It has been 126 days since the near killing of President-Elect Donald Trump, and still there has been no public testimony of the men that cleared the path for Thomas Crooks to almost killed Donald Trump.

I exchanged public X/Twitter messages with Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy and publicly confirmed that his SWAT Team had abandoned their posts when Trump took the stage.

I also publicly confirmed that his SWAT Team reported to the DOJ and Merrick Garland. I also confirmed Beaver County Deputy competed numerous times for the Clairton Sportsmen’s Park even after the Trump Assassination in Butler, and we broke the story only two days after the Assassination that Crooks trained at Clairton over 43 times on the DHS dime.

We also confirmed Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy has a history with the FBI’s JTTF since the Anthrax Hoax on 9/11 that made Dick Cheney President for a day through Continuity of Government.

Since the Members of Congress won’t call these “Friends Of Crooks” to the public witness stand, perhaps it is time for a Warren Commission when Trump takes office, this time without the CIA Director running the Assassination Commission.

Assassins who play together should pay together, right?