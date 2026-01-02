Foreword — Mitch Snow - Hero and Villain

In the early stages of this inquiry, the public picture of Mitch Snow hardened far too quickly into absolutes. To some, he was cast as exemplary — a lone truth-teller, brave enough to surface uncomfortable facts and willing to stand in the glare of attention.

His injury to his back and thumbs, for instance, is it a combat recon injury according to Mitch, and a barroom stunt gone terribly wrong according to his ex-wives. The truth probably lies somewhere in between. Mitch has also reported the injury as the result of a hammer attack in 2016 by his current wife, Lanee Snow.

Mitch Snow recounts in April of 2025 his wife’s hammer attack on him in 2016, and his ex-wife ordering her dogs to maul their son.

To others, Mitch Snow became the opposite: a manipulator, a distraction, an agent of misdirection. Those poles are emotionally satisfying, but they are almost always wrong. Clearly, Mitch has reported he was injured in battle before his wife’s hammer attack, so both of those stories probably can’t be true.

After additional work on the ground — actual footwork, not social-media archaeology — including time spent at Ft. Benning, Ft. Bragg, and other Special Forces training areas, a third possibility has emerged. It is neither flattering nor damning. It is simply consistent with how the U.S. national-security system actually works. Injured Special Forces candidates are often recruited as Intelligence Officers, planners, and mission specialists.

Mitch Snow most probably moved into a domestic security and surveillance position around nuclear assets in Bremerton and Pasco, Washington. Collecting the surveillance data from the ISR Egyptian planes would be a typical collection operation from domestic political rallies.

The possibility is this: Mitch may have entered the military with ambitions aligned toward elite airborne or special operations service, suffered an injury during training — plausibly during jump training at Fort Benning — and, as a result, was rerouted into an intelligence or security-adjacent role. Injuries to the hand, spine, or neck are not exotic outcomes of airborne training. Nor is reassignment after such injuries unusual. In fact, it is common.

This pattern is not speculative; it is structural.

The U.S. military and intelligence apparatus has long redirected injured but high-aptitude personnel away from physically demanding operational tracks and into analytical, technical, or intelligence roles.

The logic is straightforward: sunk training costs, security vetting already completed, Top Secret Clearance in hand, and an individual who has demonstrated resilience and commitment. Losing them entirely would be inefficient. Reassigning them is not only humane — it is operationally sound.

There is a modern, well-documented parallel often misunderstood in public discourse. Edward Snowden did not begin his career as an intelligence contractor by accident. He originally sought a more kinetic military role, suffered a significant injury during training, and was subsequently rerouted into intelligence work — first through the CIA, then the NSA. That redirection was not sinister in itself. It was procedural.

What matters — and where the public debate often collapses — is that entering intelligence via injury is not a mark of heroism or villainy. It is a bureaucratic outcome.

Seen through this lens, much of what appears contradictory about Mitch begins to make more sense. Individuals who come into intelligence through redirection rather than intention often occupy an ambiguous psychological space. They may retain the identity of the operator they once aspired to be, while simultaneously adopting the habits, incentives, and constraints of the intelligence world they entered instead.

If I had to guess, I would say Mitch has had a long career as an ISR Officer until 2010 in a program called Operation Blackjack, a domestic surveillance program our researchers have tracked to Ft. Huachuca since 2016.

This “recruiting the injured for intel work” can produce behavior that reads, from the outside, as inconsistent — moments of candor mixed with means-tested disclosure, confidence paired with evasion, conviction alongside caution.

None of this proves wrongdoing. Nor does it validate every claim made in Mitch’s name.

What it does suggest is that the binary framing — Mitch as either spotless whistleblower or malicious plant — is likely false. Reality, as usual, sits in the middle. A person shaped by injury, redirection, institutional incentives, and years spent inside systems that reward selective truth more than full disclosure is rarely clean or simple.

This foreword is not an exoneration, and it is not an indictment. It is a reminder — to readers and to myself — that serious investigations do not begin with conclusions. They begin with patterns, context, and the humility to accept that most lives involved in the national-security state are lived in the gray. One thing is for sure - Mitch replaced our pack of DOGE dogs, hounding for an audit of TPUSA.

What follows is an examination of that gray.

Part I — Why I Don’t Start With Heroes

I’ve learned the hard way that the fastest way to wreck an investigation is to start by deciding who the hero is supposed to be. In intelligence work — and in journalism that brushes up against it — narratives are often shaped before facts are tested. That’s not conjecture; it’s a documented feature of modern information warfare.

The U.S. military itself has acknowledged that narrative control is now treated as a domain of conflict alongside land, sea, air, space, and cyber (New York Times, “The Pentagon’s Information War,” https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/16/us/pentagon-information-warfare.html).

That’s why I start with systems, not personalities.

Part II — Fort Huachuca: The Brainstem, Not the Muscle

Fort Huachuca is not an infantry base. It’s not designed to kick doors or seize terrain. Its role is closer to what neurologists would call the brainstem — the part of the system that keeps everything else coordinated and alive.

Ft. Huachuca is the answer to the Normandy scattered air drops.

The Army’s Intelligence Center of Excellence at Huachuca trains and integrates ISR: intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (Washington Post, “How the Army Trains Its Intelligence Force,” https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/army-intelligence-training/).

Airborne units like the 82nd don’t operate in isolation once boots hit the ground. They depend on ISR feeds — signals, imagery, pattern analysis — to know where to move and when. That dependency is not secret. It’s doctrine.

Part III — ISR Is Not a Camera; It’s a Network

One of the biggest public misunderstandings about ISR is the idea that it’s just “planes with sensors.” In reality, ISR is a distributed system that fuses airborne collection, ground analysts, tasking authorities, and dissemination pipelines.

Reuters has repeatedly documented how ISR systems are used not only for battlefield awareness but for political, counterterrorism, and strategic intelligence missions (Reuters, “Inside the U.S. Military’s Surveillance Machine,” https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-military-surveillance/).

The collection aircraft are only one visible node. The real work happens in analysis cells — often far from the aircraft themselves.

Part IV — Operation Blackjack as a Concept, Not a Myth

When I reference “Operation Blackjack,” I’m not invoking a secret conspiracy. I’m pointing to a documented DARPA concept involving distributed, resilient ISR and space-air integration. DARPA itself publicly described Blackjack as an effort to decentralize sensing and reduce single points of failure (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, cited by The Atlantic, https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2019/08/darpa-blackjack-satellites/596105/).

Programs like this don’t vanish. They evolve, rebrand, and migrate across domains. That’s how defense research works.

Part V — When Civilian Airframes Mimic Military ISR

There’s nothing novel about civilian-registered or foreign-flagged aircraft conducting ISR-adjacent missions. The practice is well documented globally. The New York Times has covered how surveillance aircraft — including those operated by partner nations — are routinely used in intelligence collection roles that blur military and civilian lines (New York Times, “Civilian Aircraft, Military Missions,” https://www.nytimes.com/2016/05/29/world/middleeast/us-surveillance-planes.html).

When people notice patterns — repeated flights, sensor-heavy configurations, coincident events — they’re not being irrational. They’re observing a real phenomenon.

Part VI — Missing Years Are an Analytical Problem, Not a Verdict

This is where I slow everything down.

When an individual’s public narrative contains large chronological gaps — what I’ve called “missing years” — that does not mean criminality. It means analysts ask questions. Reuters’ own investigative handbook emphasizes that unexplained gaps are starting points, not conclusions (Reuters, “Dealing With Sources and Informants,” https://www.reuters.com/journalism/standards/).

In my own livestream, I described concerns about unresolved timelines and incentives, not adjudicated facts

. That distinction matters.

Part VII — Why Whistleblowers Sometimes Aren’t What They Seem

History shows that genuine whistleblowers exist — and that controlled opposition exists alongside them. The FBI’s COINTELPRO era is the canonical example, but similar dynamics have been documented in post-9/11 counterterrorism and counter-extremism contexts (The Guardian, “COINTELPRO and the FBI,” https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/mar/07/fbi-surveillance-civil-rights-history).

Some informants expose wrongdoing. Others redirect attention. The system incentives decide which role is rewarded.

Part VIII — Nuclear Security as a Parallel Career Track

Nuclear facilities are among the most security-sensitive environments in the United States. Reuters has documented how former military and intelligence personnel frequently transition into nuclear security roles precisely because of their clearance histories and operational familiarity (Reuters, “Guarding America’s Nuclear Sites,” https://www.reuters.com/world/us/guarding-americas-nuclear-sites-2022/).

That career path, in itself, proves nothing — but it does explain why certain backgrounds recur in certain sectors.

Part IX — Narrative Steering Is a Known Tactic

One of the most reliable ways to protect a sensitive program is not to suppress all discussion — it’s to flood the environment with misdirected discussion. The New York Times has described this tactic in both Russian and Western information operations (New York Times, “The Age of Disinformation,” https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/10/technology/disinformation.html).

False leads don’t need to be entirely false. They just need to be absorbing.

Part X — Why I Keep Coming Back to Systems, Not Villains

I’m not interested in burning down individuals. I’m interested in exposing structures — the incentives that reward some stories and bury others. In my livestream, I said plainly that my concern is people being led into narratives that ultimately protect larger ISR and security architectures from scrutiny.

That’s not paranoia. It’s pattern recognition — the same pattern I watched play out around January 6, around post-9/11 informant culture, and around every investigation where the spotlight is carefully steered just off center.

Closing Note

This piece is intentionally incomplete in one sense: it does not tell the reader what to believe. It lays out doctrine, incentives, historical precedent, and unresolved questions — and it invites readers to do what journalism is supposed to encourage: think, verify, and resist emotional shortcuts.