We have all heard the news of the heinous murder of the Jewish couple so close to where I spent so much time with my ex-partner, Task Force on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, by a killer yelling, “Free Palestine”.

Elias Rodriguez, affiliated as a writer for Black Lives Matter even though he has a Hispanic surname, murdered a young diplomatic worker couple from the Israeli Embassy in Washington as they exited from the Capitol Jewish Museum.

The murders happening so close to the FBI Headquarters and the DOJ headquarters provide a stunning reminder that our leaders of those two organizations need to brush up on their expertise in international terrorism.

I wish to reassert my request to Kash Patel of the FBI and Pam Bondi to reinstate FBI Agent Robyn Gritz, whose anti-terrorism career spanned three decades, working international terror networks and reporting directly to the Situation Room at the White House.

Robyn worked extensively with my ex-partner, Jenny Moore AKA Task Force, on discussing the various terrorist groups based in Chicago, including Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and the Haqqani Network.

We can send Armed Diplomatic Security Service Officers to Wuhan to compete in the 2019 Wuhan Military Games, but we can’t seem to provide Diplomatic Security across the street from the FBI in Washington, DC.

We have warned against terrorist acts against Israelis for the last month on Neighborhood News as we have been recounting the history of Palestinian terrorism in Neville Meyer’s five-part series, “Israel, Birth Of A Nation”.

Our Bay Area researcher’s father, Neville Meyer, made this series with the Deputy Prime Minister of Israel, Abba Eban. We just got through a month of describing Palestinian terror attacks on Israeli diplomats.

A diplomatic security attack in the shadow of the FBI Headquarters is highly disappointing in light of all these warnings.

Robyn Gritz is from Chicago, and she was ousted by Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and James Comey.

My ex-partner Jenny Moore, AKA Task Force, had worked extensively on terror networks based in Chicago with Black Lives Matter and Antifa. Task Force had extensive discussions with Robyn about these groups in Chicago. The key question now is whether Elias Rodriguez is part of a terror network here in the United States.

Research courtesy @FrauHodl

Rodriguez appears to be most recently employed at the American Osteopathic Association, based in downtown Chicago.

You would not think that people in need of hip and knee replacements would need a Political Action Committee, but the AOA does indeed have a PAC. It is not known at this time whether Elias Rodriguez was a part of the AOA PAC or not in his travels to Washington, DC.

One thing is for sure. Now is not the time for amateurs in international terrorism to be doing on-the-job training in counter terrorism. I fully support Pam Bondi in her role at DOJ and Kash Patel at FBI, but Bondi and Patel have struggled to even publish the JFK, RFK, J6, COVID, and Epstein documents when are all pen stroke actions.

The time for Amateur Hour is over at the DOJ and the FBI. With a wave of terrorism beginning in Washington, DC and perhaps on college campuses across the country, it is time to reinstate “the pros from Dover”.

Robyn Gritz worked the 9/11 terrorist network of the Blind Shiek at mosques in New Jersey while Deputy Director Andrew McCabe did “outreach” picnics at Virginia mosques with his wife.

I love Kash Patel, and I want to support him in every way possible, but he needs to reinstate the old FBI pros who worked the 93 WTC Bombing and the 9/11 terror networks right now. Many of these 9/11 hijackers were on the CIA payroll, and they also helped finance the Antifa network we now have in the United States.

I spent five years in Washington, DC, outlining the Haqqani Network, a Pakistani ISI network connected to the Hezbollah and Hamas networks in Lebanon and Gaza. When I see ex-Directors of the FBI like James Comey issuing messages like “8647”, these networks could very easily interpret those messages as activation messages.

Senator Kaine just grilled Secretary of State Rubio yesterday on Capitol Hill for revoking visas of Free Palestine protestors on college campuses. At the same time, his own son is an active Antifa member.

I have travelled all over the United States to Antifa locations, and I can tell you the assertions of my partner Task Force were correct - there are underground networks in America ready to be activated by Deep Staters who don’t like Trump.

The Task Force said we need to start in Chicago, and that’s where we will keep researching to understand the network. India just removed a Haqqani Network member from the investigation Rick Seng and I conducted in 2017.

I was in Los Angeles for the extradition of Taha Rana of the Dawood Ibrahim leg of the Haqqani Network recently, a full seven years after we placed the network in the Wrigleyville area of North Chicago.

Dan “Crooks was the Lone Gunman, nothing more to see here” Bongino isn’t going to cut the mustard. Opening and closing doors for Hillary Clinton as a Secret Service Agent doesn’t make you an anti-terrorism specialist. You need to go to the FBI Academy, learn from the best, develop a cohort of fellow investigators from major investigations from WTC 93 and 9/11, and then win the battle against terrorism.

Our worldwide research network has been focused on international terrorism for eight years, and we distinguish the FBI experts from the FBI beginners. FBI Agent Robyn Gritz knows international terrorism backwards and forward, working the Danny Pearl case, the Robert Levison “kidnapping case”, and the Somali pirates case.

Both Andrew McCabe and Director Comey worked behind Robyn Gritz’s back to defeat her attempts to organize a hostage rescue for Robert Levinson. We have to realize here that we aren’t just at war here with another “lone gunman” with Elias Rodriguez. These terror organizations like BLM and Antifa are NGO funded by George Soros right through our Library of Congress which we exposed eight years ago.

Investigators Jenny Moore and George Webb identified Michael Ohr, son of Bruce and Nellie Ohr, passing Terabytes daily to the Haqqani Network in Pakistan in 2017. Webb also identified a backdoor in the Drupal web framework software that accounts for leaks at the US State Department, the US Mint, NIH, and the Department of Energy.

There is Deep State Sponsorship of this Elias Rodriguez hate rhetoric. We need the “pros from Dover” that can unwind this network. Otherwise, we will have more Elias Rodriguez murders to keep up across the street from the DOJ and FBI.