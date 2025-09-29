How did Tyler Robinson evade capture on foot the day his team shot Charlie Kirk? I saw a helicopter land at Provo Airport yesterday. We are going to find out Tyler’s dad is a retired Deputy Sheriff soon.

Part I: 5:00 a.m. — How Did Charlie’s Murderer Get Back To St. George?

Hello everyone. It’s early — 5:00 a.m. I woke up thinking about this. I had a tweet out last night with 600,000 views. All I’m trying to do is burn shoe leather here in Provo, go to the locations, show people what’s really there with video. Tyler Robinson is due in Court later today. But already I’m being attacked by keyboard critics — everyone wearing shoes on the Internet who isn’t here. Why, because I show up for the Court dates?

I’m trying to pin down exactly how Tyler got back to St. George, Utah. We already know he did—he supposedly turned himself in, the next day, after the shooting. We know a retired Deputy Sheriff turned Tyler in. You don’t know that is Tyler’s dad yet. But the question is: how? Did Tyler’s dad and friends enable his escape from the Charlie Kirk assassination? Would someone fleeing an assassination tell you exactly how he will leave — or mislead you?

Or did Tyler have help getting to the Provo Airport from the DQ?

https://www.nps.gov/foth/learn/historyculture/the-assassin-s-escape.htm

I used the analogy of John Wilkes Booth: after the Lincoln assassination, you don’t tell everyone which Potomac bridge you’ll take. If you tell them the wrong one, you slip out on the less-guarded bridge. So the idea here is: Tyler may have misled the public or authorities about his escape route.

(not to scale or a correct map, only to show key locations)

They (some media narratives) say he left a Dairy Queen in a grey Dodge Challenger. I went there. I waited days to see if that car would show up on camera. Nothing. I asked: why is that Dairy Queen parking lot devoid of cameras capturing a car leaving? The timeline, the routes, the cameras — those are the bones of the story.

Part II: The Dairy Queen, the missing car, and the “no-camera” zone

I laid out today what I saw at that Dairy Queen. It sits on Road 800 (I saw signage: 200, 400, 600, 800). It’s about a mile or so from where Charlie died, near the hospital. The idea that Tyler left that spot in a grey Dodge Challenger is central to the official (or semi-official) narrative.

So I walked the parking lot. I showed where cameras could monitor everything. The lot is open. If a Dodge Challenger parked there, it should’ve been seen. But I asked: where is that picture? Doesn’t matter whether it’s mine or theirs — if it exists, show it. Why is that labeled “disinformation” only when I ask the same questions?

If we had Tyler walking out at 6:38 p.m. with a dessert, getting into a car — fine. Show the video. But so far, I don’t see it. And that lack is meaningful.

I point out that a “patsy” doesn’t get phone calls, negotiate gentle arrest, talk about massages or spa treatments. A patsy is handcuffed, marginalized. The fact that Tyler supposedly had that kind of negotiation, and is tied to a law-enforcement family (his father allegedly has 27 years in the sheriff’s department) suggests deeper connections.

https://x.com/agnesslovehealz/status/1970482021412549021

The retired Deputy Sheriff referred to here is Tyler’s father.

Part III: Routes to St. George — driving, flying, rendezvous

Let’s talk routes. There are two primary possibilities (beyond fanciful ideas of walking, horses, etc.): car or plane. From my location (University Avenue, on the escape corridor), the Dairy Queen is two miles down, the airport another two miles or so. If he left at 6:38, there’s a possibility a 6:54 flight could be caught if he moved fast.

Some claim the distance to the airport is 5.9 miles, maybe seven. But the crux is: those routes (roadways, private airports) are traceable. Camera systems, FOIA (freedom-of-information) requests can get you footage from police stations, jails, traffic cameras.

If Tyler left in the car, show the flat-camera hits: those fixed speed cameras, license plate recognition cameras down the route to St. George. If he flew, show the passenger manifest, the flight plan, radar / ADS.B tracks. That’s pretty standard.

But interestingly, there’s a suspicious spy / ISR plane making three round trips that same day over the Navajo Indian reservation. That plane’s signature, tail number, timing are clues (or anomalies). And that plane is linked to an entity called Contour Aviation, which I traced — that flight path goes back to Turkey and Israel in some logs.

Also: why is that plane’s 6:54 flight (just after the alleged departure) unaccounted for? That late flight, for 2 hours 13 minutes, doesn’t get an alibi. The owners (Maxfield / NN8, etc.) offered an afternoon alibi but not a night one. That’s a gap.

So: if he flew, we’d expect the paper: flight logs, passenger lists, clearance, radar tracks. If he drove, we’d expect camera hits, plate trails, gas receipts, stop points. But the silence is deafening.

Part IV: Disinformation, conspiracies, and media narratives

Some will say “this is disinformation.” But let me be blunt: labeling something “disinformation” is often the fallback when someone demands to see the basic proofs. If the car left Dairy Queen, show it. If there’s an ISR plane making three loops, explain it. If we demand transparency, that’s not disinfo — that’s journalism.

Why do Candace Owens and others keep reporting the Dairy Queen + grey Challenger narrative if it was false? If it’s false, why is it repeated widely? That’s part of the puzzle.

I challenge media people: why don’t you push the provenance of that Challenger photo? Why don’t you show all the hits on flat cameras down the route to St. George? That’s how you build the evidentiary spine of the story. Instead, we get text messages, hearsay, allegations. That’s not a case, that’s smoke.

Also: they tore down the Dairy Queen building. I was there. The very building that might have held surveillance, cameras, cleaning, employees. They cleaned it out fast. Trash, signage, interior gone, things shoved into trailers. The time gap is too short for normal renovation. That smells like evidence destruction.

And there’s a possibility that the “Dairy Queen” cited is the wrong location or decoy. The “back-door DQ” might be the real one. But these narratives are shifting, and that makes skepticism reasonable.

Part V: The arrest negotiation, the father, and the recanting

I lay out something odd: Tyler Robinson supposedly got a “gentle arrest” — he negotiated his surrender, asked for reasonable conditions. That doesn’t happen in high-profile murder cases. I argue: that’s a sign of connection, not innocence. The Washington County Sheriff later claimed Tyler did eventually surrender (with his father and a family friend), and that they tried to make conditions peaceful. The Times of India

The father had earlier said he turned in Tyler — then recanted. That is curious: either he lied initially, or backed off. Which version is the truth? Which version is evidence?

Meanwhile, the owners of NN8 say they don’t have flights registered to some of these times, though a flight plan was filed. But for the night flight (6:54 to 9:13), no alibi was publicly given. That’s the elephant in the room.

If Tyler is claiming innocuousness, he’s barking up a weak tree — because you can’t convict someone if you can’t place them after the supposed departure point.

Also: witnesses (like “twigs”) have reportedly left the country. The mother’s location is murky. If your key witnesses vanish, that undermines the prosecution’s chain. You can’t build a case on hearsay, fictitious addresses, text messages with no origin. You need hard evidence — photos, video, logs.

Part VI: Cameras, rendezvous points, and digital trails

I talk a lot about “rendezvous points” — if Tyler didn’t drive all the way solo, he met someone. That meeting has to be somewhere — a street corner, neighborhood, a car lot, a campus. People confuse the post-shooting chaos with preplanned extraction. But you still need a plan.

If the shooter carried a phone, every cell tower, every WiFi hit, every ping is traceable. But what if he wasn’t carrying a phone? That makes it harder. That’s why I speculate he prearranged rendezvous and travel method before the event.

I note an interesting suggestion: the BYU letter “Y” mountain, overlooking the DQ site, is a visible landmark, near the stadium. That’s a potential rendezvous zone to hide in crowd or to orient oneself. Geography matters in escape stories.

I also looked at ring cameras, neighbor cameras, property owners, traffic cams. When I stood at the DQ, I looked for ring cameras. None (or none accessible). That’s a problem for the narrative. If Tyler left that DQ, camera hits should have shown him. Why don’t we see him?

I also walked the routes myself — I’ve walked from university to DQ, from DQ toward airport. The times align roughly; the distance is manageable. But that doesn’t prove anything — it just says “possible.”

Part VII: The meta: Monkey Works, labels, and information warfare

There’s a guy called Monkey Works whose ideas and data I often cite (or adapt). Some people label anything they don’t like “Monkey Works disinfo.” I push back: if you don’t like the conclusions, show your counter evidence — don’t hide behind the “disinfo” label. A lot of times it’s a lazy dismissal.

I say: calling me or others disinfo when we ask to see a car photo is really a way of saying “I won’t do the legwork.” Disinfo becomes a shield, not a refutation.

The plane, the tail number N888KG, the Chinese foundation SAPREA (with ties to Wuhan) — these are threads. I link them to Utah’s Chinese civic center concerns, existing press coverage in 2023 about Chinese spying operations in Utah around Hill Air Force Base. There was major coverage at that time in the Salt Lake City Tribune, New York Post, etc. Why has that story faded now? It’s relevant to the ISR plane. (I reference those public reports.)

I argue: we are in an era where everyone with a drone, plane-tracking app, flight ADSB logs, open databases can check these. You can trace flights; you can FOIA surveillance records. Denial doesn’t stand when tech is everywhere.

I also note that the father refused to turn over the $1.2 million reward money; he left the country instead. That’s weird. If the money is meant for Charlie Kirk’s family, why isn’t it transferred? If it’s legit, produce the receipts, auditors, banking trails.

Part VIII: The arraignment, plea, and court dynamics

We are now near the courthouse — he is due for arraignment, not trial. My main question going in: will Tyler plead not guilty? Will the court try to pressure him to plea? So far no public plea deal is known. The prosecutor needs a strong timeline to hold up a murder case.

If they can’t place him after DQ, their case is on shaky ground. The judges, the jury, prosecutors — all assume solid chain of custody, proof of movement. If that is missing, the confidence of the case evaporates.

Also, public defenders are in. He’s been declared indigent. He’s not a wealthy defendant publicly. That’s part of the institutional dynamics. The case also has political overlay: Charlie Kirk was a public, partisan figure. The optics, the media pressure, the political pressure — they all affect prosecutorial choices.

I’m warning: if you don’t lay the physical evidence — photos, vids, logs — your case becomes narrative, not proof. And narrative crumbles under cross.

Part IX: Alternative hypotheses, weaknesses, and red flags

I try to cover alternative hypotheses carefully — not to dismiss them, but to test them.

He drove the Challenger : plausible — but no visual evidence. No plate hits, no flat-camera captures along route.

He flew in : possible — but we need flight records. That suspicious ISR plane with multiple loops is a candidate.

He met a rendezvous point : highly likely if he didn’t drive solo. But we need to know where, when, who.

He changed clothes, used disguise : standard spy trick, plausible. That further complicates camera matching.

Phones off / burner phones / no phone: to avoid digital trail. But that leaves you vulnerable: every handshake, meeting, vehicle transfer becomes evidence if captured.

I point out red flags: key witnesses go missing. Twigs gone abroad. Mother’s location unknown. Father recanting. Dairy Queen torn down. Lack of camera evidence. Unexplained flights. Unexplained planes. Unexplained flight legs. Narrative confusion. That’s not typical in a well-built case.

I also note the high emotional and political stakes: murder of a public figure. That creates pressure to “close the loop.” But pressure can lead departments to overreach, accept weak evidence, suppress competing lines. That’s exactly where investigators should be more skeptical, not less.

I invoke the JFK / Zapruder analogy — that future historians will study this case. We must get the foundation right now.

Part X: Final reflections, calls to action, and transparency

So where do I stand, in first person? I’m here in Provo. I burned shoe leather. I asked people to go to the DQ, check the cameras, knock on doors of camera owners, subpoena the flat-camera footage, demand digital logs, trace the flights, produce manifest lists.

I challenge Cash Patel — host of some narratives — to come to Utah with full transparency. Bring 20 different camera hits, the full video of the Challenger, flight logs. Let’s have 500 agents like “Mississippi Burning” if need be. Let’s treat this as an online political assassination, not just another murder case.

I believe Tyler is not a patsy — he is likely connected. He had negotiation privileges, law enforcement family ties, and anomalous routes. The lack of visual proof is more telling: if you killed someone and left, you’d want your exit path opaque — which is what we see: opacity, obfuscation, contradictions.

I want to see autopsy, ballistic reports, crime-scene tapes. I want to know why no one locked roofs, why a crime scene allowed free access, why they repaved ground, cleaned signs. I want to know if the cherry-picked “Dairy Queen” story is a decoy.

I don’t pretend to have all answers. But I believe the major narrative is missing its backbone. We must force disclosure of cameras, flights, logs, alibis. Only with that can we know whether he drove, flew, or was whisked away by hidden forces.

If I disappear, someone will know. If I get censored, someone will look deeper. I’m here. I will stay until there is accountability and visibility. This case isn’t just about one man; it’s about trust in truth, in media, in law, in whether a political figure’s death is properly investigated.

Today or tomorrow, we go to the arraignment. We press for the evidence. And we refuse to settle for narratives without proof.