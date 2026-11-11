Wagging the American Dog

By George Webb, November 11th, 2026

How a conversation with Cornwall Castle Owner John Mappin about Charlie Kirk’s travels in England led me to the London metals trade.

When I first tried to understand why John Mappin had recruited Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk to England, I originally thought it was a “Wag the American Dog” operation.

“Wagging the American Dog” comes from the old British-American expression of the tail wagging the dog: you use a few key influencers to start a war, or at least create an outcry, that advances the economic interests of those best positioned to take advantage of it.

John Mappin had several connections into the metals exchange, including Michael Farmer, the trader known as the Rothschild Copper King. When John told me the story of his castle in Cornwall, I imagined it as a getaway for London Metals Exchange executives — a place far from the trading desks where they could dream up stories, as in the movie *Wag the Dog*, of a Christian minority being persecuted in some country laden with rare earths, uranium, copper, or other critical metals. American influencers would then be used to generate the domestic outcry needed for military or political intervention, enabling a cornering of the market.

That was the prejudice I carried into the conversation. John, of course, told me a much more altruistic story of bringing Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk to England in 2018 so Charlie could learn about King John, Magna Carta, the rights of man, and the folklore of King Arthur.

But the image of English castles in my head went straight back to Achnacarry Castle in the Scottish Highlands. In 1928, oil executives gathered there and worked out the As-Is Agreement, an effort to preserve market shares and restrain competition in the international oil trade. The Rothschilds were at the center of that world. A remote country house, family crests on the walls, competitors around the same table — the same pattern I kept seeing when I looked at Cornwall.

[History of the Achnacarry Agreement](https://georgewebb.substack.com/search?query=Achnacarry) · [My reporting on Standard Oil and monopoly](https://georgewebb.substack.com/search?query=Standard%20Oil) · [The Rothschild Effect](https://georgewebb.substack.com/search?query=Rothschild%20Effect) · [The Rothschild Wives Lectures](https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/the-rothschild-wives-lectures-listen)

## December 7, across the Atlantic

I began corresponding with John Mappin on December 7 about *A Pilgrim’s Progress*. We never met in person. Our conversations ran across Twitter. I had read his book about the castle in Cornwall, and the setting kept pulling me back to the Rothschild’s Achnacarry. A country-house gathering is useful when the people in the room prefer not to have the conversation on a trading floor.

Reading the book, I started sketching a scene for what became *Dirty Copper, Dirty Crowns*. A hunting excursion in Cornwall. Cudgels and family crests. In the screenplay, people from the London metals trade use the trip to talk about how they might move a market, corner a commodity, or run a price up before selling into it. The market meetings were scenes I imagined. I had no evidence and did not seek any evidence that John organized or took part in any such activity. His book and the setting simply gave me the idea. The name I wanted to follow was Michael Farmer.

[Copper Kings, And Bullion Queens](https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/copper-kings-and-bullion-queens)

## The train I wanted to catch

I asked John where Charlie Kirk went when he came to England. He told me Charlie had wanted to learn about King John and Magna Carta, the rights of man, and the folklore around King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. It sounded like a film. It also sounded like useful cover. You could put a host on a train, get off where the story demanded it, and use the country itself to test what Charlie thought he had come to learn — while the real architecture of the trip sat in the introductions and the rooms that followed.

I called the treatment *A Pilgrim’s Progress*. Two young Americans, Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens, arriving in an England still arguing over Brexit, carrying their own vocabulary of freedom and sovereignty. The places John described offered a way to ask where some of that language came from, and what happened when they brought it back across the Atlantic. Through contacts I reached a potential host named Pia. (Laissez Fair Lounge on substack). We talked about reconstructing the journeys station by station. Each stop would be an opportunity to ask someone who was there, check a date, or find a photograph.

From the archive: [Start Here: Roadmap To Deep State Takedown](https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/start-here-the-five-investigations) · [New Book - Chasing The Signal](https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/new-book-chasing-the-signal) · [Chasing The Signal - Chapter Six](https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/chasing-the-signal-chapter-six) · [Chasing the Signal — The Final Chapter](https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/chasing-the-signal-the-final-chapter)

## What happened in London

December 11, 2018, is the earliest arrival in England I can document for Charlie on the trip. A December 9 announcement said Charlie and Candace were due in London and would speak at a private evening reception. Event footage places them at the Royal Automobile Club on December 11. John and Irina Mappin hosted with others. The evening introduced the Turning Point project to a British audience. Candace has since said she met George Farmer there.

That room already puts an American movement, a British political circle, and the beginning of a personal relationship in one place. George Farmer’s father is Michael Farmer. The marriage that followed ran straight into the metals trade. It is tempting to load that single night with more explanatory power than any one evening can carry. The more useful question, under the hypothesis I walked in with, is what anyone in the room asked anyone else to do, and how those introductions positioned American voices to amplify narratives that could later move policy and prices.

## Cambridge on paper, Oxford on camera

The university dates changed the structure of both screenplays. The Cambridge Union had a proposed debate for March 11, 2019, with Kirk and Owens on whether the political right had become the true defender of free speech. *Varsity* reported that the Union canceled the event after a dispute over Turning Point’s role in contacting potential opposition speakers. The paper trail shows a university platform was sought and that the Union exercised control over its own event.

Candace and George Farmer married in August 2019. On November 14, 2019, Candace spoke at the Oxford Union against the motion to impeach Donald Trump. The Oxford Union’s own footage gives the date, the motion, and the speech. Charlie’s documented appearances at the Cambridge and Oxford unions came later, in May 2025. He spoke at Cambridge on May 19 and Oxford on May 20.

I had used the phrase “sheep dipping” for the idea that an established institution could help confer a new public identity on a rising American personality. The dated record is better than the phrase. At Cambridge the organizers sought a program and the Union kept control. At Oxford Candace made an argument, on camera, to an audience that could vote against her. Those institutional decisions are more revealing than a montage of old buildings.

## King John, King Arthur, and the rights of man

What John told me about Charlie’s curiosity still deserves room. King John supplies a historical question about how people put limits on the person who rules them. King Arthur supplies a legendary question about what keeps rival factions at one table. There is an obvious danger in turning Arthur’s Britain into a historical travelogue. Under the hypothesis I started with, the legend also supplies romantic cover for gatherings where practical discussions can take place far from trading desks — the same function Achnacarry served for oil in 1928.

Runnymede would be a reporting destination. I would film it as a place I went to investigate the story John told me, unless we could establish that Charlie went there himself. The question at the station would be what a twenty-something American political organizer meant when he talked about the rights of man.

## The Reagan comparison

My Hollywood comparison was Ronald Reagan and General Electric. Reagan had a corporate sponsor, a television platform, and a chance to travel and talk inside an American industrial company. *General Electric Theater* is a useful example of how a broadcaster, a business, and a spokesman can reach the same audience for their own reasons. I thought of it when I asked John about the Hollywood side of the story and whether British commercial interests had looked for American messengers.

The United States had the larger audience and the larger machinery of government. A British group that wanted to influence American opinion could look for someone who already knew how to speak to American youth. A message sounds different when a young American delivers it in the idiom of his own audience. The question was whether anyone in the metals trade set out to obtain that kind of access, and whether Mappin’s Hollywood relationships played any role.

## What happens after the appeal

An American audience may hear that a Christian minority is under threat overseas and reasonably want to know what its government can do. The people facing persecution have their own history, demands, and political judgment. My hypothesis was that an appeal grounded in religious solidarity could also serve people pursuing a commercial or strategic objective in copper, rare earths, or uranium. There are several steps between a speech and a change in foreign policy. A campaign has to identify a demand. Officials have to hear it and decide how to respond. Any claim about intelligence involvement, a military deployment, or a coup needs evidence of its own.

Copper belongs in a story about conductors, electrical infrastructure, industrial capacity, and military demand. Rare earths and uranium have traditionally different buyers, uses, trade routes, and regulatory records, but that changes for military biyers trying to protect copper circuits from EMP attack. I had written a song about Erika Kirk's EMP movie to try to initiate the move to rare earth metals for defense contractors.

Each country and commodity adds a new reporting job: who holds the rights, who buys the material, where it is processed, and what decision or disruption would change its value.

## Pia and the Michael Farmer trail

When I spoke with Pia (Laissez Faire Lounge) about hosting the train journey, I thought the research would point us toward stations. Instead, her work on Michael Farmer pointed me toward corporate records. George Farmer was Candace’s husband. His father, Michael Farmer, had a documented career in metals trading and helped build Red Kite. That gave me a business history to investigate independently of the marriage.

“London metals interests” can mean several things: the London Metal Exchange itself, traders who use the exchange, funds with their own positions, producers selling physical material, or British investors looking at projects abroad. If one of those parties commissioned work in Hollywood or backed a political effort in America, I needed its name. For any claimed Rothschild connection, I needed the specific person or legal entity and the transaction or relationship that joined it to Farmer’s business. There is no shortcut through a nickname, a family connection, or a famous room.

[Copper Kings, And Bullion Queens](https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/copper-kings-and-bullion-queens) · [The Rothschild Wives Lectures](https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/the-rothschild-wives-lectures-listen) · [Rothschild Next Model News Brought To You By Rothschild Copper](https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/rothschild-next-model-news-brought)

## Enron Metals and the market

The Enron purchase made the trail concrete. In 2000 Enron acquired MG plc, the metals trading business where Michael Farmer had been a senior executive. Contemporary reporting put the acquisition at $448 million and said the business became Enron Metals. Enron’s own finance committee minutes discuss MG and the physical and financial markets for metals. The deal preceded Enron’s collapse. Years later, the rise of Red Kite gave the story a second act with some of the same industry expertise in a different corporate setting.

One lead I explored concerned labor disruptions in Asian markets and the possibility that someone could profit from a copper-price move. That needs its own ledger: the specific strike, the date it began, the facility, what it produced, how much supply was interrupted, and the copper-price record alongside that chronology. A claim that someone organized a strike to move the market would require evidence tying that person to the strike and to the intended trade. For now I have a reporting question and a direction. The acquisition has documents and a price.

## Dirty Copper, Dirty Crowns

Copper is the metal you can put in the picture: the coil, the smelter, the warehouse, the shipment. A crown is what you see when the camera turns back toward power. I wrote *Dirty Copper, Dirty Crowns* as a music video after looking into the market-disruption lead and the Enron sale. The song can ask what happens when trade and politics share the same circle. The essay and the film have to show the records that justify putting a particular person or deal on screen.

A modern American metals story would give the film a way to return to the present. If there are Farmer-linked interests in an American project, the path runs through corporate filings, financing announcements, permits, and ownership changes. The most interesting record could be something ordinary: a financing agreement that sets the conditions under which a project goes ahead, or an offtake agreement that identifies the buyer before the mine produces anything. Put that beside a speech or an introduction only when there is a document or firsthand account connecting the two.

## Where the two films end

I would end *A Pilgrim’s Progress* by returning to the train. By then the audience would know which stops we could verify, what John remembered, and where Candace’s own account carried the story. Oxford in 2019 would have its own sequence. Charlie’s two university appearances in 2025 would give later footage and a chance to listen to what he sounded like in those rooms years after London.

For *Dirty Copper, Dirty Crowns*, I would go back to the London reception and look at it from the point of view of the people who arranged it. I would ask John who brought the guests in and whether there was any business purpose alongside the public political one. I would ask Candace what she understood the invitation to be and whether anyone approached her about commercial advocacy. I would put specific claims about MG, Red Kite, and any later American venture to Michael Farmer or the relevant businesses.

When I offered John those Hollywood introductions, I was trying to help get a documentary off the ground. I was also doing a version of the thing that came to interest me in the second screenplay: putting people in touch across the Atlantic because I thought each might have something the other needed. In my case there was a story, a possible host, and a film I hoped somebody would make. That experience is one reason I want to know what the people behind the London evening actually asked of one another.

Start with the invitation. Then find out what followed. The pattern I walked in with — Achnacarry, the Wag the Dog model, and the long history of commodity interests seeking influence through American voices — remains the hypothesis that organizes the reporting.

Further reading from the archive: [Massive Validation On Epstein, Iran Contra, Ft. Huachuca, And Rothschildren](https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/massive-validation-on-epstein-iran) · [Rothschild Metals Deniers Say Rothschilds Aren’t Interested In Distressed Iranian Uranium](https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/rothschild-metals-deniers-say-rothschilds) · [Chasing the Signal — The Final Chapter](https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/chasing-the-signal-the-final-chapter)