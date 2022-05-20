Journalist George Webb found lots of Benassis in Lombardy intimately involved with the CoronaVirus outbreak of September 2019.

In my only fictional work, “Two Gentlemen Of Corona”, two spy chiefs from NATO fall in love with the idea of using bioagents to help the Pope regain the lost territories of the Papal States in Northern Italy while on a NATO trip to the Atlantic Command Transformation (ACT) in Norfolk, Virginia.

The two NATO spy chief cousins, Pietro and Giuseppe Benassi decide to use the placeholder name of “Virginia Benassi” to conduct all their bioagent machination around the world in deference to Virginia, the US State where they first got the bright idea that bioagents were the future of warfare.

Guiseppe Benassi has the first brainstorm in 2019. He will have a stock photograph cut-out picture named “Virginia Benassi” do all the training for the Wuhan Institute of Virology Lab to get access to the critical environmental conditioning system for the Wuhan Lab. Then, when everyone had gone home, he would have his NATO Atlantic Council hackers hack into the Wuhan Lab environmental control system, and reverse the flow on the air conditioners.

Stuxnet hacking “worm” allows hackers to take control of key management systems of nuclear plants and biological laboratories.

The air conditioner would spew pathogens all over the NATO Wuhan Military Games, creating a superspreader event with 10,000 athletes and 300,000 volunteers, and over one million fans from all over the world.

The two gentlemen of Corona, then devise a plan where they will receive all the vaccine bids for a fake email dropbox at the WHO called benassiv@who.int. The Benassi twins conspire to compare the best of all the bids into a composite proposal of their own for the COVAX bid to the WHO for 1.2 Billion vaccinations.

In one night of inspiration, the Verona Benassi cousins ask themselves why they couldn’t create a self-serving dropbox for all the WHO vaccine bids, and they make benassiv@who.int the destination for all the major pandemic vaccine bids. In their estimation, even though these artificial pandemics lead to millions dead and countless broken lives, no one will ever check out where the WHO vaccine bids are going.

Pietro and Guiseppe figure that will no one will even look into the fact that both the Benassi’s are NATO Spy Chiefs. It is just a license to print vaccine money!

Pietro Benassi is the lovable Annucio to the Pope. Some believe Pietro Benassi revived the covert action group Catholic Action for the Papacy.