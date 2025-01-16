Tucker Carlson interviewed the mother of the murdered AI Whistleblower yesterday, removing all doubt of the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s (OCME) rush to judgment of the suicide of Suchir Balaji.

Tucker Carlson presented the findings of the second autopsy we presented last year, and the presentation effect for the case of murder was devastating. Some trolls even went as far as saying I had impersonated Dr. Dinesh Rao in producing the second autopsy report.

Trolls questioned whether there even was a second autopsy until Tucker Carlson presented it last night. Dr. Rao is far more qualified than the San Francisco Medical Examiner, being a star expert witness in high-profile murder cases worldwide.

Tucker Carlson also presented evidence that one of our researchers pointed out, which was a hank of hair under the doorway, covered in blood, completely dispelling any myth that Suchir Balaji committed suicide.

You can see this same picture in Dr. Dinesh Rao’s report that matches the videos I took at the murder crime scene and the pictures that Tucker Carlson showed last night.

Carlson seemed incredulous that the bloody hank of hair was still in the Suchir murder scene bathroom, and he asked several times if the incontrovertible evidence was still there. Carlson also confirmed our reporting of blood and hair in the bathroom sink, signs of struggle in the bathroom, and the crawl of Suchir Balaji out of the bathroom after being shot. Carlson also briefly showed short clips of the video I shot of the murder scene.

Almost all of the details of the hair and blood in the sink, the earbuds being separated by nearly six feet, the knocked-over dustbin, and Suchir being forced to sit before he was shot between the eyes by a standing assassin came out in the Carlson interview.

Journalist George Webb, on one of his many trips to case the apartment complex of Suchir Balaji, the murdered AI Whistleblower.

Carlson repeated the fact that any reasonable person would determine the scene as a murder site several times. Several unanswered questions remain from our original investigations last year.

It is disquieting that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) is so closely tied to the San Francisco Elections Committee. David Serrano Sewell has repeatedly refused the release of the CAT scan so we can confirm a bullet match to a 9mm Glock bullet to the bullet lodged in Suchir’s spine.

Suchir Balaji’s mother also mentioned that Suchir’s last search was for a Black Cat at 10:10 PM on his web browser. Poormina, the mother, told me his laptop was still open when she was allowed in the apartment on the 26th.

Many of our researchers immediately remembered our investigations into “Black Cat,” the hacking group that got 100 million healthcare records from United Health Group, the perfect material to train an AI medical language model.

I was not given a screenshot of Suchir’s last search, and this laptop and phone are now in a safe deposit box awaiting Probate proceedings later this month. The New York Times also awaits custodial information in the New York Times vs. Open AI copyright case.

https://dockets.justia.com/docket/new-york/nysdce/1:2023cv11195/612697

Suchir Balaji was named a key witness in the multi-billion dollar lawsuit between the New York Times, Microsoft, and Open AI. Most of the court battles now between the parties center around the tool Suchir Balaji used to scrape AI engine training data called GenAI.

The AI Trial parties are now entangled in discovering what data Suchir Balaji scraped and how that data moved through the Open AI processes to appear in its ChatGPT-4 Chatbot.

https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nysd.612697/gov.uscourts.nysd.612697.397.0.pdf

I am at the end of this email substack, but I will add more as we progress. Suchir’s mother is now talking about Geo fencing data, which I mentioned about a month ago, which is a good sign of progress.

I also would like to interview the last four people who were with Suchir on his hiking trip on Catalina Island near Los Angeles the previous weekend he was alive on his birthday. Suchir Balaji died a day after his birthday.

Tyler Zhu’s name did come up in the interview with Suchir’s mother with Tucker Carlson with regards to a medical AI startup they were considering, and this is in keeping with our reporting about the involvement of both the Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research Lab (BAIR) and the Stanford Medical Center.

Tyler Zhu works in an area of AI called post-training. In this research, you identify mistakes and judgments the AI engine makes and retrain the model to reward correct answers. This is called “out-of-distribution” research. William Gan, also on the hiking trip, specializes in this form of “out-of-distribution” reward training of AI engines.

I have stated that Suchir Balaji was interested in a medical startup examining head, neck, and spine radiography for AI diagnosis on a non-basis, but I believe these young men were being lured into doing the radiographic training for a for-profit interest the young men were not aware of.

Suchir Balaji on the ferry to Catalina Island, date currently unknown. Some sources say he had meetings in Santa Monica, California, near Ocean Avenue on the trip as well.