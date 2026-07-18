Every investigation eventually reaches a moment where one small detail forces investigators to reconsider a much larger theory. Tyler Robinson is wearing white tennis shoes in the famous Candace Owens Dairy Queen shot. Ooops! Wrong shoes for September 10th, the day of the assassination.

Sometimes it is a fingerprint.

Sometimes it is a receipt.

Sometimes it is a pair of grey Converse shoes. Just like the Cinderella story, only Tyler’s Cinderella story.

The Cinderella story has endured for centuries because of one simple investigative principle: the evidence must fit the theory—not the other way around. The glass slipper either fits Cinderella, or it doesn’t.

And sometimes Tyler is wearing white tennis shoes on September 9 and before and he's wearing gray Converse tennis shoes the day of the assassination on the 10th.

That same principle applies to modern investigations.

The Dairy Queen Timeline

One of the most discussed pieces of evidence in the Charlie Kirk investigation has been the Dairy Queen surveillance showing Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, supposedly at 6:38 PM.

When I began reconstructing the timeline, I approached it as an engineering problem rather than a political argument.

Working backwards from the publicly discussed times, I calculated how quickly Robinson would have needed to travel to reach his next documented destination if the Dairy Queen image were in fact taken at approximately 6:38 PM.

My calculations suggested the trip would require an average speed of roughly 93 miles per hour over the entire journey.

That immediately raised questions.

Could that drive realistically have been completed under ordinary traffic and road conditions?

If not, either the timeline was incomplete or one of the assumptions behind it was incorrect.

And everyone is ignoring the Toyota convoy heading down University Parkway to the BYU heliport and all the military and diplomatic jet activity at the Provo airport. The Provo airport had private BYU billionaire jets making multiple trips to the Navajo Indian reservations in one day.

There were also two Egyptian planes on the tarmac at Provo, turning their transponders on and off as different people arrived before the assassination, a telltale sign in a National Counter-Terrorism (NCTC) Live Exercise.

Again, only NCTC (National Counter-Terrorism, run by Joe Kent, tracks foreign threats like foreign jets carrying assassination teams) could have two Egyptian “security teams - read: assassins” on the ground at Provo Airport before the assassination.

Oh, and also military surveillance plane, ISR HADES planes circling overhead during the assassination.

You don’t have two foreign assassination teams from Egypt with air cover from a US HADES plane in the air during an assassination without National Counter-Terrorism (NCTC - read Joe Kent), knowing about it.

Looking at the Shoes

A second question emerged after comparing available photographs.

The Dairy Queen image appears to show light-colored or white shoes. That means Tyler was there in Orem the days proceeding September 10. We have said he probably stayed at the ROTC facility and the rehearsal with the Armed Queers Group lasted at least three days.

Other publicly available images that have been associated with September 10 appear to show gray Converse-style shoes.

If those photographs are accurately dated and depict the same individual, then the footwear appears different.

That observation alone does not establish when the Dairy Queen photograph was taken.

However, it does raise a legitimate investigative question:

Is the Dairy Queen photograph actually from September 10?

That is a question that can potentially be answered through surveillance metadata, timestamps, witness testimony, or business records.

Why Metadata Matters

Surveillance images are only as useful as their authentication.

Without independently verified timestamps or accompanying metadata, investigators should be cautious about assigning a specific date to any single image.

Likewise, footwear comparisons should be treated as one piece of evidence among many, not as definitive proof.

(Errata - should read “Never Got Our Armed Queers Players To Get Tyler On The Roof)

Reconstructing the Timeline

My reconstruction began with travel times, vehicle speeds, publicly discussed locations, and available photographs.

The purpose was not to prove a preconceived conclusion.

The purpose was to see whether every known piece of evidence could comfortably fit within one coherent timeline. Tyler wore grey Converse basketball shoes in the camera shots all day on September 10th, yet we were told to believe the picture of him with white tennis shoes at the Orem Dairy Queen was on the 10th. That’s a lot of shoes changing that day.

When a timeline requires assumptions that seem implausible, investigators should revisit them.

That is standard investigative practice.

The Cinderella Principle

Fairy tales survive because they illustrate timeless reasoning.

In Cinderella, the slipper determines the identity.

The investigators do not reshape the slipper to fit another person’s foot.

Modern investigations should operate the same way.

If a photograph, timestamp, travel calculation, or item of clothing does not fit the proposed sequence of events, the appropriate response is not to force the evidence into the theory.

Instead, the theory should be re-examined.

We believe the Armed Queers team training took place on the nearby BYU campus lacrosse field, near the Mormon Missionary training facilities.

Questions Worth Answering

Several questions remain that could help clarify the timeline:

Can the original Dairy Queen surveillance video be authenticated with metadata?

Is there an original timestamp from the recording system?

Are there additional camera angles from that day?

Can independent witnesses establish when the footage was recorded?

Can footwear visible in authenticated September 10 photographs be compared with the footwear in the Dairy Queen image?

Those questions are capable of being investigated through documentary evidence rather than speculation.

Until they are answered, the Dairy Queen image remains an important subject for further examination—not a settled fact.