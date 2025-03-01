Going back to the first days of the Ukraine War three years ago, I saw young families fleeing Ukraine in droves, never planning on returning to Ukraine.

General Wesley Clark, who orchestrated 77 days of NATO bombing in Serbia, was predicting nuclear explosions at the Polish Border with Ukraine when I was there, seemingly to inject fear of flight in the fleeing young Ukrainian families.

There is nothing like being on the border, interviewing hundreds of people daily. The young families escaping had no intention of ever returning to Ukraine.

Three years later, Ukraine die-hards tell me there are no anti-war protests in Ukraine. I know Azov picks up protesters in force conscription if there are protests. We were are Elon Musk’s SpaceX to demonstrate that Elon Musk can turn out the lights on Ukraine like a light switch with Space X communications and surveillance satellites.

If Elon and Trump want a peace-minded President, they can simply turn out the SpaceX lights. Right now, the balance is tipping to Oleksandr Dubinsky in Ukraine and the peacemakers.

https://m.economictimes.com/news/international/global-trends/ukrainian-mp-demands-volodymyr-zelenskys-removal-citing-diplomatic-failure-with-donald-trump-who-is-oleksandr-dubinsky/articleshow/118644237.cms