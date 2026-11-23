Truth Serum Kissinger

Summary prepared November 23, 2026

The broadcast: a truth questioner made from a fact-checked archive of Henry Kissinger's false flags

The Truth Serum Kissinger broadcast proposes examining decades of power through a conversation with a fact-checked AI representation of Henry Kissinger.

George Webb describes bringing together Kissinger’s speeches, interviews, books and other public statements, then testing the resulting answers against a second collection: the roughly 10,000 PDF books he attributes to Peter Duke. The purpose is to put an official account beside other accounts of the same people, decisions and events.

“Truth serum” supplies the dramatic premise. The historical Kissinger cannot answer new questions; the proposed character generates answers from selected material from our citizen journalist network.

The strongest version of the project therefore makes the source visible whenever the character speaks, which we plan to do. To tell you the truth with Truth Serum Kissinger, we, of course, will not be able to quote Kissinger. We will not be able to demonstrate a complete, audited collection of truths Kissinger ever said because he never said them.

We have launched this “Truth Serum Kissinger” project as part of our seventy-third citizen-journalism gathering in Southern California. We have a smaller than usual six participants involved at that point, with the normal twelve journalists as the larger ensemble planned for the last week of February 2027 for the project. The proposed “Truth Serum Kissinger” truthbot becomes a way to bring a long archive into a room where several people can question it together.

Related reporting and archive background

The last twenty-four hours with Dave and Carol

The preceding discussion supplies both the presentation idea and several of its research questions. Dave suggested a séance-like device, questions put to a hypothetical Kissinger, an indicator that would blink when the answer became speculation, and a visual transition through a crystal into archival footage. Those are proposals for showing the audience how an answer is constructed.

I subsequently clarified the premise: the twelve journalists would assemble the books and public record in a language model. The figure on the screen would be an AI Kissinger, visibly a disembodied head, rather than a supernatural visitor. That change matters to the account of how the project developed. The spectacle remains, but the proposed source of the answers becomes an archive that people can inspect. Again, we need the 10,000 books that critique Kissinger to source truthful statements.

Carol’s contributions ranged across claims used to justify war, including the Gulf of Tonkin, Tora Bora and Iraq’s alleged weapons of mass destruction. She also raised Iraq–Iran chemical and biological weapons, anthrax vaccination, Gulf War illness, and the Geneva Foundation. Her suggestion that vaccination could explain illness among veterans, including people who had not deployed, was part of the discussion.

Dave also raised Bruce Ivins, an experimental Anthrax vaccine, Khobar Towers cohort for the Ivins rushed Anthrax vaccine, and alleged destruction of evidence. The surviving conversation context supports including those subjects as his questions. Earlier screenplay drafts gave Dave and Carol additional lines. The linked Luna Pier discussion is older background on their collaboration, not a record of this twenty-four-hour period.

Related reporting and archive background

LBJ, JFK and RFK: identifying the person before building the theory

Dave’s discussion of Lyndon Johnson led to an immediate identification problem: who was being described as a political fixer, and who was being accused of violence? My follow-up inquiry distinguished Bobby Baker from LBY assassin Malcolm “Mac” Wallace and asked about the death of Johnson’s sister, Josefa Johnson White Moss. A story about a cash payment witnessed from a private bathroom was also raised.

This branch of inquiry belongs beside the JFK and RFK inquiries because it concerns access to political leaders, intermediaries and the reliability of retrospective testimony. It should not collapse the two assassinations into one case. A name appearing in several books can be an investigative lead, but the books may all depend on one original claim.

My Hollywood research adds another setting: the Kennedy family’s social connections, Marilyn Monroe, Peter Lawford and Southern California political culture. In this summary, those subjects provide context for the questions being asked. They do not establish an assassination conspiracy. The linked JFK and Hollywood articles are the most directly relevant parts of the located archive.

Related reporting and archive background

Kissinger, Schwab and the World Economic Forum

Kissinger is the organizing figure because we want to examine institutional continuity over a long period. The broadcast proposes a sweep from postwar intelligence and the recruitment of German specialists, through Harvard and Rockefeller connections, into Vietnam, population policy, international diplomacy and later global institutions. It also invokes the population-policy document commonly identified as NSSM 200.

Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum extend this inquiry beyond a single government office. Webb’s Deep State Mate framework asks how people, policy ideas and elite relationships continue after an administration ends. His archive also connects that framework to corporate influence, health governance and the institutions promoting new technologies.

The AI interview would be useful here if it could distinguish a documented meeting from an inferred mentorship, and a shared policy interest from a coordinated operation. My recent questions about Theranos apply the same approach to a boardroom: whose standing made a venture credible, what did advisers know, and what records would establish financial benefit?

Related reporting and archive background

Vietnam, Laos, the opium question and the two Morrisons

Vietnam is the broadcast’s first demonstration of how the imagined Kissinger might answer. I gave my character an explanation centered on establishing an American heroin route that could compete with older British-linked routes. That answer dramatizes my hypothesis about war and illicit commerce. It is not a recovered truthful statement by Kissinger because he made none. Yes, heroin is probably just one motive for the Vietnam War.

The inquiry reaches into Laos, the Plain of Jars, the Burma comparison and the relationship between military logistics and trafficking. It then moves to American servicemen and the domestic consequences of drug use. The broadcast’s numerical claim about returning veterans is not verified in the supplied material and should not become a documentary statistic without checking the original study and its definitions.

The Gulf of Tonkin and the two Morrisons connect military decision-making to cultural storytelling. George wants to examine Admiral George Stephen Morrison’s naval role alongside Jim Morrison’s place in the counterculture, then widen the discussion to Laurel Canyon and other musicians. The argument is about the relationship between public rebellion and institutional power. The Laurel Canyon links below include creative treatments as well as commentary; readers should preserve that distinction.

Related reporting and archive background

September 11: the event, its explanations and its aftermath

The broadcast next uses the Truthful Kissinger to connect the Taliban’s restriction of opium cultivation with Webb’s account of the interests surrounding Afghanistan and September 11. It adds allegations about missing gold, remote control of aircraft, defense technology and the Pentagon’s accounting problems.

The morning research also revisited the Urban Moving Systems account and questions about the people involved, alongside existing 9/11 reporting. A useful documentary treatment would keep witness accounts, contemporaneous reporting, official findings and later interpretations in separate columns before drawing connections. The same discipline applies to the broadcast’s remarks about aircraft maneuvers and the location of Pentagon auditors.

My broader concern is what an emergency allows institutions to do afterward. We want to connect the discussion of September 11 to surveillance, the Department of Homeland Security and the relationship between security powers and constitutional limits. That question can be investigated through legislation, contracts and agency records without first accepting his alternative explanation of the attacks. The proposed documentary has room to ask both questions, but they are different questions.

Related reporting and archive background

Azov, Alperovitch, the DNC and the “freeze frame” hypothesis

The broadcast opens with what we call an A-to-Z freeze: reported disruptions involving aviation, banking and information services. He argues that a coordinated operation deserves consideration and contrasts that possibility with explanations involving isolated failures or a small group of hackers. We connect this argument to his longstanding commentary about Dmitri Alperovitch, Viktor Zhora, Azov, the DNC and intelligence relationships.

I described my own technology-industry background as the reason he follows personnel and capabilities over decades. I argue that older Cold War plans could be adapted to modern networks, and point to my earlier election-cycle warnings as part of the history of his hypothesis. My description of the DNC hacking case as a hoax remains as a disputed characterization by the DNC.

The useful distinction emerging from the last day’s inquiries is between an authorized red-team exercise, an equipment failure, a hostile intrusion and a deliberate shutdown. Those possibilities require different records. Earlier requests for Flight Freeze artwork explored this visually.

Related reporting and archive background

Carol’s questions, the Potomac group and the biodefense archive

The discussion of military exercises returns the project to the Potomac gathering of March 2020 and the research we called Aerobola or Air Ebola. In the broadcast, he compares his theory of coordinated cyber disruption with his interpretation of the pandemic as a military live exercise. We also raised Sina Bavari and Fort Detrick.

Carol’s questions about anthrax vaccination and Gulf War illness, and Dave’s questions about Ivins and experimental vaccines, give this section a human and institutional focus. What were service members told? Which program was involved? What documentation survived? Which claims concern a laboratory inventory, which concern a clinical outcome, and which concern the motives of officials?

This morning’s artwork requests sharpened the distinction. I asked for a comparison of alleged dry and liquid anthrax holdings and for Bavari beside an alleged 2018 coronavirus whitepaper. The resulting illustrations presented questions about records and attribution.

Related reporting and archive background

This morning’s books, films and questions about coded language

My ChatGPT inquiries also examined how films and books organize suspicion. The Medusa Touch, the Masada series and Arnon Milchan’s filmmaking history were discussed in the surrounding conversation. Later questions turned to Swordfish, its heist and betrayal themes, and a comparison with Futility and the Titanic. I also asked whether Confessional was available in audio or electronic form and sought an explanation of Aesopian language through a fable.

These questions are useful to the project as studies of narrative form: how a clue changes meaning later, how a public explanation can conceal another intention within a story, and how an indirect message works for an audience that shares context.

The creative lesson for Truth Serum Kissinger is that viewers can be drawn into a difficult historical inquiry through a clear scene and a well-chosen question. The research lesson is that dramatic coherence cannot substitute for corroboration. The films may suggest how to tell the story; documents must determine which historical claims the story can sustain. My request to recover the Kissinger outline belongs to this effort to bring a wide-ranging conversation back to a workable structure.

Related reporting and archive background

Surveillance, political compromise and preserving the record

Several adjacent inquiries from the same period concerned airport surveillance, face and phone data, license-plate cameras, Palantir and the retention of records about people approaching an airport. My stated concern was that an equipment replacement justified by aviation safety could also expand collection about ordinary travelers. I asked who would retain the information and who could search it later.

Other requests concerned Arctic Frost, Charlie Kirk, Joe Kent and alleged political funding arrangements. The generated chapter art labeled the proposed relationships as unverified and asked for financial and communications records. Those images are part of the record of our questions, not corroboration of a scheme. Similar caution applies to the forensic illustration requested about cervical vertebrae: a general anatomical drawing cannot establish what happened to a particular person.

Together these exchanges explain why metadata, source preservation and the distinction between an inquiry and a conclusion matter to the Kissinger project. The broader archive below includes related political and media case studies.

Related reporting and archive background

The next form of the work

The broadcast closes with a shift toward longer documentary work. I described short clips and competing commentary as an environment in which research loses its chronology. I propose short documentary films of approximately fifteen, thirty or forty-five minutes, drawing on the books, broadcasts and field reporting already assembled. I also mentioned a late-February return to Southern California and film-festival submissions for Feb 21st to February 28th.

I identified Rick Olsen as a musical collaborator and we expect to meet him the AM, and we want to explore Olsen’s family aviation background. The larger production idea is collaborative: journalists assemble the material, readers challenge the claims, and music and film help carry the investigation to a wider audience.

The outcome of the last twenty-four hours is a clearer premise for Truth Serum Kissinger. Dave helped formulate the visual questioning device; Carol broadened the questions about war narratives and their consequences; George connected those conversations to his historical and contemporary investigations and revised the device into an AI interview. The character can organize the questions. The record must remain available for anyone who wants to challenge the answers.

Related reporting and archive background