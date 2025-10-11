Part 1: Walking In Orem, And Everywhere Else In Provo

I’m not a couch pundit. I wake before dawn, before most have opened their eyes. At 2:00 or 3:00 a.m., I lace up my boots, grab my gear, and drive into the dark. The stories that matter don’t wait for daylight. Real journalism begins when everyone else is still sleeping. The Coach Pundit will never know about this, just as the “Murder Board” had “Murder Burgers” the day before the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Too many in media treat news like theater, sitting in studios, trading theories and soundbites. The New Statesman recently charted the collapse of serious coverage in legacy outlets, how stories shrink and drift to spectacle. New Statesman But I refuse that path. I want footprints on the ground, not echoes in the echo chamber.

Action talks, Drama Queens walk.

When people ask, “What’s your beat?” I say: wherever the evidence leads. That might be Provo, Orem, St. George — or the airport hanger, the side door, the rooftop. I knock on doors. I demand footage. I file FOIA requests. Others shrink from that. But until you go there, you’re guessing.

Tracking the NATO “Murder Board” that met at the Center for National Security Studies, the week of Charlie Kirk’s murder.

The heart of my method is simple: show me your cameras, show me your tapes, show me the logs. If they won’t turn them over, that tells you something. That’s the trench warfare of truth. And the more resistance you hit, the more telling the silence.

In the recent erosion of media trust, the Reuters Institute found that low public faith in news comes from selective coverage, framing, and hidden agendas. Reuters Institute I know that distrust. I carry it in my bones. It drives me. It compels me to make my process transparent — show the requests, show the interview transcripts, show the walks I took.

Part 2: The Plane, the Bombshell, and the Pivot

Everything changed when Candace Owens dropped that plane diversion claim. She said the “Triple 8 KG” jet — tied to Turning Point USA figures — diverted from St. George to Las Vegas just before Kirk’s death. The online pundits freaked out. But by then, I was already on the tarmac.

Where others debated from afar, I flew into Provo, hung out at the runway, filmed in hangers, walked into FBO Million Air, talked to mechanics, tower staff, citizen reporters. When MSNBC or CNN ran cautious “flight diversion” narratives, I was standing under the wing. (Mainstream outlets later filed their own pieces on diversion and flight logs.)

All that noise about pundits arguing — that’s theater. Real work is quiet, dirty, granular. I charted the flight path, scraped ADS-B logs, watched for transponder blips, and asked: if they ticket your license plate in broad daylight with crystal clarity, why can’t I pull up the camera that caught this flight?

People try to trap you in narratives. “Did you know this video is blurry?” they ask. But they never ask, “Did you ask the airport or the control tower for the tape?” That’s the gap I live in. The same flight data that mainstream aviation reporters rely on is my starting point.

Others said Owens just “dropped a bomb” and disappeared. But I had already deployed boots on the ground. I didn’t wait for news crews. I was ready. That’s what happens when you burn shoe leather while others sleep.

Part 3: Twelve Monkeys, One Banana — A Working Metaphor

Let me tell you a story — my story. Suppose one man walks into a jungle and brings back a banana. Twelve monkeys see it. Instead of finding their own bananas, they swarm him, fight over it, and try to take it from him. That’s the world I live in.

What’s the banana? The raw footage, the FOIA documents, the camera logs, the interviews — the things you get by going to the site. And the monkeys?

They are the critics, the armchair pundits, the “analysts” who never leave their living rooms. They don’t produce evidence; they criticize the people who do.

Mainstream media is often criticized for false equivalence — treating true and false, normal and outrageous, as if they deserve equal weight. The Guardian That’s exactly what the monkeys do to real investigators. They magnify tiny flaws, ignore the mountain of evidence, and present themselves as neutral arbiters. But neutrality is just cover for impotence.

So I watch the monkeys squabble. They quote eight-year-old videos, resurrect old stories, demand instant perfection. Meanwhile, nobody else has asked for the Orem camera logs or the Provo rooftop feeds. They don’t want to do that work. They want to tear down the guy who does.

But I am used to being the banana carrier. I expect the monkeys to hiss. I expect them to attack. That’s part of the cost of doing this kind of journalism. If you’re not being attacked, you’re not doing enough.

Part 4: FOIAs, Cameras, and the Requesting War

What the monkeys rarely mention is the FOIA war. They don’t want to get their own requests in, so they criticize mine. I’ve submitted formal records requests to Orem, Provo, St. George, UVU, the University of Utah — for fixed cameras, rooftop footage, emergency vehicles, fire trucks, police dash cams, logs of red light cameras.

It’s tedious work. Weeks, months, appeals, pushbacks. But it’s the backbone. It’s how you pierce silence. The Center for Public Integrity used to be a standard in that space — publishing reams of records uncovered by investigative reporting. Wikipedia Today, many of those institutions are dying or dismantled — the mainstream retreating. The camera systems, the logs, they’re all there. Someone must demand them.

Every FOIA I file is public. I don’t bury them. I share them with other journalists, citizen reporters, all comers. I want them used. That’s how you decentralize the banana. But monkey critics always say, “Why didn’t you ask this city?” or “Why didn’t you ask that department?” Yes — I will ask them all. You tell me where the evidence is — I’ll file.

When some news outlets claim a “lack of video” or “fuzzy footage,” they often haven’t asked for the log indexes, the archives, the old drives. That’s not reporting — that’s surrender. I push. I cajole. I litigate. Because what they refuse to turn over tells more than what they hand you.

Part 5: Walking the Escape Route, Measuring the Angles

There’s a key part of the case: the straight line escape theory. Based on camera traces, terrain, building layouts, I believe the assassin or accomplice used a remodeling house on Campus Drive as a staging point, slipped across open ground to the Center for National Security Studies, and then exited in a waiting vehicle — a grey Dodge Challenger by CNSS.

The alternative theories floating around — two different “Mauser walks,” crosswalk diversions, convoluted paths — look like theater, rehearsed scripts. I walked the route myself, with tape measure, phone GPS, film camera, interviewees, neighbors. I knocked on doors, asked their recollection. That’s not a thought exercise; that’s real geography.

When mainstream crime reporters look at this, they often run crime scene diagrams and call them final. But diagrams without on-the-ground interviews are guesses. I’m not okay with guesses. I want every layer: GPS metadata, eyewitness statements, camera time stamps, field measurements. Only then do you triangulate.

If your diagram contradicts what neighbors remember, or what the building footprints show, you reconsider. Real coverage — the kind that wins justice — is never the first sketch. It’s iteration after iteration until your map matches reality.

They’ll point out the gaps: “You don’t have video for this alley.” That’s true. But they never ask, “Did you request the ring camera there? The neighbor’s doorbell cam? The city CCTV?” I do. I file for every camera I can imagine. The gaps shrink.

Part 6: The Plane’s Shadow, the Diversion, the AI Guidance

Let me walk you through the flight drama. The jet lifted from Provo. Tail number 888 KG. It carried a dark flight signature — no standard transponder over rural stretches. It approached St. George. But at the last moment, it diverted to Las Vegas. That diversion is central.

When network aviation reporters examine odd diversions, they often mention air traffic congestion, weather, alternate airport protocols. But in our case, the diversion happened despite clear skies. That suggests intentional reroute. I traced that route, captured flaps, trajectory, radar logs. That’s why mainstream reporting on “flight path irregularities” is a stepping stone — I dive deeper.

There is AI autopilot guidance systems in modern aircraft: if the flight path becomes unsafe or exposed, the system may default to alternate airports. That’s public knowledge in aviation press. But I connect it to the timing of citizen journalists gathering at St. George Airport that night. The diversion wasn’t just logistical — it was symbolic: when people are watching, the flight vanishes.

When mainstream stories say, “plane diverted under mysterious conditions,” they’re often satisfied with speculation. But I was at the airport when the citizen journalists gathered. I saw the watchers. That’s part of the pressure the diversion answered. And I’ll lay out every log, every tape, every passenger record, as far as FOIAs allow.

Part 7: Infighting, Drama, and the Pundits’ Theatre

Then came the explosion — an orgy of infighting. People from Ryan Matta to Kyle Serafin to Jason Goodman started trading accusations about old videos, eight-year-old pasts, and minutiae. They picked apart styles, punctuation, timing. None of them stepped into Utah. They declaimed victimhood. Yet zero of them had put in FOIAs or walked the ground.

That pattern happens every time a serious story breaks. The pundits can’t contend with boots on concrete. So they generate drama, infighting, mutual slander so that the real reporter becomes the target. Meanwhile, they frame it as “healthy critique.” It’s a classic play— the only one who sweats becomes the villain.

Look at how mainstream media sometimes frames whistleblowers: the messenger becomes the story, not the content. The Guardian has warned that the press often “normalize” false claims by placing them next to true ones, giving them a veneer of legitimacy. The Guardian That’s how the monkey tactics work: defamation disguised as debate.

But I don’t have time to squabble. I’m filing FOIAs. I’m knocking on houses. I’m knocking on city clerks’ doors. I’m in Utah at 3:00 a.m. I’ll answer your questions, show you the request logs, and show you the interview transcripts. Meanwhile, you run the blog wars. But unbelievably, the N888KG has connections to Wuhan scientists through Younique and the Saprea Foundation as well.

If your criticism is correctable, fine — I’ll adjust. But if your criticism is positional — coming from someone who hasn’t moved — I don’t engage. The world’s burning; only one man is carrying the banana.

Part 8: The Ibrahim Case, Precedents, and Vindication

Critics love to say, “You keep bringing up old stuff.” Eight years ago I reported on the Daou Ibrahim gang, diplomatic container smuggling, global drug trafficking tied to foundations. At the time, mainstream outlets ignored or dismissed it. Now arrests confirm much of what I claimed. That’s not coincidence — that’s vindication.

In 2018, large arrests followed some of the networks I tracked. The press then (and now) tries to cast it as retroactive confirmation. But I was on the ground in 2017. That’s how you build reputational credit in this field. The “old stories” are often unretracted truths.

Mainstream media’s failure to cover underreported stories has been catalogued by outlets like Truthout, which collects censorship or omission in corporate news. Truthout This systemic bias allows the monkeys to accuse you of “recycling history,” while ignoring that they never covered it in the first place.

So when the monkeys dredge up an eight-year-old video or dispute a clause, I remind them: the past is prologue. The trajectory of evidence matters. If you never put your boots on the road then, don’t feign outrage now. My path was messy. But at least I walked it.

Part 9: The Cost, the Commitment, the Coffee at 3:00

This work isn’t glamorous. I lost revenue, I drained savings, I endure vitriol and attacks. But the cost is the signal. If people didn’t attack you, you probably weren’t giving them something to fear.

I love the imagery “Cracking Coffee at 3:00 a.m.” — that moment when the kettle boils, the camera starts running, and your sneakers hit the pavement. Major news teams might have black tie dinners in the evening — I’m already in the field. When The Washington Post wins a journalism ethics award, they often cite months or years of institutional work. The Washington Post I tip my hat — but that institution seldom walks to the crime scene at 3 a.m. Oh yeah, those mainstream outlets have been busy buttressing the “Russia Hoax” instead for the last eight years.

My admired citizen journos includes Ian Carroll, Simon Cernelc, and Aaron Adler—people who drop sleep and convenience to follow the breadcrumbs. They walk the alleys. They film the runways. They interview the janitors, the trespassers, the nobody witnesses. They’re not stars; they’re sweat.

I call out the monkeys because when you do hard work, you take their criticism personally — as you should. But the cure is simple: get up earlier, go farther, ask more FOIAs, speak to more people. If your critique doesn’t challenge me to raise my standard — you’re not helping.

At 3:00 a.m., you begin again. Another camera, another door, another tape. That’s how long investigations live — in the unglamorized, midnight hours.

Part 10: The Banana Parable, the Future, the Call to Action

This is where I end the lecture and begin the mission. One man brings the banana back. Twelve monkeys swaddle him. But it needn’t be that way forever. The banana can be shared. The requests can be public. The footage can go to the crowd.

If you care, file your own FOIA. If you can travel, go to Utah. Knock on that Dairy Queen. Ask the neighbors. Watch the skyline. Demand the tape that the cops refuse. Share your findings. Create your map. Don’t wait for me.

The mainstream has failed us. It chases clicks, avoids conflict, normalizes deception. A new wave of independent journalism — Substack, alternative outlets — is emerging. But that ecosystem is still prey to the monkeys. Even alternative media sometimes disputes truth for brand. Axios We must stay rooted in evidence, not personalities.

I vow: I will always show my work. I will file every request. I will speak to the people you dismiss. I will walk every route. When they accuse me, I’ll show them the timestamps, the receipts, the FOIAs, the interview logs. That’s how you defend a banana.

If you want to help — don’t fight me. Fight the silence. Knock on those doors. Seek your own cameras. Publish your own logs. When we all carry bananas, the monkeys lose their grip.

This is not a performance. This is a demand: truth on paper, on camera, on the record. And I’ll walk till the sun burns the secrets away.