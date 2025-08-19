We were up at the crack of dawn for the “Great American Doctor Knowledge Showdown” between Dr. Robert Malone and our fighting combat Doc, KarmaDoc, on a farm here in Lambertville, Michigan.

I had challenged Dr. Malone for the fiftieth time to a medical knowledge match against KarmaDoc out in the open on an American Farm, where he couldn’t hide behind a teleprompter and a big AV sound system.

Debra and Carol, the heroes of calling out DARPA ADEPT as a military Live Exercise in March of 2020 at a previous news gathering charette on the Potomac, (which we later came to know as “mRNA”), were rustling up the omelets for the mRNA Inventor Malone vs the fighting doctor, KarmaDoc, in a medical knowledge match for the ages.

There were no signs of Malone early on, so KarmaDoc conducted one phone consultation after another with her patients while waiting for Malone. The other members of our Potomac Group, who also had called out DARPA ADEPT (mRNA) as a Live Exercise, enjoyed omelets while waiting for Dr. Malone.

(my apologies to the many Citizen Journalists at the news gathering charette not pictured).

Dr. Malone’s clients like Alchem, had received more than ten billion dollars for vaccine development for DTRA, DoD, and Ft. Detrick, so we had informally agreed to play for Malone’s ten billion dollars versus all of KarmaDoc’s chickens, turkeys, and ducks in the Doctor Knowledge Challenge (not including the last batch of eggs which Debra was cooking into omelettes at the time).

As the morning hours slipped by without Malone showing, I rebroadcast a video challenging Dr. Malone to come to the farm to pit his medical knowledge against our KarmaDoc in case the Knowledge Challenge had slipped his mind.

I then talked about the future of quantum computing with the AI Whisperer, who told us how to seed Grok with truth stories in the 2024 election, which figured into Trump winning all the Swing States, including Michigan. The AI whisperer had allowed us to call out the Deep State skullduggery again and again from the heart of Les Wexner‘s Columbus, Ohio.

As the noon hour passed, waiting for Dr. Malone, we found that KarmaDoc was now also being forced into the role of being a veterinarian. A man had screeched on the brakes in front of her farm, pushed a crud-covered, cocker-poodle mix dog out the car door, and then sped away.

KarmaDoc had raced across the road to rescue the abandoned dog, and she brought the abandoned “Maggie” to our farm. We immediately had to give “Maggie Mag-Sniff-A-Scent” a bath. After Maggie ran around the yard with Miles, the son of Aaron Adler of Neighborhood News, we decided to give her another bath. KarmaDoc had already given the collarless abandoned cockerpoodle two collars for ID. Old fighting doctor, Kosovo war habits die hard, I guess.

Some of the darker thoughts from one of the onlookers suggested that Dr. Malone may have introduced the abandoned dog as a diversion from the Knowledge Challenge, but we quickly dispelled the individual of such a notion.

Since we were still waiting for Dr. Malone, Miles and his father, Aaron, took Mag-Sniff-A-Scent to the Humane Society to see if she was chipped. KarmaDoc showed me pictures of her father showing her how to drive a tractor at a young age while we looked over four American Farming coffee table books she was donating to our studio.

As the clock struck three bells, Data Dave, another Citizen Journalist here, took me to Harbor Freight to get a transfer pump to change the transmission fluid on the Neighborhood News Van. (Still waiting for Malone)

Dave also picked up the flat tire kit to get the John Deere at the farm back in action. Magic Maggie then showed off her extraordinary sniffing skills by sniffing the injured tissues on Data Dave’s big toe, pictured below. Still no Malone.

We were determined not just to watch Dr. Malone’s empty chair and waste the day. KarmaDoc also brought five roosters for Aaron’s wife in a parlay for three days, leaving me feeling I had been dropped into an episode of “All Creatures, Great And Small”.

As sundown approached, as we continued to wait for Malone, KarmaDoc had parlayed her five roosters for three ducks, Data Dave and I had jacked both wheels of the Neighborhood News Van to check the wheel bearings and checked the transmission fluid (need to change it today).

At dinner, we had KarmaDoc’s incredible chicken soup while we discussed how the Neighborhood News benefactor, Mark Buckley, had provided a port in a storm at no cost for another news organization being turned out of their production studios. Still no Malone. Bob, you missed incredible chicken soup!

Mark and Aaron had provided storage and a production studio so the news organization could continue broadcasts uninterrupted, and Aaron and his wife had hosted the news producer in their home for the last six weeks.

Over a campfire I made, Data Dave volunteered to rent a big truck and drive it across the country, now the news organization has found a new home.

I learned one thing in my day of waiting for “No Show” Malone down on the farm. You sure can get a lot done while waiting for the hogs that slop at the government trough to the tune of ten billion.