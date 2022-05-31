The Benassi family has a rich history of being the National Arms Directors for various NATO countries. These Directors control bioagents and chemical weapons.

Guiseppe Benassi was a National Arms Director and a NATO Intel Chief.

Numerous Benassis were founded to be involved in the US State Department Live Exercise of CoronaVirus including several NATO Intel Chiefs, Guiseppe and Pietro Benassi.

Our research group’s brand of journalism went to all the key locations in the US, the UK, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and back to Western Europe again to unravel the CoronaVirus puzzle. Along the way, we confirmed all that our research group had reported in March 2020 with many key additional findings coming to the fore along the way. We turned out to be right on a lot of critical components of the CoronaVirus story.

Journalist George Webb outside the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, where he repeated his claim that Gain of Function was done here on CoronaVirus from Influenza ferrets cells.

As we have said all along our six-year juggernaut for truth, bioagents leave fingerprints. Fingerprints, not speculation, solve crimes. And we found the Erasmus Lab fingerprints. The Erasmus Lab fingerprints originate from a cell line used to study Influenza. The animals used for conducting these influenza experiments are the mink and the closely related ferret for their similarity to the human respiratory system. The cell line used for these experiments is called MV!-LU.

I wrote about the ferrets testing the infectivity of various strains of Gain of Function Influenza in my book, “Spray It In Dutch”. Not many saw the connection between the Erasmus Lab and CoronaVirus when I wrote the book, but now the evidence is coming in MV1-Lu cells being genetically fingerprinted as the great parent of SARS-COV-2, just like the Erasmus Labs fingerprints on the preceding SARS and MERS viruses.

In his book, “Spray It In Dutch”, Journalist George Webb accused NATO of using the Erasmus Lab for Gain of Function work for SARS, MERS, and SARS-2.

The Chinese Ambassador is so correct - genetic fingerprints, like human fingerprints, place the involved individuals at the scene of the crime. Interesting how the Erasmus Lab was the first to discover and photograph the SARS-COV-2 virus when that eluded so many highly skilled and equipped labs all over the world.

George Webb and John Wilkins of Neighborhood News Studio discuss MV1-LU Cells used by the Erasmus Lab.

Emmie De Wit of the Erasmus Lab was the first scientist to do an electron micrograph of the SARS-COV-2 virus in February 2020 when the world was starving for CoronaVirus information.

George Webb and John Wilkins discuss the Erasmus Lab’s uncanny ability to be the first lab in the world to isolate and photograph SARS, MERS, and SARS-COV-2 after doing Gain of Function work on the same viruses.

Perhaps more importantly, my trip to Geneva ended up focusing attention on the group at the World Health Organization that is the main benefactor of the release of this new, novel, Gain of Function viruses - the WHO Secretariat. The WHO Secretariat receives all the vaccine bids at the email benassiv@who.int.

We have traced Virginia Benassi as the key recipient of a variety of pandemic bids at the WHO Secretariat in Geneva including Zika, Ebola, a new, novel virus in China in 2009, and a host of other hemorrhagic fever viruses.

Journalist George Webb dubbed the large chair sculpture outside the World Health Assembly meeting at the Palais Des Nations the “WHO Secretariat Chair”, watching over the proceeding in Geneva like a strict, hall monitor.

As I walked down Rue Rothschild to the Palais Wilson named after President Woodrow Wilson, I thought about the philanthopist’’s use of “Secretariats” to report back to him the goings-on in the various halls of government including the first League of Nations located at the Palais Wilson.

Journalist George Webb walked on a broken foot in Geneva, Switzerland from the Palais Des Nations World Health Assembly to the old Rothschild League Of Nations building at the Palais Wilson to demonstrate who might run the Secretariat at WHO.

Adolph Rothschild’s use of Secretariats as a control mechanism for world affairs through the appearance of philanthropy is the stuff of other books and authors, but I did find it interesting that almost all the buildings I was walking about where critical decisions were being made about the future of the US Constitution were originally willed by Adolph Rothschild and sons.

Much ado had been made by Steve Bannon, Jack Posobiec, and Noor Bin Laden about the Palais Wilson on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” broadcast, but just one broken foot walk away was where the real action was happening last week with regard to the US Constitution’s guarantee of fundamental rights vs. the pandemic emergency powers being considered for the Secretary-General of the WHO Tedros. To Bin Laden’s credit, to she did go to the Palais Des Nations later in the week.

Again, we share everything with all news outlets including all vaccine bids going to Virginia Benassi at the WHO Secretariat. We are now just trying to get them to say “Secretariat”, and we will worry about the vaccine bids and the Erasmus Lab after that.

Notes On Hunter Biden and MetaBiota

However, a great deal of documentary evidence connects Hunter Biden to Metabiota.

I have called Hunter Biden “Lee Harvey Biden” because I believe he is the fall guy for Metabiota’s past bioagent testing in Africa and the Middle East which he had nothing to do with. I had a source in May of 2017 relate this to me in so many words, and Hunter’s limited involvement with the Metabiota encrypted Blackberry communication devices was later proven by Tony Bobulinski at the Second Presidential Debate in 2020.

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry in addition to the Russian Ministry of Defense both content numerous bioweapons programs were being conducted by Metabiota in Ukraine.

We will look into the Ukrainian Billionaire behind Metabiota’s bioagents program in Ukraine in the next Substack post including Igor Kolomoisky and Rinat Akmethov.

Journalist George Webb believes Igor Kolomoisky was in charge of a NATO program to test bioagents on the residents of the Donbas region of Ukraine since the 2014 overthrow of Victor Yanukovych.

In April 2020 in an interview with Donie O’Sullivan’s CNN, I brought a whiteboard with me exactly as it appeared a month earlier at an eighteen news gathering and fact-checking seminar on the Potomac River near Washington, DC.

As can be seen in the upper left panel, I held Igor Kolomoisky Azon Battalion, currently under siege in the Avozstal steel plant in Ukraine, as the most likely party to have vectored CoronaVirus at the NATO Wuhan Military Games in October of 2019. I also charged that several key NATO Generals and Admirals were fully under the supervision of the “live exercise”. I was immediately criticized by Forbes, Reuters, the Associated Press, and then a round the clock feature attack story of CNN for six months.

As you can see from a live screenshot of CNN’s own broadcast of the Emmy Award, all the pieces of the story that are now unfolding in Azovstal, including the Hunter Biden Metabiota connection, the Burisma connection to CIA dark weapons figures, and of course, Kolomoisky and the Azov Battalion’s use of bioagents all over Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and China.

If we zoom in on the CNN News Emmys photo, we can see that Igor Kolomoisky, the Ukrainian criminal Billionaire that finances the Azov Battalion is clearly the key person associated with the CoronaVirus outbreaks in China. We focused primarily on charges of Kolomoisky spraying protestors in Hong Kong earlier in 2019 before the Wuhan Military Games of 2019. But you can also see key Department of Defense individuals are also implicated in supporting Kolomoisky.

Pictured below Kolomoisky are Carter Page, Joseph Schmitz, and Keith Kellog, all associated with Ukraine and Russia for oil and gas deals. Carter Page plays an especially important role in the movement of bioagents from Libya to Syria and then on to Ukraine.

Carter Page’s role in bioagents has yet to emerge in the UN Peacekeeping activities in MINURSO, the peace mission in Western Africa. I wrote a book called “Subsource Carter Page,” which outlined how Carter Page was recast as a victim of the Trump campaign when in actual fact, he was far more involved with bioagents in his career in Africa and the Middle East.

Next is Joseph Schmitz, a key Department of Defense Inspector General in Iraq in charge of the Iraq Reconstruction coverup. Schmitz, a figure that fancies himself as a Knight of Malta, has a career deeply steeped in the uses of bioagents in Iraq, Northern Africa, and the Middle East. Finally, Keith Kellog is pictured, a General long associated with Iraq Reconstruction coverup as well. Both Schmitz and Kellogg played a key role in moving Saddam Hussein’s bioagents to Libya first, then later Syria, and then finally on to Ukraine.

Trump seemed to do little or no research on his five foreign policy advisors, including these three bioagents veterans of Iraq, Africa, and the Middle East. I characterized these Iraq and Africa bioagent veterans as the “Five Eyes Spies” of the Trump Campaign in which literally every member was a part of the movement of bioagents from Iraq to Libya, then Syria, and finally Ukraine.

Literally, Senator Jeff Sessions had recommended the bioagents in Iraq, Libya, Syria, and then Ukraine All-Star starting five to Trump, who named them en banc to his Foreign Policy team. But I had far more evidence in March 2020 with CNN that the bioagents All-Stars of the CIA. I had direct testimony and physical evidence that the Biden Blackberrys I had uncovered were instrumental in the movement of these bioagents from Iraq to Libya, then Syria, and finally Ukraine - every step of the way.

Notice Hunter Biden and Joe Biden holding encrypted Blackberrys with the Senate Sergeant of Arms sticker on the back in the photo? I had a Biden insider witness that said these Senate Blackberrys were used to orchestrate Ukraine, China, and Russia energy deals, but they were being used in the House of Representatives for “nefarious purposes”. We now have an avalanche of evidence from business partner Tony Bobulinski and the Hunter Biden laptop five years later that this assertion was completely correct. I even present the photo of Imran Awan, who the Biden insider said was the key IT consultant responsible for these Blackberrys and the key Defense Intelligence Agency person who configured Hunter Biden’s Blackberry for his Top Secret Navy role in Norfolk, Virginia as a Congressionally appointed Ensign.

In the next post, I will show the Metabiota connections to the current Azovstal steel mill under siege in Ukraine, owned by Ukrainian Billionaire Rinat Akhmetov, where bioagents from Iraq to Libya to Syria to Ukraine odyssey are probably stored. You will also meet two Cloutiers who have an identical career path as the bioagents.

Notes from 2020 -

In August of 2020, I wrote a book called “Spray It In Dutch” which delineated my investigative findings on a Dutch lab conducting Gain of Function research on SARS, MERS, SARS-COV-2 (COVID), and a variety of deadly influenzas. The gist of my reporting from sources in both Europe and the US Military community (JSOC), was that the Erasmus Lab was involved from its very inception in 2003 in biological warfare testing in Iraq, Libya, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, and even possible Ukraine and Bosnia. I had looked at a Pakistani dark weapons ring in Congress for the use of some of these same technologies in the Afghanistan War.

In August of 2020, George Webb wrote “Spray It In Dutch” About A Dutch Lab That Was Testing Biological Weapons In Iraq And The Arab Spring Conflicts For NATO And Ft. Detrick.

The Erasmus Lab has scored a number of “firsts” with CoronaViruses, being the first to isolate SARS and MERS and the first to photograph SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19). My book charged this is because the Erasmus Lab had in fact, designed the bioweapons.

Author George Webb pointed out that the Erasmus Lab had been a scientific concern for many years before finally being banned for Gain of Function research in 2015.

You didn’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to know that the Erasmas Lab was engaged in dangerous Gain of Function research, a euphemism for bioweapons and countermeasures development. My book focused in on two key scientists at Erasmus Lab - Marion Koopmans and Ron Fouchier. Fouchier had already admitted to unauthorized, very dangerous Gain of Function work with the Influenza virus.

The case against the Erasmus Lab for weaponizing the Influenza virus was open and shut. Who else had tried to revive the “Spanish Flu,” which killed between 30 and 100 million people? The important case now was the Erasmus Lab connection to CoronaVirus. If it could be shown that their dark hand was behind the CoronaVirus, perhaps further outbreaks of further mutation strains could be stopped.

YouTube researcher Mark Kulacz has also done excellent reporting on the origins of the CoronaVirus. Here, Kulacz correctly identifies Emmie De Wit from the Erasmus Lab as the first researcher to photograph the CoronaVirus on February 12th, 2020. She also worked on the MERS virus for the Erasmus Lab.

Interestingly, when the world was fumbling for an electron microscope (EM) photograph of the COVID-19 CoronaVirus, Erasmus was right there to provide the photo. It should be noted that Dr. Robert Malone and his wife Jill Glasspool Malone wrote a book about CoronaVirus the next day while supposedly contracting CoronaVirus that day.

To President Barack Obama’s credit, he cut funding for this dangerous Gain of Function research in late 2014 after learning about the deployment of bioweapons in Syria by the CIA.

Little did President Obama realize, but military insiders would lift the ban on Gain of Function soon after he left the White House. In August 2020, I reported that the critical Gain of Function work to upgrade the transmissibility of SARS to SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) was done at the Erasmus Lab by a scientist named Herfst.

In August 2020, I reported on the ferret experiments which did the Gain of Function upgrades of SARS to SARS-COV-2 in both transmissibility and pathogenicity. I also reported on how the younger scientists of the Erasmus Lab like Herfst did not understand the total picture of the research as a NATO proxy for bioweapons development.

I had written extensively on how the offensive biological weapons development at Ft. Detrick in Maryland had been off-shored in 1969 to a NATO partner country of the Netherlands for the development of an aerosolized set of bioweapons for South Africa and other rogue nations in the Middle East with tenuous grasps on power.

In my book, “Somewhere Under The Rainbow”, I wrote extensively how bioweapons development by the Department of Defense had been farmed out to a company named Degussa and another named Evonik. Yet another Dutch company that also was implicated was nuclear materials development company Urenco, all funded by the Royal Dutch Shell mining and oil interests.

So now, with the world under a seemingly endless series of new waves of mutation spreads, the question of whether the Erasmus Lab is the dark hand for NATO is more pressing than ever. We noted Virologist Marion Koopmans, the first scientist from the Erasmus Lab to discover MERS can be transmitted through camels, also is in charge of the World Health Organization's investigation into the origins of the CoronaVirus.

Marion Koopmans of the Erasmus Lab quickly closed down research into the origins of CoronaVirus after a cursory trip to Wuhan to investigate.

Now it appears, the World Health Organization is not only closing the door on the investigation into the origin of the CoronaVirus, but the WHO also appears to be locking down the process to investigate future “pandemics”.

In the next post, we will talk about the possible link between Task Force Orange at Ft. Belvoir in Virginia and the critical link TF Orange plays in interfacing with the Erasmus Lab through a Dutch Elite Force unit called Task Group Orange. Has Task Group Orange been a proxy for NATO’s bioweapons program since the “fall of Zimbabwe and South Africa”? We will look at the Dutch Task Force Orange in Africa with bioweapons in the next posts.

In March 2020, our group of twelve researchers looking into a Ukrainian billionaire with a bad habit of deploying mercenary brigades with bioweapons in two happened upon an email address that seemed phony. Virginia Benassi was the supposed owner of the email address benassiv@who.int at the World Health Organization getting all the vaccine bids for the Wellcome Trust in Africa for all the hemorrhagic fevers like Ebola, Nipah, Marburg, and Congo Crimea hemorrhagic fevers.

The “hemorrhagic fevers” mainly strike the Continent of Africa.

Not only did the benassiv@who.int email get all the hemorrhagic fever vaccine bids for Wellcome Trust, but the email also received the World Health Organization vaccine bids for the current CoronaVirus that was breaking out all over the world, and the bids for Ebola, Zika, and HIV. When image searches for the one picture of Virginia Benassi we had led to a high-end, luxury glasses model shot stock image, we really started thinking the benassiv@who.int image was a fake.

When our Potomac Group found out the Virginia Benassi “dropbox” also did the training of the personnel at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the “NATO Dropbox” began to take on a sinister air.

When we discovered that Giuseppe Benassi ran the NATO Spy School in Oberammergau and Pietro Benassi of Italian Intelligence (and an Annuncio to the Pope!) had a history of bioweapons in South America with Henry Kissinger, we quickly dubbed the email address the “NATO dropbox.”

I will admit to making a poor joke about the “NATO Dropbox” being the “Silesian Dropbox” at one point over the eighteen days our Potomac Group met in March 2020. The “Silesian Dropbox” was in reference to Peter Daszak’s father (of EcoHealth Alliance and CoronaVirus fame) supposedly being in the Silesian Brigade that was in charge of death camps for Hitler for Slavs and Jews in the Ukraine region. Although it appears that Daszak’s father was indeed in the Silesian Brigade, there is no direct evidence of his father participating in the execution of Jews.

The Silesia Brigade, which was founded by members of the Ukrainian Nazi Youth, was notorious for the murder of Jews on behalf of Hitler.

Conspiracy websites charge Peter Daszak’s father of volunteering to execute Jews at Janowska Death Camp.

I did not make this terrible joke “on-air,” but I admit to the extremely poor taste this joke showed to Daszak and his family. I have been informed this topic may come up in testimony against me in my upcoming CNN defamation case, so I address it here. I was not serious about this comment, and I apologize to those who may have been offended by the remark at the news conference gathering.

Our channel had spent a great deal of time looking at NATO Intelligence Chiefs that had enabled the modern-day version of the Ukrainian Nazi mercenary armies use of bioweapons, so the historical comparisons seemed to be handing in the air waiting to be plucked from the ether.

The possible father-son combinations in the CoronaVirus pandemic do tend to give the casual observer pause. The Heinz Feldmann coincidence, for instance - one is a NATO General in the Balkans Ukraine area for NATO, and the other is in charge of a bioweapons lab in Winnipeg, Canada, sending hemorrhagic fever pathogens to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

NATO General Heinz Feldmann was in charge of the Ukraine area security for NATO and an area accused of deploying bioweapons in Afghanistan. Heinz Feldmann, the bioweapons expert from Manitoba, Canada, is a world expert in hemorrhagic fevers live Ebola and worked directly with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Since our Potomac Group had originally convened to investigate Ukrainian Nazi mercenary armies called the Azov and Dnieper Brigades, off-handed jokes like the Wuhan Institute of Ukrainian Nazi Virologists were inevitable.

As potentially inappropriate as the humor may have been, there certainly might be a shred of truth after all that NATO was continuing to use the old bioweapons sites in Ukrainian as a proxy for bioweapons development and testing, this time only hidden by a Wuhan lampshade.

January 2021 Notes -

In my April 2020 interview with Donie O’Sullivan with CNN, I showed the whiteboard from our meeting of ten fact-checkers from eighteen days of in-person meetings at a beach house on the Potomac River near Washington, DC.

I was following encrypted Blackberrys that had been given to the Bidens for their visits to energy deals in Ukraine, Russia, and China. The war technology for the Afghanistan War was strangely being passed from a Democratic Congresswoman’s aide to a Ukrainian operative named Nataliia Sova. We even had a thumb drive going to the Pakistani “Minister of Health” directly from Awan’s father in the US Congress.

The Biden Blackberry trail led to Ukraine and a company called Burisma with a CIA operative named Cofer Black and a Ukrainian Billionaire called Igor Kolomoisky. I thought this Pakistan to Ukraine connection was a bioagents “backchannel” to Igor Kolomoisky.

I filmed and streamed the call, so CNN, this interview is in the record for review. I pointed out at the beginning of the broadcast that the subject of our investigation was a Ukrainian billionaire with mercenary armies in Ukraine, Georgia, and perhaps other former Soviet satellite states, potentially using bioweapons to “tag and trace” protestors in Hong Kong at about the time of the CoronaVirus outbreak in China.

Nowhere on the whiteboard is there a picture of any Benassi, and you can clearly see me pointing to Kolomoisky as the key subject of investigation in the upper right corner of the whiteboard. I have foreknowledge of one Benassi from one researcher from Oregon who was studying a lab leak from Ft. Detrick, Maryland, and the Director of the lab named Sina Bavari.

Sina Bavari had written a virus/vaccine blueprint with a woman named Virginia Benassi at the World Health Organization. Our researchers were focusing on four joint ventures that Mr. Bavari had with the Wuhan Institute of Virology through the One Thousand Talent Program, but we had not connected any coauthors of the WHO Blueprint with these Wuhan joint ventures.

Our Potomac Group was aware of the arrest of a Harvard professor involved with the One Thousand Talents Program, and many in our group believed Sina Bavari would be the next name to hit the news with his Wuhan Institute of Virology joint ventures at the University of Nebraska. Again, Virginia Benassi was only a co-author of the WHO Blueprint with Sina Bavari at the beginning of our seminar on the Potomac and not subject to our investigations.

We had no idea that a University of Florida professor in the One Thousand Talents Program had fled to China in August of 2019 at the beginning of the first reports of outbreaks of CoronaVirus. We only questioned why Sina Bavari’s OneThousand Talents postdocs were being allowed into the United States after President Donald Trump had imposed a travel ban from China at the end of January 2020.

But things would quickly change in our seminar after a White House reporter brought a story to us from the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman saying the United States had used a “delegation of military athletes” to bring the CoronaVirus to China. There was corroborating evidence from a Tawainese scientist saying the only place all five strains of CoronaVirus had appeared was the United States in the Virginia area, while China only had three strains.

Perhaps this I gave into confirmation bias at this moment, but I had been investigating an agency out of Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, called the Defense Threat Reduction Agency that seems to be sprinkling viruses around the world as an excuse for building offensive bioweapon capability around the old Soviet Union using US State Department encrypted phones and couriers from the Diplomatic Security Services.

You guessed it - the first google search of US State Department personnel at the Wuhan Military Games in October 2019 led directly to an Armed Diplomatic Security Services officer who also was working at the Ft. Belvoir Community Hospital. The last name was distinctive, Benassi. A quick google search by our researcher Carol from Oregon led straight to Virginia Benassi of the WHO, coauthor of the WHO Blueprint with Sina Bavari.

Immediately we saw Virginia appear at the outbreak of a novel virus in China in 2009 that caused similar symptoms as CoronaVirus.

I must admit, in retrospect, that when I saw that Virginia Benassi was also getting all the bids for Ebola and CoronaVirus in addition to Zika for the WHO at the benassiv@who.int, I wanted to scream, “Virginia Benassi is getting all the Sina Bavari bids for Zika, Ebola, and Corona at WHO!”. But I suppressed my urge to editorialize our findings, and our research group stuck to only a matter-of-fact reporting of the published facts. I do at times feel guilty that I have not published all of the supporting family information, but that would have been outside of the bounds of “the American delegation”. Since these events occurred, the outstanding black doctor who did these blood tests at Fort Belvoir on US athletes going to the Wuhan Military Games was murdered in his front yard in Virginia along with his Army nurse wife. Want to talk about guilt for not publishing everything? I wrote a book about the murders to try to assuage some of the guilt.

I’ve had another attorney friend who worked with vaccine-injured soldiers from Ft. Belvoir who has died suddenly since this whole story began, so I am hesitant to publish many more details of that relationship because I hope there are whistleblowers of the “virus vaccine game” at DTRA and Ft. Belvoir still out there.

I don’t believe the Benassis in the US have done anything wrong, and I have never wished harm on them in any way. CNN confederates have already admitted to hacking my email and hacking my Twitter account of 40,000 followers. They have also admitted to being instrumental in the destruction of my YouTube channel with over 105,000 subscribers and my Patreon financial support channel. But I do call for them to come forward and say more about what they know about NATO’s and Ft. Belvoir’s involvement in this “virus vaccine game”. They say Bonaire is for affairs, and I guess I won’t soon forget my “Bonaire Affair”.