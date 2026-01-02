George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Laissez Faire Lounge
5h

You know who was instrumental in the psyops and SERE program at Fort Bragg? Mitchell and Jessen. Or maybe just Mitchell. I've also been told by someone in the know that they allegedly still operate out of Space Dynamics Lab at USU.

