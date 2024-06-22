After eight years of negotiating with the Democratic National Committee, I have learned a few things. The most important one is “Wait For The Script.” Various Democrats will float trial balloons for campaign issues before Summer before the Convention, but the key time to watch for what happens is after the DNC goes to Hollywood.
Steven Spielberg, the man in charge of telling “The Joe Biden Story,” has already used stars like Tom Hanks to harken “Saving Private Ryan” with a message of “you haven’t even begun to sacrifice enough in Ukraine,” sitting in front of thousands of graves in Normandy.
To the generation playing video war games like “Halo” and “World of Warcraft,” this was a bridge too far.
The 20-something response seemed to be, “You are crazy in you think we are going to die like our grandfathers in Ukraine.” Spielberg also trialed a clumsy “Schindler List” appeal with Tom Hanks at Normandy by saying the President of Ukraine, Volo Zelensky, had a grandfather who served in World War II, and his three brothers were murdered in Nazi concentration camps.
https://notesfrompoland.com/2023/01/02/poland-condemns-ukraines-commemoration-of-wartime-nationalist-leader-bandera/
The implied message was you can either choose to fight in Ukraine or die in a concentration camp. One problem, Volo Zelensky’s grandfather, Seymoyan Zelensky, served in the Russian Army against the Nazis in Ukraine, a double backfire in Hollywood storytelling.
Our research group has reported on the Neo-Nazi Azov Brigade for eight years, and on its corrupt, criminal leader, Igor Kolomoisky. And Kolomoisky is the puppet-master of Volo Zelensky and is in both the oil and mineral business with President Zelensky’s father.
This irony presents quite a challenge for Hollywood filmmakers trying to craft the Joe Biden “Story”.
The fact the Russian Army liberated most of the Nazi Death Camps of World War II seems to rub up against the intended storytelling.
Spielberg seemed to quickly be running out of blockbusters in his past to remake for retelling the Joe Biden Story. Our researchers group on the Potomac River in March 2020 already made a mockumentary of the military Live Exercise of CoronaVirus using the “Raiders of the Lost Ark” theme.
How can Spielberg remake “Raiders of the Lost Ark” now? Joe Biden goes to a Ukraine biolab and finds a miracle vaccine from battlefield testing. Barack Obama already did that in 2005 in Odesa, Ukraine, with Anthrax, and it made for a very awkward admission that the United States had farmed out their bioweapons research to Ukraine.
Still, “Raiders of the Lost Vaccines” is a possibility in our minds.
Spielberg probably can’t find any storytelling juice with his hit “Poltergeist,” either. Our researchers already parodied Poltergeist as the CIA pulling Nazi scientists out of Nazi Germany from IG Farben for a new virus vaccine Live Exercises like the child pulling ghosts out of a television in Poltergeist.
FarbenGeist probably isn’t the way to go.
Spielberg has already missed his chance for a summer “Russian Jaws” remake, and the Russian flotilla of warships and submarines has already left Havana Harbor. Spielberg’s “Wag The Dog” probably is out on the same grounds. Too late to “wag the shark”.
Spielberg might be throwing up his hands in telling the Joe Biden Story, tossing the program to AI. All the DNC-aligned Hollywood studio heads and high-tech moguls are heading to Sun Valley, Idaho, next month to take a crack at the Biden problem. Our researchers have already primed the Sun Valley AI Summit group with a few ideas, like a remake of E.T. where Joe Biden befriends an extraterrestrial.
Maybe the Sun Valley AI moguls will devise a way for Joe Biden to become a gifted debater with ET's magic touch.
Hunter Biden, waving a pistol in the hot tub with Russian prostitutes with bags of cocaine in a remake of Spielberg’s cinematic debut, Sugarland Express, has been ruled out by the Sun Valley AI Braintrust, we can safely assume.
Or perhaps go with the old standby, turning Donald Trump into the T-Rex at Jurassic Park, given that no Spielberg blockbuster can be reworked to make Joe Biden look good.
In the coming days and weeks, we will continue to bring you the challenges of the DNC to tell the Joe Biden Story. Stay tuned.
HOLLYWOOD has a genius for marketing 'bad behavior' as trendy / acceptable - - but (fortunately) the muddy waters surrounding leftist, liberal, Democrat ideals and Joe Biden are too un-appetizing for even a Hollywood Makeover . great blog today , george