PART I — WHY I PUT THE SHOES ON

When I first stepped outside the newsroom and onto the sidewalk with a notebook in hand, it wasn’t a romantic gesture. It was a necessity. The empire of local news was collapsing before our eyes — and with it, much of the accountability that kept power in check. I burned the shoe leather in Toronto, Montreal, New York and Washington, DC because no one would cover a Spy Ring right on Capitol Hill.

People are tired of the Fake News that was not covering a Spy Ring choking our Republic right in the Nation’s Capitol. My research partner, Brian Lloyd, paid with his life to bring you the news from the Washington, DC Press Club. Brian was dead three months after making this video with me on the Potomac.

Feb 22nd, 2020. Behind The Scenes With Stone Defense Team

According to the Medill State of Local News, the U.S. lost 136 newspapers in one year, dropping daily circulation from tens of millions to just over 15 million, while newsroom staffing has shrunk drastically — a trend that helped create “news deserts” with little to no reporting on community affairs. AP News

Because that collapse wasn’t abstract to me — it was personal. I watched reporters who once covered National Security leave their desks or find new industries entirely. Pieces of public life that once had witnesses now had silence.

This wasn’t simply “digital disruption”; it was civic erosion. The State of Local News project notes that nearly 40% of local U.S. newspapers have vanished, depriving 50 million Americans of consistent, reliable local reporting. Local News Initiative

Diet, distance, technology — none of it mattered when people realized that the press wasn’t coming back in its old form. The majority of Americans still say local news is important to their community’s wellbeing, yet they increasingly get it through digital platforms rather than print. That’s a subtle shift on the surface — but a seismic one beneath it. Pew Research Center

So I put the shoes on because someone had to be the one reporting where no local reporter stood. Somebody had to show up where nobody else would. Somebody had to ask the questions no newsroom had the resources to pursue. That’s how gumshoe journalism was born out of necessity — and how it became the backbone of citizen reporting in towns large and small.

PART II — THE KEYHOLE PROBLEM

The reason we talk about “news deserts” at all is that something that used to be a right became a luxury. Where once a local daily was on every corner, a generation later a county might have one reporter — or none at all. That’s not conjecture; it’s documented by journalism industry trackers who find rural, urban, and suburban counties equally depleted of professional coverage. PRsay - The Voice of Public Relations

In the absence of local beats, audiences turned to curated feeds, national narratives, and algorithm-driven content. The shift toward aggregated platforms meant that stories were trimmed to sound bites, repackaged for clicks, and decoupled from accountability. Now, alternative media is threatened by the same stories packaged for click, not based on the real story.

The gravity of local government actions, corporate influence, even infrastructure failures — all became details buried under narrative convenience. No matter how earnest the intentions of digital media, something essential was lost in that transition. Gumshoe was out of favor, “reaction news” taking its place.

Many traditional outlets tried to adapt, but even venerable investigative newsrooms struggled. The Center for Public Integrity — a watchdog outfit with decades of history — faced such financial and structural peril that it debated dissolution and layoffs deep into 2024. That collapse risk wasn’t an isolated headline; it was a symptom. Wikipedia

So the “keyhole problem” isn’t just that fewer reporters exist. It’s that the structures that nurtured deep digging, sustained inquiry, and the patience to follow evidence over headlines are no longer guaranteed. Without that foundation, journalism doesn’t just become thinner — it becomes superficial, reactive, and less tethered to reality.

That’s where gumshoe reporting gained traction — not as idealism, but as an operational truth: if no one else is going to do the work, we have no choice but to do it ourselves.

PART III — BURNING SHOE LEATHER

There’s a saying in this line of work: stories don’t come to you — you go to them. And that’s literal. You show up at a county clerk’s office at 8 a.m. You wait outside a corporate headquarters. You watch a meeting of the potable water commission when nobody else does. You knock on doors even when the answer is “no comment.” That’s burning shoe leather.

Investigative and local journalism have long been the check on power because they go beyond surface signals to look for patterns, inconsistencies, and corroboration — often over months or years, not hours or minutes. This kind of reporting is so time-consuming and costly that its lack is regularly lamented by journalism scholars and practitioners alike, who argue that sustaining investigative reporting is essential to a healthy society. Carnegie Corporation

Classic examples show why this matters. From uncovering corporate monopolies in the early 20th century to exposing major political scandals, investigative reporting has forced accountability and reform time and again. These aren’t isolated anecdotes; they’re the very definition of accountability in a democratic society. Brookings

When I walk into a courthouse to pull records or sit across from a subject who has no media training and no PR team, I’m doing what journalists used to do every day across the country. That presence forces transparency. It compels interviews instead of statements. It produces evidence, not speculation. You develop stories to the true connections to corrupt power, not the keyhole news slop of the day.

Citizen journalism can fill gaps, but without that gumshoe backbone — the boots on the ground — it risks becoming rumor mongering rather than truth seeking. What saved citizen journalism wasn’t apps or platforms or aggregation. It was the people who didn’t wait for the story to come to them.

PART IV — NETWORKS, NOT LONE WOLVES

One of the biggest lies Hollywood ever sold the public is that corruption happens because of a single bad actor. A rogue agent. A crooked official. A lone wolf. Real corruption doesn’t work that way. It works in networks — overlapping relationships, shared incentives, mutual silence. When you chase individuals, you get headlines. When you map networks, you get truth. That distinction has been repeatedly underscored by investigative reporters examining how power actually functions in modern institutions.

That’s why the conspiracy board matters. Not because it’s theatrical, but because it’s functional. When you pin documents, names, shell entities, dates, and locations side by side, patterns emerge that never show up in isolation. Academic and journalistic studies of corruption consistently show that wrongdoing is best understood as systemic rather than individual — a conclusion reinforced by decades of investigative reporting on financial crimes, intelligence failures, and regulatory capture.

Our researchers cracked the military-grade encryption network devices used by a Spy Ring on Capitol Hill working for the DNC.

The collapse of local news made network analysis harder, not easier. When beats disappear, so does institutional memory. One reporter leaves, and twenty years of context walk out the door with them. That’s how networks survive — by outlasting scrutiny. The Washington Post has documented how diminished local coverage directly correlates with increased corruption and higher municipal costs.

Air Force General Lemay created the front company Networks Electronic for eavesdropping into the anti-war movement.

Gumshoe journalism rebuilt that memory from the outside. Citizens with notebooks, cameras, and patience began reconstructing timelines the press no longer had the resources to follow. It wasn’t elegant. It wasn’t centralized. But it worked — because networks fear continuity more than exposure. They can survive scandal. They can’t survive sustained attention.

PART V — THE INFORMANT TRAP

Another myth is that leaks equal truth. Leaks are tools. Sometimes they expose wrongdoing. Other times they redirect attention. The history of American journalism is littered with examples where selective leaks were used to shape narratives, settle scores, or bury deeper issues. Even mainstream outlets now openly acknowledge that anonymous sourcing can be exploited when not independently verified.

The informant trap is seductive because it feels like progress. Someone hands you documents. Someone whispers context. Someone points the finger. But without shoe leather — without records checks, site visits, and corroboration — you’re just relaying someone else’s agenda. The Associated Press has repeatedly stressed that anonymous sources require heightened verification precisely because of this risk.

I’ve learned that real informants don’t want fame. They want confirmation. They want someone willing to test their claims against reality. That means courthouse visits. That means FOIA requests. That means knocking on doors that don’t open on the first try.

The Guardian’s investigative editors have written extensively about how rigorous verification — not access — separates journalism from information warfare.

Citizen journalism nearly collapsed under the weight of bad leaks and viral half-truths. What saved it wasn’t better sourcing apps — it was reporters who refused to publish until they could stand in the place where the claim originated and say, “I’ve seen it myself.”

PART VI — CITIZEN JOURNALISM GROWS UP

Citizen journalism didn’t fail because people cared too much. It almost failed because caring wasn’t enough. Passion without discipline produces noise, not accountability. The platforms rewarded speed and outrage, not accuracy. Scholars studying digital media ecosystems have shown that virality often amplifies misinformation faster than corrections can catch up.

What changed was maturity. A second generation of citizen journalists realized that credibility isn’t claimed — it’s earned. They started filing public-records requests. They learned zoning codes. They read court dockets. They showed up in person. In other words, they adopted the habits of old-school reporters without waiting for permission. Pew Research has noted this shift toward verification-focused independent reporting as trust in institutions declined.



Gumshoe journalism became the bridge. It grounded citizen reporting in evidence instead of inference. It slowed the pace enough for facts to breathe. And it restored something the public didn’t even realize it missed: confidence. Confidence that someone had actually been there. Confidence that documents were real. Confidence that conclusions weren’t prepackaged.

That’s how citizen journalism survived its own growing pains. Not by rejecting the past, but by rediscovering it — one pair of worn shoes at a time.

PART VII — WHEN THE INTERNET GETS IT WRONG

The internet didn’t ruin journalism, but it did reward the wrong instincts. Speed became virtue. Certainty became currency. If you could say something loudly and early, you could shape the conversation before anyone checked whether it was true. Researchers have shown that false or misleading claims travel faster and farther online than verified reporting, especially when they reinforce existing beliefs.

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.aap9559. Here is Mitch Snow saying his dad is the Zodiac Killer. Sometimes, the internet gets it really wrong.

That dynamic punished patience. The reporter who waited for documents lost ground to the influencer who posted a theory. Corrections never caught up to impressions. The New York Times has documented how misinformation ecosystems thrive precisely because they exploit emotional urgency over factual rigor.

Gumshoe journalism runs counter to that logic. It’s slow. It’s inconvenient. And it often arrives after the internet has already made up its mind. But it has one advantage speculation never will: it holds up. When you walk into a courtroom, pull a file, and photograph the record, the story stops being theoretical. The noise falls away. What’s left is evidence.

PART VIII — RECEIPTS BEAT RHETORIC

Receipts are the currency of accountability. Not screenshots. Not anonymous claims. Actual documents with dates, signatures, and jurisdictions. When journalism abandons receipts, it becomes storytelling. When it embraces them, it becomes verification. Reuters has long emphasized that document-based reporting is the backbone of credible investigations because it survives scrutiny and legal challenge.

https://www.reuters.com/investigates/about/. We tracked every step of FBI Informants Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman from their houses and yachts to the Diplomat Hotel, for instance.

https://youtube.com/live/roXTMaTfigg

There’s a reason powerful institutions resist records disclosure. Paper trails don’t argue back. They don’t reinterpret themselves. They don’t evolve with the narrative. The Washington Post has shown repeatedly how public-records reporting exposes misconduct that public statements never reveal.

Literally every Deep State overthrow of the last decade has been done by an Ft Huachuca-trained DIA Informant.

https://youtube.com/live/eM5BXhz0REM

Citizen journalists who learned to pull receipts changed the game. FOIA requests, property filings, corporate registries — these aren’t glamorous tools, but they’re devastatingly effective. They level the playing field between independent reporters and well-funded institutions. That’s why transparency advocates consistently argue that access to records is essential to democratic oversight.

PART IX — THE MORAL COST OF LYING

Lying in journalism isn’t just inaccurate — it’s corrosive. It damages trust not only in the story, but in the process itself. When people realize they’ve been misled, they don’t become more discerning; they become more cynical. The Pew Research Center has documented how repeated exposure to misinformation erodes confidence in all news, including legitimate reporting.

That’s the real danger. Not that one story gets it wrong, but that the audience stops believing any story can be right. Gumshoe journalism pushes back against that erosion by making truth visible. You don’t just tell people what happened — you show them how you know. The Guardian has written extensively about transparency in reporting as a way to rebuild public trust.

There’s also a personal cost. When you commit to verification, you give up the applause that comes with speculation. You get attacked from all sides — too slow, too cautious, too skeptical. But the alternative is worse. Once you cross the line into narrative convenience, it’s hard to find your way back.

PART X — THE WAY FORWARD

The future of journalism won’t be saved by nostalgia, and it won’t be saved by technology alone. It will be saved by practice. By people willing to do the unglamorous work: reading filings, attending hearings, knocking on doors, and showing up when no one else does. Media scholars increasingly argue that rebuilding trust depends less on platforms and more on demonstrable reporting methods.

Citizen journalism has a role to play, but only if it holds itself to standards. The tools are better than ever. The access is broader than ever. What matters now is discipline. The BBC has noted that audiences respond positively when journalists explain their process, sources, and limitations openly.

Gumshoe journalism isn’t a rejection of the future. It’s an anchor. It reminds us that truth still lives in places — courthouses, neighborhoods, offices, and archives — not just on screens. As long as someone is willing to put on the shoes and go there, citizen journalism has a fighting chance.

That’s how it survived. And that’s how it will survive again.