The great Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize Winner and inventor of PCR, used to say that in cancer and HIV, “the cells have gone bonkers”. Mullis characterized both diseases as a battle between healthy cells and thes cells that “had gone bonkers”.

Kary Mullis's breakthrough PCR invention was sequencing cancer tumors to highlight their wild genetic mutations, proving his cancer prognostication correct.

Following the Kary Mullis scientific intuition a few steps further, was their a common cause of cancer forking into both cancer and HIV?

Mullis was well aware of the tremendously pathogenic HeLa cells, the immortal cancer cells extracted from Henrietta Lacks, the black woman who had cancer extracted from her private parts during the height of her cervical cancer.

Meanwhile, the debate rages as to the actual cause of cancer and HIV, whether “cancer promoters” like SV40 cause cancer in history, or HIV causes AIDS, which Mullis famously rejected.

The recent SV40 contamination with two SV40s and one SV promoter being found in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines looks like a deliberate cancer experiment on America. There is absolutely no other reason to have carcinogenic promoters and an enhancer in the vaccines.

Indeed, it looks like the all important SV40 T antigen spike has just been replaced with a more infectious, two subunit spike from Corona Virus which infects cells better. Never before has such obvious evidence of bioengineering and meddling with vaccines been made public.

Yet few commentators are asking what the Deep State is up to with these inserts of SV40 promoters and an enhancer into the vaccines.

Is this latest round of SV40 inserts just the latest in SV40 and HeLa TurboCancer cell contamination with vaccines that began with the original polio vaccine in the 1950s?

That was certainly my working theory when I went to interview author Ed Haslem on the subject in the Fall of 2019. Who could have known the world was on the precipice of yet another SV40 mass contamination?

Recent new evidence at the University of Rochester Medical Center completes even more of the unbroken story arc when cancer causing SV40 vaccine contaminations are considered. The Pfizer and Moderna “contaminations” seem to be directly from the lab notebooks of controlled SV40 experiments of a Dr David A Dean.

We can only assume the Dr. Dean has no idea that his experiments with Sv40 have been co-opted on such a massive scale, but they indeed have been co-opted.

The sharp rise in all sorts of cancers, across-the-board in the last three years is real with estimates varying between the American cancer society’s conservative number of 13% and other commentators, which show numbers as high as 35%.

i’m currently on a tour across the country to find the answers to see who the true experts are they can help unlock the mystery of the cancer explosion. I’m starting with the heroes that valued honesty over millions their whole lives and appear to have given their lives at the outset of the coronavirus live exercise.

Right now, I’m in California to tell the story of Kary Mullis, and several other biotech firms that were at the beginning of the technologies that became so famous during the coronavirus. Check back here for my updates. Thank you very much for your support.

NOTES -

as one of the first commenters on this article points out, Dr. Anthony Fauci can often be seen pointing to the nucleus of the cell as the target of therapies. This would not normally be the natural target for any sort of vaccine.

All readers can rest assured that I have covered Dr. Tony Fauci’s long involvement with experimental vaccines for the US military along with his two cohorts, dr. Robert Redfield and Dr. Deborah Birx, with proteins known as GP 160 which later became the famous GP 120 GP 41 of HIV research.

In support of the reader’s comments, I have had a seven year history with TNF-alpha.

My research partner Task Force didn’t know what Tumor Necrosis Factor Alpha was (TNF-alpha), but she seemed to think it was at the center of all Nazi postwar drug research.