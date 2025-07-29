Representative Thomas Massie, a few hours ago, asked once again, Who is Joseph Mifsud, the individual who kicked off the Trump-Russia political weaponization in 2016 and 2017. Our investigators answered in 2017 that Joseph Mifsud and LINK University were a construct of Giuseppe Benassi of the NATO Intelligence School in Oberammergau, Germany.

We also provided that Giuseppe Benassi worked for Italian Intelligence Chief Pietro Benassi in Rome, working under a Vatican diplomatic cover as an Annuncio to the Pope, and that Pietro Benassi worked for the Atlantic Council, the shadow equivalent to the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

We further outlined that you could find his Italian coastal villa not far from Oleg Deripaska’s Italian villa, in Forte di Marmi, in the Province of Lucca, near many other NATO generals’ getaway villas for the NATO aristocracy. An unknown politician at the time from Ukraine would also buy a mansion in Forte di Marmi, one Volodymyr Zelensky. As you can see in this interaction between Matt Gaetz and Special Prosecutor John Durham, although Durham and Bill Barr went to Italy to look for Mifsud, they never found him.

But Durham and Barr did find the NATO-encrypted BlackBerry that Mifsud used to launch the attack on Trump.