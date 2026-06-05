Repo Man

Vladimir Putin, Candace Owens, and the Question of Who Really Owns Iran’s Uranium

By George Webb

Every once in a while, a geopolitical story emerges that sounds less like diplomacy and more like a Hollywood movie.

This one could be called Repo Man.

The premise is simple.

What happens when the supplier of a strategic asset decides it wants its property back?

For more than a decade, analysts have viewed Iran’s nuclear program through the lens of sanctions, inspections, centrifuges, and enrichment levels. But another possibility exists—one that receives far less attention.

What if the story is not about Iran building a nuclear capability?

What if the story is about ownership?

What if Russia believes that some portion of the nuclear infrastructure and nuclear material connected to the Iran nuclear framework originated from Russian agreements, Russian technical support, Russian fuel services, or Russian-backed nuclear arrangements?

And what if Moscow believes that changing geopolitical conditions now justify bringing some of that material home?

That is where the Repo Man theory begins.