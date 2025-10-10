1) Why I’m up before dawn, what we’re chasing, and what’s new

I went live before sunup to catch Europe and early U.S. risers because two storylines finally clicked into place: the aircraft diversion on the evening of the 10th and fresh video that backs the straight-line escape west on 925 West rather than the 800 West “silly-walks” diversion.

The flight piece hinges on normal business-aviation logistics at Provo Airport (PVU) and nearby FBOs; the escape piece hinges on where the first meaningful law-enforcement attention actually clustered after the shots. Provo Airport is a real, busy field—Utah’s #2—with scheduled airline ops and a large General Aviation footprint, so it’s a plausible launch point for a quick private hop south. airport.provo.gov+2airport.provo.gov+2

2) The Provo → St. George plan that wasn’t

In the stream, I laid out the working premise: the evening movement on 9/10 was booked to St. George Regional (KSGU) via FBO Million Air, a full-service base that (as of mid-2025) publicly advertises the St. George location and services.

If you’ve ever moved small teams fast, you know why an FBO beats the main terminal: no TSA line, car-to-jet in minutes, and discretion. That’s the “as scheduled.” The break is that the jet didn’t keep that plan; it diverted to Las Vegas.

The St. George FBO’s public footprint and services are documented (not proof of any one flight, just the infrastructure that makes the plan plausible). AirNav+2Million Air+2

3) The Las Vegas reality: Signature at KLAS

What did happen, per the reporting I summarized, is a diversion into Las Vegas (KLAS), to Signature Flight Support—the sort of place you go if you suddenly need big-airport options, quick fuel, and anonymity in a crowd.

Signature’s LAS base is real, with the published address on Las Vegas Blvd. and ops for private/GA traffic—again, infrastructure that makes the diversion path coherent. The “divert to LAS” point matters because it moves the endpoint out of St. George’s smaller footprint and into a busier hub where onward movements can be blended. Signature Aviation+2FltPlan+2

4) Why a diversion makes operational sense

If a waiting camera (or a citizen-journalist tip) spooks a team, the easiest salvage is: don’t show at the expected FBO; pick the nearest partner field with equivalent services. St. George (Million Air) and Las Vegas (Signature) live in that reciprocal FBO world.

These chains market themselves precisely for this kind of flexibility—fuel, crew cars, hangar, fast turnarounds. None of that proves motive; it’s just why, if you needed to change the plan in real time, LAS/Signature is the obvious catch-basin. Signature Aviation

5) Records, not rumors: why I filed GRAMA

On the ground, I asked for the stuff that can actually settle arguments: public cameras, public-safety dash/body cams, rooftop cams at the state campus—through Utah’s GRAMA (their FOIA analogue).

GRAMA gives the public a statutory path to records, subject to the usual exemptions and appeals. That’s not me making up a process: the law is on the books, cities publish GRAMA portals, and the State Records Committee handles disputes. This is how you turn allegations into evidence. Utah Legislature+2Orem City+2

6) The “Great Straight Escape” vs. 800 West

The second break is trajectory: a straight withdrawal west along 925 toward the “remodeled” house cluster—what I’ve called CNSS/Safe-house vicinity—rather than the performative 800 West loop with the limping-Mauser skit.

The logic is boring and forensic: if you’re almost clear of the kill-zone, you don’t reverse into the densest camera net—you keep going to wheels-up or clothes-change and a pickup.

That’s why I focused my records requests on corridors that actually lead to a vehicle egress. The city itself acknowledges camera-record access via GRAMA; whether any specific clip will be disclosed is the fight ahead. Orem City

7) Why Provo/Orem/SGU/LAS matter geographically

For readers not in Utah: Provo and Orem sit shoulder-to-shoulder along Utah Valley; Provo Airport lies on the southwest edge of town, giving quick access to I-15 southbound; St. George is the next big waypoint near the Arizona line; Las Vegas is the first major metro with multiple FBO choices.

That’s the chessboard. The PVU facility, runway data, and airline/GA mix are public; the SGU and KLAS FBO footprints are public. Those facts don’t endorse any one timeline—they just show the moves are physically routine for private jets. Signature Aviation+3Wikipedia+3AirNav+3

8) What the diversion implies (and what it doesn’t)

If a flight filed or planned to SGU instead lands at LAS, that implies someone made a practical call: fuel, weather, traffic, optics, or “don’t roll into the cameras.” In business aviation, diverting to a nearby Signature/Million-Air field is standard practice.

The significance here is narrative: it breaks the “straight south to St. George” story, introduces a stop in Vegas, and complicates simple “he just drove back” explanations. We’ll know more when GRAMA yields timelined city/FBO movement that can be cross-referenced. Signature Aviation

9) Why I’m not litigating amphitheater theories in this summary

The stream went deep on shot-path hypotheses; this summary stays on the two validated-by-behavior breaks: (a) aircraft routing that points to a real, documented diversion endpoint (Signature LAS), and (b) escape-corridor behavior that points west on 925 West toward vehicles—not back toward the media crowd.

If you want to test either claim, the method is the same: ask for the footage and logs under GRAMA, and—if denied—appeal to the State Records Committee. That’s the lever citizens actually have. Utah Legislature+1

10) What happens next (and how to keep it clean)

The next step is simple and unglamorous: correlate time-stamped camera hits (city, campus, fixed sites), vehicle ALPRs if available, and airport movement logs. When cities process records properly under GRAMA, you get a clock you can read. When they stonewall, you escalate using the same statute.

Meanwhile, don’t get hypnotized by theatrical distractions; stick to the corridors that connect bodies, vehicles, and airframes at specific minutes on specific roads and ramps. That’s how you turn a hunch about a diversion and a straight-line escape into a timeline that even a casual reader can follow. SLCPD

Extended Notes and Narrative - References and Sources by Section

I. The early broadcast and the stakes

I started at “stupid o’clock” because we finally had converging lines: a plane that didn’t go where the org chart said it would, and movement on the ground that didn’t match the most publicized clips.

I chose Provo because PVU is a real, busy platform with both airline gates and a robust General Aviation community—which means FBO traffic is normal there. If something rolls within an hour or two of a major incident, PVU is a logical origin whether you’re moving principals, witnesses, or baggage. airport.provo.gov+1

II. How FBOs fit this story

For readers who don’t live in hangars: an FBO is the private-aviation “terminal.” You park on the ramp, walk into a lounge, grab a crew car, fuel, or a latte. Million Air and Signature are two of the biggest networks in the U.S.

The St. George Million Air advertises exactly the amenities you’d expect (concierge, cars, quick turns); Signature LAS is a flagship in one of the biggest traffic funnels in the West. Operationally, this is why a team can plan SGU and, ten minutes later, pop into LAS instead. AirNav+2Signature Aviation+2

III. The “planned SGU” vs. “actual LAS” break

In the stream, the core claim was: on 9/10 evening a Provo-origin leg expected to touch down at Million Air St. George instead diverted to Signature at Las Vegas (Harry Reid Int’l). That doesn’t allege guilt; it alleges a change in logistics with investigative value.

Signature LAS publishes its address/contact and advertises full GA services; Million Air SGU publishes its presence and services. Those public footprints make both the plan and the pivot entirely plausible. The evidentiary fight is tying a specific tail to a specific time—hence the records push. Signature Aviation+2FltPlan+2

IV. Why a team would pivot to Vegas

Imagine two scenarios: (1) a tip that cameras are waiting at SGU, or (2) a need to disappear into noise. Vegas offers both: more ramp slots, more crews, more arrivals per hour, more rental cars, and more ways to fragment.

Signature’s global marketing is exactly about that consistency—arrive at any hub on their map and you’ll get the same fuel, cars, and lounges. If you need to change the endpoint with one phone call, LAS is the “go-wide” choice. Signature Aviation

V. The records path: Utah GRAMA

Talking heads won’t settle this; records will. Utah’s GRAMA is explicit: any person can request records from a governmental entity, with timelines and appeal rights. Cities like Orem publish GRAMA portals; state agencies describe the process; the State Records Committee issues decisions you can read. That’s how you ask for rooftop camera streams, police dash-cam dispatch, or fixed-site city footage from the dates that matter. It doesn’t guarantee release, but it creates a paper trail—and leverage if they deny. Orem City+2Park City+2

VI. The escape corridor: 925 West, not 800 West

The other break is geometry: you don’t pirouette back into cameras when the shortest line to a car is west on 925. The live video I referenced shows law-enforcement eyes exactly where a straight-line escape would take you—toward vehicles and houses just beyond the academic core—not down an exhibition route at right angles for the benefit of media. The city admits, in general, that records exist and can be requested; that’s why my asks target corridors that match a real extraction, not a theater piece. Orem City

VII. The corridor map that makes sense to outsiders

Provo/Orem sit on I-15, with PVU on Provo’s southwest edge. Southbound, you’re quickly on the interstate. West on 925, you reach residential streets and a car in under minutes; 800 West, by contrast, is a stage if you want attention. SGU is the next big airfield along the corridor; LAS is the first mega-hub if you decide to vanish into volume. None of those facts alone proves a suspect’s choice—but they explain why certain choices keep popping up in our timeline hypotheses. Signature Aviation+3Wikipedia+3AirNav+3

VIII. Why I keep filing, not feuding

The livestream also covered the swirl—pundit fights, social media dunks. I’m not optimizing for that. The only way you beat noise is timestamps that rhyme: a police dash-cam ping, a fixed camera at a city facility, a campus rooftop swivel, an airport movement log, and—if you can get it—FBO ramp video. GRAMA’s structure, plus the appeals channel, is the only path that turns “saw him here at 12:44” into evidence everyone can check. Utah Legislature+2SLCPD+2

IX. What a “divert to LAS” means for the ground story

A same-evening LAS touchdown changes the shape of every “he drove back” narrative. Instead of a tidy PVU→SGU hop and an easy St. George story, you now have a fork: SGU narrative vs. LAS reality. Either way, both destinations are supported by brand-name FBOs with published operations; that’s why the inference is testable. If cameras near SGU don’t catch what a “straight to Million Air” story implies, and movement pops up around Las Vegas Signature instead, you’ve got corroboration. AirNav+1

X. The next mile: correlate, publish, and keep receipts

From here, it’s mechanical: lock times, correlate corridors, and publish tables so readers can follow without joining a livestream. PVU movement times are public at the airport/FAA/AOPA level; FBO presence is public; GRAMA empowers camera pulls. When cities slow-roll, you escalate. When footage lands, you time-sync it with any airport or road sensor data that’s not exempt. That’s how you resolve the two big breaks and give outsiders a timeline they can audit. AOPA+1