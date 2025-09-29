George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

DL
4h

🙏🙏 for George and all Truth Warriors...

Great awakenings are fueled by individual "Aha !!" moments.

When someone recognizes a national pattern of behavior then connects that pattern to local experiences, sparks of energy raise awareness in ever-widening circles.

Let us find and share words that expose the dirty secrets of the "confidential informants" scam, used since 1930 to promote and manage crime.

CIs are blackmailed, used to commit crimes, abused then discarded.

Once the first "deal" is made, the sin masters demand more and more crime and "dirty work" from CIs.

Let us find and share words that help us

to recognize and feel the deep sorrow and anger felt by families and friends of CIs for the loss of freedom and lives and all of their potential and humanity which are callously discarded by ruthless, terroristic public servants who commit, order, and enforce crimes to protect their coveted blood profits derived from the economy of sin.

Whom do we know who is/was a slave to crime enforcement ?

Let us pray for journalists, witnesses, whistleblowers, and confidential informants...

September 29, 2025

10:54am

Dawn
3h

George, there's no one as thorough as you, maybe Candace. I pray for the truth to be uncovered. Thank you for all your hard work.

