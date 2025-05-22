George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeroen Hubenet de Bruïne's avatar
Jeroen Hubenet de Bruïne
6h

Incredible ( as usual !) thanks George. Nomen Est Omen, you conquer those dragons!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lloyd MacKay's avatar
Lloyd MacKay
2h

One of the reasons for Hamas’s existence is as you say to counteract the PLO. It is an old tactic designed to marginalize any legitimate Palestinian movement that are simply seeking justice and the right to live with full human rights and dignity. Some of the supposed radical groups in America were fake Cabal creations intended to discredit any legitimate working class opposition to the status quo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture