10th, 2001, looking for a missing $2 Trillion dollars that found its way accidentally through Dov Zakheim to Israel. This Charlie Kirk threat of a DOGE Audit threatened to blow up the entire “faces and phones” collection scheme. The remedy - render Charlie Kirk, and introduce a blizzard of false leads in the investigation, culminating in a military intel operator named Mitch Snow - literally to snow the public.

Mitch Snow acts as an anchor to weigh down true investigative leads that lead to random acts of murder plots that amount to dead ends in graveyards and trash bins.

But there is still time to avoid the Mitch Snow job trap, and get back on the path to victory. The silver bullet is a DOGE audit of those organizations involved in “faces and phones” collection operations.

A DOGE audit of TPUSA, if ordered by a judge, will give citizen journalism a unique moment to turn the tables on the plaintiff in the Candace Owens libel lawsuit to expose TPUSA Faith’s years-long, illegal, surreptitious, “faces and phones” collection operation.

We will continue to follow this story on a daily basis as it develops.

We have been researching military vaccines in San Diego since 2020 through numerous news-gathering charrettes.