Yesterday, I walked the neighborhood and by the house of Trump's assassin, Thomas Crooks, and visited many of the nineteen locations released in Senator Ron Johnson’s Oversight Report. The most shocking revelation was that Thomas Crooks visited the Butler Shooting site on July 4th, BEFORE the Secret Service approval of the site or public announcement. Only the Secret Service Director could have provided these assassination coordinates to Thomas Crooks and possible accomplices.

How could Thomas Crooks possibly know about the Butler Trump Rally date on July 4th before it was announced to the public on July 7th?

I also visited the FBI and Secret Service headquarters three times yesterday, seeking more information about the Trump Assassination attempt. FBI Special Agent in Charge Rojek has put a gag order on all future releases to the press here in Pittsburgh.

Special Agent In Charge Rojek was just named to the Pittsburgh office last month, and he chillingly talks about grooming teenagers in his first news conference. SAIC Rojek seems more interested in putting the AR-15 on trial rather than running down new leads that Senator Ron Johnson released this morning about potential accomplice contact with Thomas Crooks.

Perhaps “Assassination Rock” would be a good title for a movie where the FBI decided to look the other way and fumble an investigation into the attempted assassination of a Presidential candidate while a potential accomplice suns themself at a luxury hotel at Plymouth Harbour.

To give the FBI every opportunity to come clean and do their job, I went to the FBI building three times yesterday, looking for comments by either the FBI or the Secret Service, with no luck.

The most astonishing revelation of the day was how closely Secret Service Director Kimberley Cheatle was associated with Vice President Dick Cheney during 9/11 and the Continuity of Government operations.

The queasy connection to privileged information of Don Trump’s exact assassination coordinates on July 4th before public knowledge, coupled with the stonewalling testimony of Secret Service Director Kimberley Cheatle, left many objective viewers thinking Cheatle and Crooks might be assassination partners in crime.

With all the spooky connections to Dick Cheney now out in the public, Cheatle looked like she was covering for Cheney at every turn in her Congressional testimony yesterday. Destruction of evidence and coverup seems to be Cheatle’s primary purpose in Congress yesterday, and one Congresswoman recommended her for perjury charges.

Our research group has reported that Antifa operative Maxwell Yearick had recruited Thomas Crooks as a spotter for the DHS exercises at Clairton, and new Crooks phone metadata seemed to support that claim. Our Crooks - Yearick reporting was buttressed yesterday with the release of Senator Ron Johnson’s Oversight Project metadata locations for Thomas Crooks, which included Boston and Washington, DC trips near Secret Service and FBI Headquarters.

Crooks' cell phone data shows matches with his home, his work, and the Allegheny Gun and Arms Works but shockingly also included a June 26th, 2023 trip to the FBI and Secret Service Headquarters.

The map below shows the area of Washington, DC visited by Crooks and a potential accomplice on June 23rd, 2023 near the FBI and Secret Service Headquarters there.

The phone associated with Crooks's metadata was in Washington, DC, on June 23rd, 2023. Yesterday, members of Congress tussled over chat records using an encrypted service called Discord. There is no apparent reason to protect the dead shooter now, but these chat records have been withheld. When Crooks’ Secret Service and FBI metadata is coupled with the new arrival of Special Agent in Charge Rojek to Pittsburgh, you begin to think that Pittsburgh might have been the planned Trump Shooting Pen for some time.

Other researchers have associated this “Washington trip” location with just the US Secret Service Headquarters in Washington, DC, and not an FBI visit. From my five years of walking my reporting routes in Washington, DC, I am very familiar with the location that Crooks traveled to. Some internet commenters also speculated this metadata might suggest an accomplice.

Finding out who Crooks communicated with before and after these trips would be extremely important in finding accomplices to the attempted Trump Assassination.

According to cell phone records collected near Thomas Crooks's home, one of Crooks’ devices was also taken to Boston, MA, and driven to Plymouth, MA, between March 1st and 3rd, 2024. Again, communication records in and around this Boston trip could lend context and possible accomplices to this trip.

Hotel 1260 in Plymouth Harbor is a very high-end location, and it seems like an unusual trip for a 19-year-old teenager to make in March this year without a good business reason.

You may remember that Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene put forth a Bill in Congress to make Antifa a domestic terrorist organization on March 7th, 2024, and this would put pressure on Antifa organizer Maxwell Yearick with an upgraded classification of domestic threat. It is not known if Maxwell Yearick met with any representative of the FBI or Secret Service on this March 1st through the 3rd trip to Plymouth.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-resolution/202/text

Even more shockingly, devices with Crooks’ phone number also went to Butler, PA, on July 4th before Donald Trump's appearance was approved by the Secret Service on July 7th, implying someone at the Secret Service had tipped off Crooks and or an accomplice even before Trump’s Butler Rally appearance was approved. Crooks devices are seen again in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 8th, the day after the Trump Secret Service approval, to visit Home Depot, ostensibly to purchase a ladder. So, the sniper location of the elevated roof perch was already known by Crooks only a day after the Trump Rally was approved.

As mentioned earlier, this phone was associated with Crooks’s home place of business and with the Allegheny Arms and Guns Works, which Tyrone Sargent of Neighborhood News and I recently visited.

I again walked from Crooks’ home to most of the locations associated with Crooks, and I do not understand why the FBI would repress these locations unless they did not want reporters to follow up on the Crooks's timeline of events.

We have also visited many of Bethel Park locations linked to the Crooks phone before the phone ceased operations on July 12th, but I continue to walk the route in Bethel Park for additions insights and to socialize the locations for the world’s citizen journalists.

Special Agent In Charge - SAIC Rojek Background

https://www.fbi.gov/news/press-releases/kevin-p-rojek-named-special-agent-in-charge-of-the-fbi-s-pittsburgh-field-office

And meanwhile, here in Pittsburgh, special agent in charge Rojek’s focus seems to be putting the AR-15 on trial and not releasing the text and email communications of the shooter. much ado was made about how the shooter was identified with the AR-15 serial number and not genetic information because Crooks had no ID on his person.

Rojek of the FBI seems to be breadcrumbing information about crooks social media through a keyhole to put the AR-15 on trial.

With the out of the way meeting in Plymouth, Mass, a Hollywood movie director might surely conjure a movie like “The Mayflower Conspiracy” where a Secret Service Director, a Secret Service sniper, and a cooperative FBI Special Agent in Charge conspire to kill a troublesome Presidential candidate.

Secret Service Director Kimberley Cheatle has been close to the Continuity of Government and conspiracies since 9/11 with then Vice President Dick Cheney.

Events In Plymouth March 2nd, 2024

One thing is certain here in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - the digging into this murder mystery has just begun, and we have yet to scratch the surface of all the Deep State connections. We will continue following up on this breaking story with news updates.