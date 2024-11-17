Warren Commission For Trump Near Killing?
No Public Testimony For Crooks Pals On AGR Roof, No Disclosure Of Overseas Texts Or Accounts
It has been 126 days since the near killing of President-Elect Donald Trump, and still there has been no public testimony of the men that cleared the path for Thomas Crooks to almost killed Donald Trump.
I exchanged public X/Twitter messages with Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy and publicly confirmed that his SWAT Team had abandoned their posts when Trump took the stage.
George Webb’s Task Force Orange Journal is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I also publicly confirmed that his SWAT Team reported to the DOJ and Merrick Garland. I also confirmed Beaver County Deputy competed numerous times for the Clairton Sportsmen’s Park even after the Trump Assassination in Butler, and we broke the story only two days after the Assassination that Crooks trained at Clairton over 43 times on the DHS dime.
We also confirmed Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy has a history with the FBI’s JTTF since the Anthrax Hoax on 9/11 that made Dick Cheney President for a day through Continuity of Government.
Since the Members of Congress won’t call these “Friends Of Crooks” to the public witness stand, perhaps it is time for a Warren Commission when Trump takes office, this time without the CIA Director running the Assassination Commission.
Assassins who play together should pay together, right?
George Webb’s Task Force Orange Journal is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I hope whatever commission might be assembled to investigate these shootings won’t be headed up & staffed by the liars who were hand picked to cover-up the truth of what happened to our President in 1963.
As an almost 12 year old I’ve Never forgotten the interiour reaction I had when I saw Oswald shot on live television. It registered somewhere deep within me, and “got put on a shelf” in my memory so that years later, when I first heard real arguments for a CIA coup, via the proxies they apparently always use, it had the ring of plausibility & reasonableness that is ringing more and more loudly this many decades later
George, have you addressed the issue of the possibility of the Crooks event being staged? I’m not suggesting this occurred, but a significant number of others are. If they had multiple shooters why did they miss?
I have no doubt that the deep state wants to either take Trump out (death or imprisonment), or allow him to serve if they think they can control him.
Thanks for the diligent research 🔬.