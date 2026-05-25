The central idea behind Vigilance Can Be Easy is simple: the best way to survive an attack is to recognize the pattern before the strike occurs. A championship boxer studies film before entering the ring, learning the combinations and habits of his opponent so he can slip the punch instead of absorbing it.

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Over the last decade, our investigators have studied recurring patterns involving laboratory mishandling, military exercises, super spreader environments, emergency narratives, and behavioral targeting operations. The objective is not fear or panic. The objective is preparation, awareness, and practical vigilance so ordinary Americans can continue enjoying their lives while avoiding predictable operational vectors.