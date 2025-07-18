The FBI is working overtime to ignore critical “hot evidence” of the male assailants DNA under the fingernails of victim Madison Mogen in the Idaho Four tragedy along with bloody male handprints on the railing between the killing rooms, because its doesn’t match the “Lonely Guy Killer Trope” the FBI is trying to fashion in Idaho.

Part 1 – Blistered Sidewalks, Old Scars

It is mid-July here in Moscow, Idaho, and I can feel the street bake until it sweats tar. My shoe soles stick with every stride, and the notebook in my back pocket soaked with sweat—but I keep pacing the same two‑block radius where, two years and eight months ago, 1122 King Road was powdered in snow.

Back then, in November 2022—five days before Thanksgiving—the five killers used winter darkness like a ski mask to enter a home where four unsuspecting students had begun sleeping off a hangover.

Today, the sun’s a blowtorch, and my brain feels medium‑rare, yet the evidence still radiates heat if you know where to point the infrared lens. The Bureau’s narrative—one awkward grad‑student “A Lonely Guy Monster”—wilts faster than a dandelion bouquet in this 95‑degree July blaze. My soles are truly gum‑shoes of the frying‑pan variety today, and I’m applying the Mosaic Method: spotlight “hot evidence” first, let everything else curl in the sun.

Part 2 – Inverting the Puzzle

Most investigators try to re‑create a winter crime by freezing the timeline in their heads. I do the opposite. I stand in the dead‑of‑summer blaze, imagine where the frost lingered, where killers moved in stealth through the snow, and consider where unclean hands left evidence of uncleaned deeds.

We literally have a Lady Macbeth handprint on the handrail between the murder rooms, only left by a male other than the accused Bryan Kohberger, incontrovertible evidence casually ignored by the FBI to further their Lonely Guy narrative.

I isolate only the blistering shards— evidence so potent it hasn’t cooled since last November: (1) three male DNA profiles clawed from Maddie Mogen’s nails; (2) a bloody handprint halfway down the interior stair rail; (3) porch‑camera video of five figures gliding into that rented home between 3:25 and 3:30 a.m. Ice‑cold outside that night, yes—but those traces were scalding the moment they landed, and they’ve never really cooled.

Part 3 – Wheel‑Man Under a July Sun

Right now, Bryan Kohberger sits in county awaiting trial, AC humming, wishing it were November again because the July heat makes the body stink like guilt. He’s no angel—just the wheel‑man in a fentanyl/meth shuttle run between Pullman and Moscow—but the feds gift‑wrapped him as the murderer.

Look at his phone telemetry: after the 4 a.m. window on November 13th, he’s darting around like an Amazon Flex driver, not hiding bloody clothes. On this scorching July day, our citizen journalists retrace his route, car windows down, sweat pooling at our collars. It’s pure delivery logic, not predator pathing. The felony‑murder rule means he’s still in the dock, but it also means five Aryan‑Knight enforcers—informants—skate free so the FBI can keep milking their pipeline.

Part 4 – Hot Evidence #1: Frost‑Bitten Nails That Still Burn

In crime‑scene photos the coroner snapped last winter, Maddie’s manicured claws gleam. Under today’s sun they’d sparkle under the microscope from not one, not two, but three sets of male assailant DNA—if the Bureau had released those images. They haven’t.

But lab insiders whisper: three unknown Y‑STRs, all absent from Kohberger’s genome. Winter air numbs pain; Maddie Mogen didn’t stop scratching until she drew blood—their blood. That genetic cocktail is still hotter than July’s asphalt, but prosecutors stash it in the freezer and wave a sheath speck instead.

Part 5 – Hot Evidence #2: The Banister Palm

Walk inside 1122 King in July—well, you can’t, because they razed the place this spring, conveniently before trial. But stand on the demolition lot, imagine icy November air funneling down that stairwell.

A fleeing attacker slips, braces, leaves a red smear. Latent lab captured friction ridges, but the match lives in a sealed gang database. The handprint is winter’s autograph, yet it brands every searing July minute I sweat here.

Part 6 – Hot Evidence #3: Six Shadows on Frosted Asphalt

Porch‑cam bulb throws a cone of light; snowflakes swirl, five narrow silhouettes and one broader form cross the beam, steam pluming from breath. The video’s timestamp: 3:24:55 a.m., Sunday before Thanksgiving.

I watch it on my laptop, tiger mosquitoes buzzing around our overheated and overcrowded SUV, and I am thankful for my one eight-slice of Cherokee natural tan. That’s how you know evidence is hot—it scorches through time zones and seasons. “Release the entire clip, release the DNA”, I keep shouting into July’s cicada hum; the feds keep muting.

Part 7 – K‑9s in the Christmas Cold—Benched

Had they called 911 promptly back in November, a K‑9 could have followed the bloody duffel’s scent through crunchy snow to a Julietta storage locker—Aryan‑Knight central. But actually the dogs only needed to sniff for half a mile. Were they used after the almost eight-hour wait to bait the Lonely Guy into the crime scene? Nope.

Instead, deputies waited eight sultry summer–length hours before dialing. July’s heat now roasts that failure into absurdity, but the dog logs remain “classified.” You don’t bench a scent hound in winter unless you want trails to go… cold.

Part 8 – How Cold Evidence Blossoms in July Media

Touch‑DNA on a knife sheath survives winter because it’s deliberately planted—like tulip bulbs under snow—so it can bloom in July press releases. All it takes is Brent (Knight foot soldier) K‑Bar sheath in October, placing it near Kohberger’s cup holder in the Elantra, mid‑November while wearing nitrile gloves. By summer, mainstream panels treat that speck like Sinai stone tablets. Everything else—three male DNA profiles, the banister blood—melts away like last season’s snowdrifts. Cold evidence by design.

Part 9 – The Hot‑July Surveillance Gambit

Why cling to a lone‑wolf myth while the mercury hits 98 °F? Because frightened parents in air‑conditioned living rooms will rubber‑stamp permanent license‑plate readers, drone overflights, and Palantir Gotham watchlists once fall semester starts.

A full Aryan‑Knight exposé would show federal handlers neck‑deep in the drug trade, their informants moonlighting as slash‑and‑bash men. That revelation would scorch careers hotter than July pavement. So they refrigerate it.

Part 10 – Ten Mosaic Steps for a Summer Truth‑Seek

Publish the scratch‑DNA report—alleles don’t sweat. Unseal banister‑print chain‑of‑custody before the next heatwave. Release full porch‑cam video raw; let the public count six shadows. Audit K‑9 call‑outs from the dawn of Nov 13th—who iced the dogs? Map Kohberger’s and Aryan Knights key suspects’ highway pings versus second Elantra routes; overlay in GIS. Warrant Moscow storage lockers; summer stench reveals winter secrets. Cross‑match gait profiles with Aryan‑Knight prison visitors’ footage. Disclose Palantir Gotham tasking orders tied to Latah County pre‑Thanksgiving. Crowd‑source ALPR hits—open data beats closed door. Teach every rookie: pin hot evidence first, whether July broils or February freezes.

That’s our citizen journalists, sweating through our linen shirts, ink bleeding on the page, still chasing November’s frost prints in July’s furnace. Hot evidence never cools, folks—it just waits for the right reporter to feel the burn. The knife leads to Kopacka, not Kohberger.

Why is the prosecution withholding the fact that Brent Kopacka bought the knife from Amazon, not Kohberger? Because Kohberger was driving his friend Brent Kopacka to buy drugs at 4:00 AM at the 1122 King house?